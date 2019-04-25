THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to:

 

Erin: The Budos Band, V, Daptone
Tom: Vox Low, s/t, Born Bad Records
Sid: Black Mountain, “Boogie Lover,”, Destroyer, Jagjaguwar
Ryan: Maenad Veyl, Body Count, self-released
Nickie: Lizzo, Cuz I Love You, Nice Life Recording
Chris: The Washington Squares, s/t, Gold Castle Records
POSTED BY:: Erin Wolf

