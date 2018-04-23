Out This Week: April 23, 2018

Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:

 

Alexis Taylor, Beautiful Thing, Domino

 

Dr. Dog, Critical Equation, Thirty Tigers

Exitmusic, The Recognitions, Felte

Lord Huron, Vide Noir, Republic

My Brightest Diamond, Champagne [EP], Self-released

Neko Case, “Bad Luck” [single], Anti-

Post Animal, When I Think Of You In a Castle, Polyvinyl

Thievery Corporation, Treasures From the Temple, ESL

Van Morrison and Joey DeFrancesco, You’re Driving Me Crazy, Sony Legacy

 

