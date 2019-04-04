THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST
POSTED:: April 4, 2019
The [Loft] Office List
By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to:
Erin: Nancy Sinatra & Lee Hazlewood, Nancy & Lee, Reprise
Listen
Tom: Isao Tomita, Holst: The Planets, RCA
Listen
Sid: GGOOLLDD, “Success” [single], self-released
Listen
Ryan: Mascarpone, Video Club – EP, self-released
Listen
Nickie: GGOOLLDD, “Success” [single], self-released
Listen
Chris: Call Me Lightning, When I’m Gone My Blood Will Be Free, Dusty Medical Records
Listen