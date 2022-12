Weekly Air Play!

Artist Record Label

1 SURF CURSE Magic Hour Atlantic

2 MUD MORGANFIELD Portrait Delmark

3 DISQ Desperately Imagining Someplace Quiet Saddle Creek **

4 SHUTUPS I can’t eat nearly as much as I want to vomit Kill Rock Stars

5 HANS PUCKET No Drama Carpark

6 BEAT INDEX Vol. Two For Your Pleasure Self-Released **

7 WEYES BLOOD And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow Sub Pop

8 SOBS Air Guitar Topshelf

9 1975, THE Being Funny In A Foreign Language Dirty Hit

10 ALVVAYS Blue Rev Polyvinyl

11 SNUTS, THE Burn The Empire Elektra

12 GLADIE Don’t Know What You’re In Until You’re Out Plum

13 FIELD GUIDE Field Guide Birthday Cake

14 ABRAXAS Monte Carlo Suicide Squeeze

15 DRY CLEANING Stumpwork 4AD/Beggars Group

16 ARCTIC MONKEYS The Car Domino

17 SORRY Anywhere But Here Domino

18 DINNER SET GANG Are You Someplace Else? Self-Released **

19 HUGHES FAMILY BAND One Last Night With Nathan Hughes Good Land

20 HEARTOUR Years Self-Released

21 SUKI WATERHOUSE Milk Teeth [EP] Sub Pop

22 OSEES A Foul Form Castle Face

23 ADRIAN QUESADA Jaguar Sound ATO

24 FRANKIE COSMOS Inner World Peace Sub Pop

25 BLACK LIPS Apocalypse Love Fire

26 KING GIZZARD AND THE LIZARD WIZARD Changes KGLW

27 FAUX FICTION Death No Terror! [EP] Self-Released**

28 ALEX G God Save The Animals Domino

29 MARIEL BUCKLEY Everywhere I Used To Be Birthday Cake