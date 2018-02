Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:

Anna Burch, Quit the Curse, Polyvinyl

The Applesauce Tears, Pastoral, Black Cottage

Bahamas, Earthones, Republic

Born Ruffians, Uncle, Duke & The Chief, Yep Roc

Caroline Rose, Loner, New West

Field Music, Open Wide, Memphis Industries

Hollie Cook, Vessel of Love, Merge

Hookworms, Microshift, Domino

Hovvdy, Cranberry, Double Double Whammy