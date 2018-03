Out This Week: March 26, 2018

Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:

Amen Dunes, Freedom, Sacred Bones

Freedom by Amen Dunes

Anna and Elizabeth, The Invisible Comes To Us, Smithsonian Folkways

The Invisible Comes to Us by Anna & Elizabeth

Brief Candles, Retreater, Guilt Ridden Pop

Retreater by brief candles

Death By Unga Bunga, So Far So Good So Cool, Jansen

So Far So Good So Cool by Death By Unga Bunga

Frankie Cosmos, Vessel, Sub Pop

Vessel by Frankie Cosmos

Holly Miranda, Mutual Horse, Dangerbird

Mutual Horse by Holly Miranda

Jack White, Boarding House Reach, Third Man

The Lawrence Arms, We Are The Champions Of The World, Fat Wreck Chords

Ratboys, GL [EP], Topshelf

GL by Ratboys

The Sword, Used Future, Razor & Tie