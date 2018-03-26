Out This Week: March 26, 2018

Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:

 

Amen Dunes, Freedom, Sacred Bones

Anna and Elizabeth, The Invisible Comes To Us, Smithsonian Folkways

Brief Candles, Retreater, Guilt Ridden Pop

Death By Unga Bunga, So Far So Good So Cool, Jansen

Frankie Cosmos, Vessel, Sub Pop

Holly Miranda, Mutual Horse, Dangerbird

Jack White, Boarding House Reach, Third Man

The Lawrence Arms, We Are The Champions Of The World, Fat Wreck Chords

 

Ratboys, GL [EP], Topshelf

The Sword, Used Future, Razor & Tie

 

