THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: April 18, 2019

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to:

Erin: Tōth, Practice Magic And Seek Professional Help When Necessary, Northern Spy

Tom: Abdul Mogard, Circular Forms, Ecstatic

Sid: The Distillers, “Man Vs. Magnet,”self-released

Ryan: TR/ST, The Destroyer – 1, Royal Mountain Records

Nickie: Kacey Musgraves, Golden Hour, UMG Recordings

Chris: The Doors, “The WASP (Texas Radio and the Big Beat)Live at Hollywood Bowl 1968” – L.A. Woman, Electra Records

