March 28, 2019

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to:

Erin: Wild Belle, “Mockingbird”, Love Tone Records

Tom: Igorr, Savage Sinusoid, Metal Blade

Sid: Bad Sounds, Get Better, Insanity Records

Ryan: Celldöd, Kemisk, Amok Tapes

Nickie: Go, Brewers!