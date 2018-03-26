Out This Week: March 26, 2018

Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:

Amen Dunes, Freedom, Sacred Bones

<a href="http://amendunes.bandcamp.com/album/freedom">Freedom by Amen Dunes</a>

Anna and Elizabeth, The Invisible Comes To Us, Smithsonian Folkways

<a href="http://annaandelizabeth.bandcamp.com/album/the-invisible-comes-to-us">The Invisible Comes to Us by Anna & Elizabeth</a>

Brief Candles, Retreater, Guilt Ridden Pop

<a href="http://briefcandlesus.bandcamp.com/album/retreater">Retreater by brief candles</a>

Death By Unga Bunga, So Far So Good So Cool, Jansen

<a href="http://deathbyungabunga.bandcamp.com/album/so-far-so-good-so-cool">So Far So Good So Cool by Death By Unga Bunga</a>

Frankie Cosmos, Vessel, Sub Pop

<a href="http://ingridsuperstar.bandcamp.com/album/vessel">Vessel by Frankie Cosmos</a>

Holly Miranda, Mutual Horse, Dangerbird

<a href="http://hollymiranda.bandcamp.com/album/mutual-horse">Mutual Horse by Holly Miranda</a>

Jack White, Boarding House Reach, Third Man

The Lawrence Arms, We Are The Champions Of The World, Fat Wreck Chords

Ratboys, GL [EP], Topshelf

<a href="http://ratboys.bandcamp.com/album/gl">GL by Ratboys</a>

The Sword, Used Future, Razor & Tie