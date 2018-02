Out This Week: February 26, 2018

Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:

Black Milk, FEVER, Rhymesayers

Charlotte Day Wilson, Stone Woman [EP], Self-released

Ed Schrader’s Music Beat, Riddles, Carpark

El Perro Del Mar, We Are History [EP], The Control Group

Hibou, Something Familiar, Barsuk

Joey Dosik, Game Winner [EP], Secretly Canadian

Juiceboxxx, “Freaked Out Amercian Loser” (D. Sardy Mix) b/w “Dead End America”, Dangerbird

Moaning, Moaning, Sub Pop

Soccer Mommy, Clean, Fat Possum

Suuns, Felt, Secretly Canadian