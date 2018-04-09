Out This Week: April 9, 2018

Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:
Dr. Octagon, Moosebumps, Caroline
Dusted, Blackout Summer, Polyvinyl
Haley Heynderickx, I Need To Start A Garden, Mama Bird
Hop Along, Bark Your Head Off, Dog, Saddle Creek
Idles, Brutalism, Partisan
The Moondoggies, A Love Sleeps Deep, Hardly Art
The Nels Cline 4, Currents, Constellations, Blue Note
Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Sex & Food, Jagjaguwar
Uranium Club, Live For The Very First Time (In Italy), Castle Face
Wrekmeister Harmonies, The Alone Rush, Thrill Jockey