Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:

Andrew W.K., You’re Not Alone, RED/Sony

Dessa, Chime, Doometree

Dick Stusso, In Heaven, Hardly Art

In Tall Buildings, Akinetic, Western Vinyl

The Men, Drift, Sacred Bones

The Regrettes, Attention Seeker [EP], Warner Bros

Sidi Tour´e, Toubalbero, Thrill Jockey

Superorganism, Superorganism, Domino

Titus Andronicus, A Productive Cough, Merge

Yamantaka // Sonic Titan, Dirt, Paper Bag