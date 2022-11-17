WEEKLY AIRPLAY & CHARTS! 11/16/22
POSTED:: November 17, 2022
Top 30 Chart Entry for WMSE 91.7 FM
|Artist
|Record
|Label
|1
|TROPICAL GOTHCLUB
|Tropical Gothclub
|Third Man
|2
|DINNER SET GANG
|Are You Someplace Else?
|Self-Released **
|3
|GUERRILLA GHOST
|Dying
|Triple Eye Industries **
|4
|PIXIES
|Doggerel
|BMG
|5
|RATBATSPIDER
|Until Everything is Red
|Self-Released **
|6
|BLACK LIPS
|Apocalypse Love
|Fire
|7
|BIBIO
|BIB10
|Warp
|8
|PERSONAL TRAINER
|Big Love Blanket
|The Industry
|9
|FRANKIE COSMOS
|Inner World Peace
|Sub Pop
|10
|FANTASY CAMP
|Casual Intimacy
|Memory
|11
|MIKE MANGIONE
|Blood & Water
|Rodzinka **
|12
|KING GIZZARD AND THE LIZARD WIZARD
|Changes
|KGLW
|13
|OFF
|Free LSD
|Fat Possum
|14
|PINKSHIFT
|Love Me Forever
|Hopeless
|15
|ABRAXAS
|Monte Carlo
|Suicide Squeeze
|16
|HANS PUCKET
|No Drama
|Carpark
|17
|DESHUN JETSON
|Symptoms of a Heartbreak
|DSHN.1
|18
|JUNIOR BOYS
|Waiting Game
|City Slang
|19
|BUILT TO SPILL
|When The Wind Forgets Your Name
|Sub Pop
|20
|SOBS
|Air Guitar
|Topshelf
|21
|DAMNED, THE
|A Night Of A Thousand Vampires (Live In London)
|earMUSIC
|22
|TOO MUCH JOY
|All These F***king Feelings
|Propeller Sound
|23
|SORRY
|Anywhere But Here
|Domino
|24
|LUMINOUS WAVEZ
|Ashes Of The Artist [EP]
|Self-Released
|25
|ALVVAYS
|Blue Rev
|Polyvinyl
|26
|BROTHERTIGER
|Brothertiger
|Satanic Panic
|27
|METRIC
|Formentera
|Thirty Tigers
|28
|DUNGEN
|En År För Mycket Och Tusen Aldrig Nog
|Mexican Summer
|29
|DRUGDEALER
|Hiding In Plain Sight
|Mexican Summer
|30
|CHATS, THE
|Get Fucked
|Bargain Bin
Top Adds Entry for WMSE 91.7 FM
|Artist
|Record
|Label
|1
|WEYES BLOOD
|And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow
|Sub Pop
|2
|SHUTUPS
|I can’t eat nearly as much as I want to vomit
|Kill Rock Stars
|3
|RARE OCCASIONS, THE
|Attaboy [EP]
|Self-Released
|4
|SMUT
|How The Light Felt
|Bayonet
|5
|STONE
|punkadonk [EP]
|Polydor
|6
|1ST BASE RUNNER
|Night Stalker [EP]
|Self-Released
|7
|GOLD PANDA
|The Work
|City Slang
|8
|RITUAL HOWLS
|Ritual Howls (10 Year Deluxe Edition)
|Felte
|9
|FEEBLE LITTLE HORSE
|Hayday
|Saddle Creek
|10
|MATTHU’
|Montana [EP]
|Self-Released **
Blues Entry for WMSE 91.7 FM
|Artist
|Record
|Label
|1
|DEMETRIA TAYLOR
|Doin’ What I’m Supposed to Do
|Delmark
|2
|BUDDY GUY
|The Blues Don’t Lie
|RCA
|3
|DR JOHN
|Things Happen That Way
|Concord
|4
|SHEMEKIA COPELAND
|Done Come Too Far
|Alligator
|5
|DELBERT MCCLINTON
|Outdated Emotion
|Hot Shot/Thirty Tigers
|6
|MUD MORGANFIELD
|Portrait
|Delmark
|7
|LITTLE FREDDIE KING
|Blues Medicine
|Made Wright
|8
|KATIE HENRY
|On My Way
|Ruf
|9
|TOO SLIM AND THE TAILDRAGGERS
|Brace Yourself
|Vizztone
|10
|LIL’ RED AND THE ROOSTER
|Keep On!
