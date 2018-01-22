Out This Week: January 22, 2018

Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:

De Lux, More Disco Songs About Love, Innovative Leisure

<a href="http://de-lux.bandcamp.com/album/more-disco-songs-about-love">More Disco Songs About Love by De Lux</a>

Glen Hansard, Between Two Shores, Anti-

Jules Shear, One More Crooked Dance, Funzalo

Marie/Lepanto, Tenkiller, Fat Possum

<a href="http://marielepanto.bandcamp.com/album/tenkiller">Tenkiller by Marie/Lepanto</a>

Motorcade, Motorcade, Idol

Porches, The House, Domino

<a href="http://porchesmusic.bandcamp.com/album/the-house">The House by Porches</a>

Sonny Smith, Rod For Your Love [Advance Tracks], Easy Eye Sound

Terminal Mind, Recordings, Sonic Surgery

They Might Be Giants, I Like Fun, Idlewild

Xylouris White, Mother, Bella Union