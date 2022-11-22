WEEKLY AIRPLAY & CHARTS 11/22/22

Artist Record Label

1 DELAY TACTICS ELEMENTS OF SURPRISE Multiphase

2 DAMNED, THE A Night Of A Thousand Vampires (Live In London) earMUSIC

3 SORRY Anywhere But Here Domino

4 GROVELERS, THE Misplaced Cars And Blackouts Self-Released **

5 KING GIZZARD AND THE LIZARD WIZARD Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms And Lava KGLW

6 SHUTUPS I can’t eat nearly as much as I want to vomit Kill Rock Stars

7 BUDDY GUY The Blues Don’t Lie RCA

8 ALVVAYS Blue Rev Polyvinyl

9 DETROIT REBELLION Fake News Self-Released

10 AFGHAN WHIGS How Do You Burn? BMG

11 LAVISH WASTE Demon Juice [EP] Self-Released**

12 ICEAGE Shake The Feeling: Outtakes & Rarities 2015-2021 Mexican Summer

13 HOT COFFIN The Prize Triple Eye Industries

14 BLACK LIPS Apocalypse Love Fire

15 DUNGEN En År För Mycket Och Tusen Aldrig Nog Mexican Summer

16 OFF Free LSD Fat Possum

17 SMUT How The Light Felt Bayonet

18 DRUGDEALER Hiding In Plain Sight Mexican Summer

19 DINNER SET GANG Are You Someplace Else? Self-Released**

20 SURF CURSE Magic Hour Atlantic

21 ABRAXAS Monte Carlo Suicide Squeeze

22 LEE FIELDS Sentimental Fool Daptone

23 ATTA BOY Crab Park Self-Released

24 VIXEN77 Easy Access Megaforce

25 PALM Nicks And Grazes Saddle Creek

26 TITUS ANDRONICUS The Will To Live Merge

27 MAHONES Jameson Street True North

28 RHETT MILLER The Misfit ATO

29 PINKSHIFT Love Me Forever Hopeless