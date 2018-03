Out This Week: March 19, 2018

Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:

Chai, Pink, Burger

Courtney Marie Andrews, May Your Kindness Remain, Fat Possum

The Decemberists, I’ll Be Your Girl, Capitol

Dungen and Woods, Myths 003 [EP], Mexican Summer

Elk City, Everybody’s Insecure, Bar None

Erika Wennerstrom, Sweet Unknown, Partisan

Mount Eerie, Now Only, P.W. Elverum & Sun

Of Montreal, White Is Relic/Irrealis Mood, Polyvinyl

White Is Relic/Irrealis Mood by of Montreal

Preoccupations, New Material, Jagjaguwar

New Material by Preoccupations

Young Fathers, Cocoa Sugar, Ninja Tune