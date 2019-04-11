THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to:

 

Erin: Lucille Furs, Another World, Requiem Pour Un Twister
Listen

Tom: Cosey Fanni Tutti, Tutti, Conspiracy International
Listen

Sid: Saebra & Carlyle, Best Buds #1 — The First In A Series of Smoke Breaks RSD 7″, self-released
Listen

Nickie: Lizzo, “Tempo (feat. Missy Elliot)”, Nice Life Recordings
Listen

 

