THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST
POSTED:: April 25, 2019
FILED UNDER::
The [Loft] Office List
FILED UNDER:: The [Loft] Office List
By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to:
Erin: The Budos Band, V, Daptone
Listen
Tom: Vox Low, s/t, Born Bad Records
Listen
Sid: Black Mountain, “Boogie Lover,”, Destroyer, Jagjaguwar
Listen
Ryan: Maenad Veyl, Body Count, self-released
Listen
Nickie: Lizzo, Cuz I Love You, Nice Life Recording
Listen
Chris: The Washington Squares, s/t, Gold Castle Records
Listen