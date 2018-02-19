Out This Week: February 19, 2018

Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:

Belle and Sebastian, How to Solve Our Human Problems, Matador

Curtis Roush, Cosmic Campfire Music, Modern Outsider

Ezra Furman, Transangelic Exodus, Bella Union

Femi Kuti, One People One World, Knitting Factory

Insecure Men, s/t, Fat Possum

Ought, Room Inside the World, Merge

Ride, Tomorrow’s Shore [EP], Wichita

Screaming Females, All At Once, Don Giovanni

Shannon and the Clams, Onion, Easy Eye Sound / Nonesuch

Steve Reich, Pulse / Quartet, Nonesuch