Out This Week: March 13, 2018

Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:

Albert Hammond Jr., Francis Trouble, Red Bull Records

Dean Ween Group, Rock2, Schnitzel

Durand Jones and the Indications, s/t, Dead Oceans

Guided By Voices, Space Gun, GBV Inc.

The Hold Steady, Eureka [EP], Frenchkiss

Hot Snakes, Jericho Sirens, Sub Pop

Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Tearing At the Seams, Stax

Oneida, Romance, Joyful Noise

Sonny Smith, Rod For Your Love, Easy Eye Sound

Teenage Wrist, Chrome Neon Jesus, Epitaph