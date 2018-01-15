Out This Week: January 15, 2018

Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:
Bedbug, I’ll Count to Heaven in Years Without Seasons, Joy Void
Dirty Sidewalks, Bring Down the House Lights, No-Count
Dr. Lonnie Smith, All In My Mind, Blue Note
The James Hunter Six, “I Got Eyes” [single], Daptone
Karen O and Michael Kiwanuka, “YO! MY SAINT” [single], Karen O
Mudhoney, LiE, Sub Pop
Sean Morales, Call It In, Super Secret
Soccer Mommy, “Your Dog” [single], Fat Possum
The Sufis, After Hours, Burger
Typhoon, Offerings, Roll Call