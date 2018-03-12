Out This Week: March 13, 2018

Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:
Albert Hammond Jr., Francis Trouble, Red Bull Records
Dean Ween Group, Rock2, Schnitzel
Durand Jones and the Indications, s/t, Dead Oceans
Guided By Voices, Space Gun, GBV Inc.
The Hold Steady, Eureka [EP], Frenchkiss
Hot Snakes, Jericho Sirens, Sub Pop
Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Tearing At the Seams, Stax
Oneida, Romance, Joyful Noise
Sonny Smith, Rod For Your Love, Easy Eye Sound
Teenage Wrist, Chrome Neon Jesus, Epitaph