Out This Week: April 23, 2018

Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:

Alexis Taylor, Beautiful Thing, Domino

Dr. Dog, Critical Equation, Thirty Tigers

Exitmusic, The Recognitions, Felte

<a href="http://exitmusic.bandcamp.com/album/the-recognitions">The Recognitions by Exitmusic</a>

Lord Huron, Vide Noir, Republic

My Brightest Diamond, Champagne [EP], Self-released

Neko Case, “Bad Luck” [single], Anti-

Post Animal, When I Think Of You In a Castle, Polyvinyl

<a href="http://postanimal.bandcamp.com/album/when-i-think-of-you-in-a-castle">When I Think Of You In A Castle by Post Animal</a>

Thievery Corporation, Treasures From the Temple, ESL

<a href="http://thieverycorporation.bandcamp.com/album/treasures-from-the-temple">Treasures from the Temple by Thievery Corporation</a>

Van Morrison and Joey DeFrancesco, You’re Driving Me Crazy, Sony Legacy