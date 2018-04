Out This Week: April 2, 2018

Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:

Adrian Younge, Voices Of Gemma, Linear Labs

Ben Frost, All That You Love Will Be Eviscerated [EP], Mute

Ben Harper and Charlie Musselwhite, No Mercy In This Land, Anti-

Bonny Doon, Longwave, Woodsist

Lio, Lio Canta Caymmi, Crammed

Makeness, Loud Patterns, Secretly Canadian

Nihilist Cheerleader, Riot, Right?, Perfect Attendance

Orquesta Akokan, Orquesta Akokan, Daptone

The Voidz, Virtue, Cult/RCA

Wye Oak, The Louder I Call, The Faster It Runs, Merge