THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST
POSTED:: April 11, 2019
By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to:
Erin: Lucille Furs, Another World, Requiem Pour Un Twister
Tom: Cosey Fanni Tutti, Tutti, Conspiracy International
Sid: Saebra & Carlyle, Best Buds #1 — The First In A Series of Smoke Breaks RSD 7″, self-released
Nickie: Lizzo, “Tempo (feat. Missy Elliot)”, Nice Life Recordings
