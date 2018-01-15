Out This Week: January 15, 2018

Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:

Bedbug, I’ll Count to Heaven in Years Without Seasons, Joy Void

<a href="http://linkedin.bandcamp.com/album/ill-count-to-heaven-in-years-without-seasons">i’ll count to heaven in years without seasons by bedbug</a>

Dirty Sidewalks, Bring Down the House Lights, No-Count

Dr. Lonnie Smith, All In My Mind, Blue Note

The James Hunter Six, “I Got Eyes” [single], Daptone

<a href="http://jameshuntersix.bandcamp.com/album/whatever-it-takes">Whatever It Takes by James Hunter Six</a>

Karen O and Michael Kiwanuka, “YO! MY SAINT” [single], Karen O

Mudhoney, LiE, Sub Pop

Sean Morales, Call It In, Super Secret

Soccer Mommy, “Your Dog” [single], Fat Possum

The Sufis, After Hours, Burger

Typhoon, Offerings, Roll Call