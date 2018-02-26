Out This Week: February 26, 2018

Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:

Black Milk, FEVER, Rhymesayers

<a href="http://blackmilk.bandcamp.com/album/fever">FEVER by Black Milk</a>

Charlotte Day Wilson, Stone Woman [EP], Self-released

Ed Schrader’s Music Beat, Riddles, Carpark

<a href="http://edschradersmusicbeat.bandcamp.com/album/riddles">Riddles by Ed Schrader’s Music Beat</a>

El Perro Del Mar, We Are History [EP], The Control Group

<a href="http://elperrodelmar.bandcamp.com/album/we-are-history">We Are History by El Perro Del Mar</a>

Hibou, Something Familiar, Barsuk

<a href="http://hiboumichel.bandcamp.com/album/something-familiar">Something Familiar by Hibou</a>

Joey Dosik, Game Winner [EP], Secretly Canadian

Juiceboxxx, “Freaked Out Amercian Loser” (D. Sardy Mix) b/w “Dead End America”, Dangerbird

Moaning, Moaning, Sub Pop

Soccer Mommy, Clean, Fat Possum

<a href="http://sopharela.bandcamp.com/album/clean">Clean by soccer mommy</a>

Suuns, Felt, Secretly Canadian