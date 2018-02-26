Out This Week: February 26, 2018

Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:
Black Milk, FEVER, Rhymesayers
Charlotte Day Wilson, Stone Woman [EP], Self-released
Ed Schrader’s Music Beat, Riddles, Carpark
El Perro Del Mar, We Are History [EP], The Control Group
Hibou, Something Familiar, Barsuk
Joey Dosik, Game Winner [EP], Secretly Canadian
Juiceboxxx, “Freaked Out Amercian Loser” (D. Sardy Mix) b/w “Dead End America”, Dangerbird
Moaning, Moaning, Sub Pop
Soccer Mommy, Clean, Fat Possum
Suuns, Felt, Secretly Canadian