Out This Week: April 9, 2018

Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:

Dr. Octagon, Moosebumps, Caroline

Dusted, Blackout Summer, Polyvinyl

Blackout Summer by Dusted

Haley Heynderickx, I Need To Start A Garden, Mama Bird

Hop Along, Bark Your Head Off, Dog, Saddle Creek

Idles, Brutalism, Partisan

The Moondoggies, A Love Sleeps Deep, Hardly Art

A Love Sleeps Deep by The Moondoggies

The Nels Cline 4, Currents, Constellations, Blue Note

Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Sex & Food, Jagjaguwar

Uranium Club, Live For The Very First Time (In Italy), Castle Face

Wrekmeister Harmonies, The Alone Rush, Thrill Jockey