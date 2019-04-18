THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST

POSTED:: April 18, 2019

FILED UNDER:: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to:

 

Erin: Tōth, Practice Magic And Seek Professional Help When Necessary, Northern Spy
Listen

Tom: Abdul Mogard, Circular Forms, Ecstatic
Listen

Sid: The Distillers, “Man Vs. Magnet,”self-released
Listen

Ryan: TR/ST, The Destroyer – 1, Royal Mountain Records
Listen

Nickie: Kacey Musgraves, Golden Hour, UMG Recordings
Listen

Chris: The Doors, “The WASP (Texas Radio and the Big Beat)Live at Hollywood Bowl 1968”  – L.A. Woman, Electra Records
Listen

POSTED BY:: Erin Wolf

TAGGED::THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST

Categories