|Blue Heart
Jazz Entry for WMSE 91.7 FM
|Artist
|Record
|Label
|1
|BOBBY WATSON
|Back Home In Kansas City
|Smoke Sessions
|2
|GEORGE WINSTON
|Night
|Dancing Cat
|3
|SOUL SURFERS, THE
|The Soul Surfers Present: Igor & Romeo’s Sound Excitement
|Ubiquity
|4
|DANIEL GLASS TRIO
|Bam
|Club 44
|5
|BILL FRISELL
|Four
|Blue Note
|6
|ARTURO SANDOVAL
|Rhythm & Soul
|MetaJAX
|7
|GEORGE BURTON
|Reciprocity
|Inner Circle
|8
|FRACTAL SEXTET
|Fractal Sextet
|Alchemy
|9
|STILL POINT, THE
|Full Circle
|Anthro-phonic
|10
|VANESSA RACCI
|Jazzy Italian
|Zoho
World Entry for WMSE 91.7 FM
|Artist
|Record
|Label
|1
|ANDREAS VOLLENWEIDER
|Slow Flow & Dancer
|Avaf
|2
|HORACE ANDY
|Midnight Rocker
|On-U Sound
|3
|MAUSKOVIC DANCE BAND
|Bukaroo Bank
|Bongo Joe
|4
|MDOU MOCTAR
|Niger EP Vol 2
|Matador
|5
|HERMANOS GUTIERREZ
|El Bueno Y El Malo
|Easy Eye Sound/Concord
|6
|PI JA MA
|Seule Sous Ma Frange
|Bleepmachine
|7
|GOGOL BORDELLO
|SOLIDARITINE
|Cooking Vinyl
|8
|LES RALLIZES DENUDES
|The Oz Tapes
|Temporal Drift
|9
|ARIEL BUI
|Real & Fantasy
|Audio Network
|10
|BIBIO
|BIB10
|Warp
Heavy Entry for WMSE 91.7 FM
|Artist
|Record
|Label
|1
|DARKTHRONE
|Astral Fortress
|Peaceville
|2
|HISSING
|Hypervirulence Architecture
|Profound Lore
|3
|TRIAL (SWE)
|Feed The Fire
|Metal Blade
|4
|WORM
|Bluenothing [EP]
|20 Buck Spin
|5
|BAD MANOR
|The Room w/ Six Hundred and Sixty Six Eyes
|the Haunting/Avantgarde
|6
|PSIONIC MADNESS
|Necrotizing Miasma
|Rotting Domain/Vargheist
|7
|CRIMSON STEEL
|Night Creatures
|Night Creatures/Independent
|8
|BLACKBRAID
|Blackbraid I
|Self-Released
|9
|AEVITERNE
|The Ailing Facade
|Profound Lore
|10
|MORTUUS
|Furnace of Sleep
|Diablerie/W.T.C
Electronic Entry for WMSE 91.7 FM
|Artist
|Record
|Label
|1
|GUERRILLA GHOST
|Dying
|Triple Eye Industries
|2
|BLOOD ORANGE
|Four Songs [EP]
|RCA
|3
|LCD SOUNDSYSTEM
|“New Body Rhumba” [Single]
|Columbia/Sony
|4
|PANDA BEAR AND SONIC BOOM
|Reset
|Domino
|5
|SORRY
|Anywhere But Here
|Domino
|6
|HOT CHIP
|Freakout/Release
|Domino
|7
|DE LUX
|Do You Need A Release?
|Innovative Leisure
|8
|SYLVAN ESSO
|No Rules Sandy
|Loma Vista/Concord
|9
|BONOBO
|Fragments
|Ninja Tune
|10
|METRIC
|Formentera
|Thirty Tigers
