Out This Week: March 26, 2018

Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:
Amen Dunes, Freedom, Sacred Bones
Anna and Elizabeth, The Invisible Comes To Us, Smithsonian Folkways
Brief Candles, Retreater, Guilt Ridden Pop
Death By Unga Bunga, So Far So Good So Cool, Jansen
Frankie Cosmos, Vessel, Sub Pop
Holly Miranda, Mutual Horse, Dangerbird
Jack White, Boarding House Reach, Third Man
The Lawrence Arms, We Are The Champions Of The World, Fat Wreck Chords
Ratboys, GL [EP], Topshelf
The Sword, Used Future, Razor & Tie