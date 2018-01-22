Out This Week: January 22, 2018

Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:
De Lux, More Disco Songs About Love, Innovative Leisure
Glen Hansard, Between Two Shores, Anti-
Jules Shear, One More Crooked Dance, Funzalo
Marie/Lepanto, Tenkiller, Fat Possum
Motorcade, Motorcade, Idol
Porches, The House, Domino
Sonny Smith, Rod For Your Love [Advance Tracks], Easy Eye Sound
Terminal Mind, Recordings, Sonic Surgery
They Might Be Giants, I Like Fun, Idlewild
Xylouris White, Mother, Bella Union