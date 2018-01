Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:

Calexico, The Thread That Keeps Us, Anti-

Django Django, Marble Skies, Ribbon

Dream Wife, Dream Wife, Lucky Number

The Go! Team, Semicircle, Memphis Industries

The James Hunter Six, Whatever It Takes, Daptone

Jeff Rosenstock, Post-, Polyvinyl

Kyle Craft, Full Circle Nightmare, Sub Pop

Milk and Bone, Deception, Bonsound

Nadine, oh my, Father Daughter

Ty Segall, Freedom’s Goblin, Drag City