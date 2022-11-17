WEEKLY AIRPLAY & CHARTS! 11/16/22

November 17, 2022

We love muisc – ** means local!

Top 30 Chart Entry for WMSE 91.7 FM

ArtistRecordLabel
1TROPICAL GOTHCLUBTropical GothclubThird Man
2DINNER SET GANGAre You Someplace Else?Self-Released **
3GUERRILLA GHOSTDyingTriple Eye Industries **
4PIXIESDoggerelBMG
5RATBATSPIDERUntil Everything is RedSelf-Released **
6BLACK LIPSApocalypse LoveFire
7BIBIOBIB10Warp
8PERSONAL TRAINERBig Love BlanketThe Industry
9FRANKIE COSMOSInner World PeaceSub Pop
10FANTASY CAMPCasual IntimacyMemory
11MIKE MANGIONEBlood & WaterRodzinka **
12KING GIZZARD AND THE LIZARD WIZARDChangesKGLW
13OFFFree LSDFat Possum
14PINKSHIFTLove Me ForeverHopeless
15ABRAXASMonte CarloSuicide Squeeze
16HANS PUCKETNo DramaCarpark
17DESHUN JETSONSymptoms of a HeartbreakDSHN.1
18JUNIOR BOYSWaiting GameCity Slang
19BUILT TO SPILLWhen The Wind Forgets Your NameSub Pop
20SOBSAir GuitarTopshelf
21DAMNED, THEA Night Of A Thousand Vampires (Live In London)earMUSIC
22TOO MUCH JOYAll These F***king FeelingsPropeller Sound
23SORRYAnywhere But HereDomino
24LUMINOUS WAVEZAshes Of The Artist [EP]Self-Released
25ALVVAYSBlue RevPolyvinyl
26BROTHERTIGERBrothertigerSatanic Panic
27METRICFormenteraThirty Tigers
28DUNGENEn År För Mycket Och Tusen Aldrig NogMexican Summer
29DRUGDEALERHiding In Plain SightMexican Summer
30CHATS, THEGet FuckedBargain Bin

Top Adds Entry for WMSE 91.7 FM

ArtistRecordLabel
1WEYES BLOODAnd In The Darkness, Hearts AglowSub Pop
2SHUTUPSI can’t eat nearly as much as I want to vomitKill Rock Stars
3RARE OCCASIONS, THEAttaboy [EP]Self-Released
4SMUTHow The Light FeltBayonet
5STONEpunkadonk [EP]Polydor
61ST BASE RUNNERNight Stalker [EP]Self-Released
7GOLD PANDAThe WorkCity Slang
8RITUAL HOWLSRitual Howls (10 Year Deluxe Edition)Felte
9FEEBLE LITTLE HORSEHaydaySaddle Creek
10MATTHU’Montana [EP]Self-Released **

Blues Entry for WMSE 91.7 FM

ArtistRecordLabel
1DEMETRIA TAYLORDoin’ What I’m Supposed to DoDelmark
2BUDDY GUYThe Blues Don’t LieRCA
3DR JOHNThings Happen That WayConcord
4SHEMEKIA COPELANDDone Come Too FarAlligator
5DELBERT MCCLINTONOutdated EmotionHot Shot/Thirty Tigers
6MUD MORGANFIELDPortraitDelmark
7LITTLE FREDDIE KINGBlues MedicineMade Wright
8KATIE HENRYOn My WayRuf
9TOO SLIM AND THE TAILDRAGGERSBrace YourselfVizztone
10LIL’ RED AND THE ROOSTERKeep On!Blue Heart

Jazz Entry for WMSE 91.7 FM

ArtistRecordLabel
1BOBBY WATSONBack Home In Kansas CitySmoke Sessions
2GEORGE WINSTONNightDancing Cat
3SOUL SURFERS, THEThe Soul Surfers Present: Igor & Romeo’s Sound ExcitementUbiquity
4DANIEL GLASS TRIOBamClub 44
5BILL FRISELLFourBlue Note
6ARTURO SANDOVALRhythm & SoulMetaJAX
7GEORGE BURTONReciprocityInner Circle
8FRACTAL SEXTETFractal SextetAlchemy
9STILL POINT, THEFull CircleAnthro-phonic
10VANESSA RACCIJazzy ItalianZoho

World Entry for WMSE 91.7 FM

ArtistRecordLabel
1ANDREAS VOLLENWEIDERSlow Flow & DancerAvaf
2HORACE ANDYMidnight RockerOn-U Sound
3MAUSKOVIC DANCE BANDBukaroo BankBongo Joe
4MDOU MOCTARNiger EP Vol 2Matador
5HERMANOS GUTIERREZEl Bueno Y El MaloEasy Eye Sound/Concord
6PI JA MASeule Sous Ma FrangeBleepmachine
7GOGOL BORDELLOSOLIDARITINECooking Vinyl
8LES RALLIZES DENUDESThe Oz TapesTemporal Drift
9ARIEL BUIReal & FantasyAudio Network
10BIBIOBIB10Warp

Heavy Entry for WMSE 91.7 FM

ArtistRecordLabel
1DARKTHRONEAstral FortressPeaceville
2HISSINGHypervirulence ArchitectureProfound Lore
3TRIAL (SWE)Feed The FireMetal Blade
4WORMBluenothing [EP]20 Buck Spin
5BAD MANORThe Room w/ Six Hundred and Sixty Six Eyesthe Haunting/Avantgarde
6PSIONIC MADNESSNecrotizing MiasmaRotting Domain/Vargheist
7CRIMSON STEELNight CreaturesNight Creatures/Independent
8BLACKBRAIDBlackbraid ISelf-Released
9AEVITERNEThe Ailing FacadeProfound Lore
10MORTUUSFurnace of SleepDiablerie/W.T.C

Electronic Entry for WMSE 91.7 FM

ArtistRecordLabel
1GUERRILLA GHOSTDyingTriple Eye Industries
2BLOOD ORANGEFour Songs [EP]RCA
3LCD SOUNDSYSTEM“New Body Rhumba” [Single]Columbia/Sony
4PANDA BEAR AND SONIC BOOMResetDomino
5SORRYAnywhere But HereDomino
6HOT CHIPFreakout/ReleaseDomino
7DE LUXDo You Need A Release?Innovative Leisure
8SYLVAN ESSONo Rules SandyLoma Vista/Concord
9BONOBOFragmentsNinja Tune
10METRICFormenteraThirty Tigers

