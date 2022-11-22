WEEKLY AIRPLAY & CHARTS 11/22/22

Top 30 Chart Entry for WMSE 91.7 FM

ArtistRecordLabel
1DELAY TACTICSELEMENTS OF SURPRISEMultiphase
2DAMNED, THEA Night Of A Thousand Vampires (Live In London)earMUSIC
3SORRYAnywhere But HereDomino
4GROVELERS, THEMisplaced Cars And BlackoutsSelf-Released **
5KING GIZZARD AND THE LIZARD WIZARDIce, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms And LavaKGLW
6SHUTUPSI can’t eat nearly as much as I want to vomitKill Rock Stars
7BUDDY GUYThe Blues Don’t LieRCA
8ALVVAYSBlue RevPolyvinyl
9DETROIT REBELLIONFake NewsSelf-Released
10AFGHAN WHIGSHow Do You Burn?BMG
11LAVISH WASTEDemon Juice [EP]Self-Released**
12ICEAGEShake The Feeling: Outtakes & Rarities 2015-2021Mexican Summer
13HOT COFFINThe PrizeTriple Eye Industries
14BLACK LIPSApocalypse LoveFire
15DUNGENEn År För Mycket Och Tusen Aldrig NogMexican Summer
16OFFFree LSDFat Possum
17SMUTHow The Light FeltBayonet
18DRUGDEALERHiding In Plain SightMexican Summer
19DINNER SET GANGAre You Someplace Else?Self-Released**
20SURF CURSEMagic HourAtlantic
21ABRAXASMonte CarloSuicide Squeeze
22LEE FIELDSSentimental FoolDaptone
23ATTA BOYCrab ParkSelf-Released
24VIXEN77Easy AccessMegaforce
25PALMNicks And GrazesSaddle Creek
26TITUS ANDRONICUSThe Will To LiveMerge
27MAHONESJameson StreetTrue North
28RHETT MILLERThe MisfitATO
29PINKSHIFTLove Me ForeverHopeless
30OCEANATORNothing’s Ever FinePolyvinyl

Top Adds Entry for WMSE 91.7 FM

ArtistRecordLabel
1ADRIAN QUESADAJaguar SoundATO
2SNUTS, THEBurn The EmpireElektra
3SUKI WATERHOUSEMilk Teeth [EP]Sub Pop
4GINGWe’re Here, My DearSelf-Released
5SKYWAY MAN AND ANDY JENKINSNothing No. 1 [EP]Mama Bird
6JACK MOVES, THECruiserweightEverloving
7VEPSOslo ParkKanine
8TISMCollected VersusSeeland
9BIG JOANIEBack HomeKill Rock Stars
10KAROLINAAll RiversTru Thoughts

Blues Entry for WMSE 91.7 FM

ArtistRecordLabel
1BUDDY GUYThe Blues Don’t LieRCA
2MUD MORGANFIELDPortraitDelmark
3JOHN PRIMERHard TimesBlues House
4HENRI HERBERTBoogie Till I DieSelf-Released
5SHEMEKIA COPELANDDone Come Too FarAlligator
6ANGELA STREHLIAce Of BluesAntoine’s
7MIGHTY SOUL DRIVERS, THEI’ll Carry You HomeHog Heaven
8JEREMIAH JOHNSONHi-Fi Drive ByRuf
9DR JOHNThings Happen That WayConcord
10DAVE KEYESRhythm Blues & BoogieBlue Heart

Jazz Entry for WMSE 91.7 FM

ArtistRecordLabel
1CHARLES LLOYDTrios: Chapel With Bill Frisell & Thomas MorganBlue Note
2GEORGE WINSTONNightDancing Cat
3SOUL SURFERS, THEThe Soul Surfers Present: Igor & Romeo’s Sound ExcitementUbiquity
4DANIEL GLASS TRIOBamClub 44
5BILL FRISELLFourBlue Note
6ARTURO SANDOVALRhythm & SoulMetaJAX
7GEORGE BURTONReciprocityInner Circle
8FRACTAL SEXTETFractal SextetAlchemy
9STILL POINT, THEFull CircleAnthro-phonic
10VANESSA RACCIJazzy ItalianZoho

World Entry for WMSE 91.7 FM

ArtistRecordLabel
1CARLOS JONES AND THE PLUS BANDA New DayLittle Fish
2ABIOLAAbiola TimeAlade Enterprises
3ETRAN DE L’AIRAgadezSahel Sounds
4DIVINO NINOLast Spa On EarthWinspear
5KHALEDCheb KhaledAalia
6PARIS COMBOQuesaco?Six Degrees
7DUNGENEn År För Mycket Och Tusen Aldrig NogMexican Summer
8GOGOL BORDELLOSOLIDARITINECooking Vinyl
9SESSAEstrela AcesaMexican Summer
10ADRIAN QUESADABoleros PsicodélicosATO

Heavy Entry for WMSE 91.7 FM

ArtistRecordLabel
1DARKTHRONEAstral FortressPeaceville
2HISSINGHypervirulence ArchitectureProfound Lore
3TRIAL (SWE)Feed The FireMetal Blade
4WORMBluenothing [EP]20 Buck Spin
5BAD MANORThe Room w/ Six Hundred and Sixty Six Eyesthe Haunting/Avantgarde
6PSIONIC MADNESSNecrotizing MiasmaRotting Domain/Vargheist
7CRIMSON STEELNight CreaturesNight Creatures/Independent
8BLACKBRAIDBlackbraid ISelf-Released
9AEVITERNEThe Ailing FacadeProfound Lore
10MORTUUSFurnace of SleepDiablerie/W.T.C

