THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: April 4, 2019 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to:

Erin: Nancy Sinatra & Lee Hazlewood, Nancy & Lee, Reprise

Listen

Tom: Isao Tomita, Holst: The Planets, RCA

Listen

Sid: GGOOLLDD, “Success” [single], self-released

Listen

Ryan: Mascarpone, Video Club – EP, self-released

Listen

Nickie: GGOOLLDD, “Success” [single], self-released

Listen

Chris: Call Me Lightning, When I’m Gone My Blood Will Be Free, Dusty Medical Records

Listen