Out This Week: January 22, 2018

Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:

De Lux, More Disco Songs About Love, Innovative Leisure

Glen Hansard, Between Two Shores, Anti-

Jules Shear, One More Crooked Dance, Funzalo

Marie/Lepanto, Tenkiller, Fat Possum

Motorcade, Motorcade, Idol

 

Porches, The House, Domino

Sonny Smith, Rod For Your Love [Advance Tracks], Easy Eye Sound

Terminal Mind, Recordings, Sonic Surgery

They Might Be Giants, I Like Fun, Idlewild

Xylouris White, Mother, Bella Union

