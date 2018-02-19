Out This Week: February 19, 2018

Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:
Belle and Sebastian, How to Solve Our Human Problems, Matador
Curtis Roush, Cosmic Campfire Music, Modern Outsider
Ezra Furman, Transangelic Exodus, Bella Union
Femi Kuti, One People One World, Knitting Factory
Insecure Men, s/t, Fat Possum
Ought, Room Inside the World, Merge
Ride, Tomorrow’s Shore [EP], Wichita
Screaming Females, All At Once, Don Giovanni
Shannon and the Clams, Onion, Easy Eye Sound / Nonesuch
Steve Reich, Pulse / Quartet, Nonesuch