THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST

POSTED:: April 18, 2019
By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to:
Erin: Tōth, Practice Magic And Seek Professional Help When Necessary, Northern Spy
Tom: Abdul Mogard, Circular Forms, Ecstatic
Sid: The Distillers, “Man Vs. Magnet,”self-released
Ryan: TR/ST, The Destroyer – 1, Royal Mountain Records
Nickie: Kacey Musgraves, Golden Hour, UMG Recordings
Chris: The Doors, “The WASP (Texas Radio and the Big Beat)Live at Hollywood Bowl 1968” – L.A. Woman, Electra Records
