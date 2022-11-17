WEEKLY AIRPLAY & CHARTS! 11/16/22

Artist Record Label

1 TROPICAL GOTHCLUB Tropical Gothclub Third Man

2 DINNER SET GANG Are You Someplace Else? Self-Released **

3 GUERRILLA GHOST Dying Triple Eye Industries **

4 PIXIES Doggerel BMG

5 RATBATSPIDER Until Everything is Red Self-Released **

6 BLACK LIPS Apocalypse Love Fire

7 BIBIO BIB10 Warp

8 PERSONAL TRAINER Big Love Blanket The Industry

9 FRANKIE COSMOS Inner World Peace Sub Pop

10 FANTASY CAMP Casual Intimacy Memory

11 MIKE MANGIONE Blood & Water Rodzinka **

12 KING GIZZARD AND THE LIZARD WIZARD Changes KGLW

13 OFF Free LSD Fat Possum

14 PINKSHIFT Love Me Forever Hopeless

15 ABRAXAS Monte Carlo Suicide Squeeze

16 HANS PUCKET No Drama Carpark

17 DESHUN JETSON Symptoms of a Heartbreak DSHN.1

18 JUNIOR BOYS Waiting Game City Slang

19 BUILT TO SPILL When The Wind Forgets Your Name Sub Pop

20 SOBS Air Guitar Topshelf

21 DAMNED, THE A Night Of A Thousand Vampires (Live In London) earMUSIC

22 TOO MUCH JOY All These F***king Feelings Propeller Sound

23 SORRY Anywhere But Here Domino

24 LUMINOUS WAVEZ Ashes Of The Artist [EP] Self-Released

25 ALVVAYS Blue Rev Polyvinyl

26 BROTHERTIGER Brothertiger Satanic Panic

27 METRIC Formentera Thirty Tigers

28 DUNGEN En År För Mycket Och Tusen Aldrig Nog Mexican Summer

29 DRUGDEALER Hiding In Plain Sight Mexican Summer