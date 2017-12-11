Out This Week: December 11, 2017

Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:

 

Blush, Blush, Arrowhawk

Demar, Rebels, Still Water/Orchard

The James Hunter Six, “I Don’t Wanna Be Without You” [Single] Daptone

Jim James, Tribute To 2, ATO

The Last GangSing For Your Supper [7-Inch], Fat Wreck Chords

Maya, “What We Are Worth” [Single], True

Panduranga HendersonOcean of Love, Luaka Bop

Parker Longbough, “Secret Santa” [Single], Self-Released

Sufjan Stevens, “Tonya Harding” [Single], Asthmatic Kitty

WHY? “Proactive Evolution” (Nick Diamonds/Islands Remix) [Single], Joyful Noise

