Out This Week: January 15, 2018

Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:

 

Bedbug, I’ll Count to Heaven in Years Without Seasons, Joy Void

Dirty Sidewalks, Bring Down the House Lights, No-Count

Dr. Lonnie Smith, All In My Mind, Blue Note

The James Hunter Six, “I Got Eyes” [single], Daptone

Karen O and Michael Kiwanuka, “YO! MY SAINT” [single], Karen O

Mudhoney, LiE, Sub Pop

Sean Morales, Call It In, Super Secret

Soccer Mommy, “Your Dog” [single], Fat Possum

The Sufis, After Hours, Burger

Typhoon, Offerings, Roll Call

