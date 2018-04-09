Out This Week: April 9, 2018

Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:

Dr. Octagon, Moosebumps, Caroline

Dusted, Blackout Summer, Polyvinyl

<a href="http://totallydusted.bandcamp.com/album/blackout-summer">Blackout Summer by Dusted</a>

Haley Heynderickx, I Need To Start A Garden, Mama Bird

Hop Along, Bark Your Head Off, Dog, Saddle Creek

Idles, Brutalism, Partisan

The Moondoggies, A Love Sleeps Deep, Hardly Art

<a href="http://themoondoggies.bandcamp.com/album/a-love-sleeps-deep">A Love Sleeps Deep by The Moondoggies</a>

The Nels Cline 4, Currents, Constellations, Blue Note

Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Sex & Food, Jagjaguwar

Uranium Club, Live For The Very First Time (In Italy), Castle Face

Wrekmeister Harmonies, The Alone Rush, Thrill Jockey