WEEKLY AIRPLAY & CHARTS 11/22/22
POSTED:: November 22, 2022
FILED UNDER::
General
FILED UNDER:: General
We LOVE music! **local
Top 30 Chart Entry for WMSE 91.7 FM
|Artist
|Record
|Label
|1
|DELAY TACTICS
|ELEMENTS OF SURPRISE
|Multiphase
|2
|DAMNED, THE
|A Night Of A Thousand Vampires (Live In London)
|earMUSIC
|3
|SORRY
|Anywhere But Here
|Domino
|4
|GROVELERS, THE
|Misplaced Cars And Blackouts
|Self-Released **
|5
|KING GIZZARD AND THE LIZARD WIZARD
|Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms And Lava
|KGLW
|6
|SHUTUPS
|I can’t eat nearly as much as I want to vomit
|Kill Rock Stars
|7
|BUDDY GUY
|The Blues Don’t Lie
|RCA
|8
|ALVVAYS
|Blue Rev
|Polyvinyl
|9
|DETROIT REBELLION
|Fake News
|Self-Released
|10
|AFGHAN WHIGS
|How Do You Burn?
|BMG
|11
|LAVISH WASTE
|Demon Juice [EP]
|Self-Released**
|12
|ICEAGE
|Shake The Feeling: Outtakes & Rarities 2015-2021
|Mexican Summer
|13
|HOT COFFIN
|The Prize
|Triple Eye Industries
|14
|BLACK LIPS
|Apocalypse Love
|Fire
|15
|DUNGEN
|En År För Mycket Och Tusen Aldrig Nog
|Mexican Summer
|16
|OFF
|Free LSD
|Fat Possum
|17
|SMUT
|How The Light Felt
|Bayonet
|18
|DRUGDEALER
|Hiding In Plain Sight
|Mexican Summer
|19
|DINNER SET GANG
|Are You Someplace Else?
|Self-Released**
|20
|SURF CURSE
|Magic Hour
|Atlantic
|21
|ABRAXAS
|Monte Carlo
|Suicide Squeeze
|22
|LEE FIELDS
|Sentimental Fool
|Daptone
|23
|ATTA BOY
|Crab Park
|Self-Released
|24
|VIXEN77
|Easy Access
|Megaforce
|25
|PALM
|Nicks And Grazes
|Saddle Creek
|26
|TITUS ANDRONICUS
|The Will To Live
|Merge
|27
|MAHONES
|Jameson Street
|True North
|28
|RHETT MILLER
|The Misfit
|ATO
|29
|PINKSHIFT
|Love Me Forever
|Hopeless
|30
|OCEANATOR
|Nothing’s Ever Fine
|Polyvinyl
Top Adds Entry for WMSE 91.7 FM
|Artist
|Record
|Label
|1
|ADRIAN QUESADA
|Jaguar Sound
|ATO
|2
|SNUTS, THE
|Burn The Empire
|Elektra
|3
|SUKI WATERHOUSE
|Milk Teeth [EP]
|Sub Pop
|4
|GING
|We’re Here, My Dear
|Self-Released
|5
|SKYWAY MAN AND ANDY JENKINS
|Nothing No. 1 [EP]
|Mama Bird
|6
|JACK MOVES, THE
|Cruiserweight
|Everloving
|7
|VEPS
|Oslo Park
|Kanine
|8
|TISM
|Collected Versus
|Seeland
|9
|BIG JOANIE
|Back Home
|Kill Rock Stars
|10
|KAROLINA
|All Rivers
|Tru Thoughts
Blues Entry for WMSE 91.7 FM
|Artist
|Record
|Label
|1
|BUDDY GUY
|The Blues Don’t Lie
|RCA
|2
|MUD MORGANFIELD
|Portrait
|Delmark
|3
|JOHN PRIMER
|Hard Times
|Blues House
|4
|HENRI HERBERT
|Boogie Till I Die
|Self-Released
|5
|SHEMEKIA COPELAND
|Done Come Too Far
|Alligator
|6
|ANGELA STREHLI
|Ace Of Blues
|Antoine’s
|7
|MIGHTY SOUL DRIVERS, THE
|I’ll Carry You Home
|Hog Heaven
|8
|JEREMIAH JOHNSON
|Hi-Fi Drive By
|Ruf
|9
|DR JOHN
|Things Happen That Way
|Concord
|10
|DAVE KEYES
|Rhythm Blues & Boogie
|Blue Heart
Jazz Entry for WMSE 91.7 FM
|Artist
|Record
|Label
|1
|CHARLES LLOYD
|Trios: Chapel With Bill Frisell & Thomas Morgan
|Blue Note
|2
|GEORGE WINSTON
|Night
|Dancing Cat
|3
|SOUL SURFERS, THE
|The Soul Surfers Present: Igor & Romeo’s Sound Excitement
|Ubiquity
|4
|DANIEL GLASS TRIO
|Bam
|Club 44
|5
|BILL FRISELL
|Four
|Blue Note
|6
|ARTURO SANDOVAL
|Rhythm & Soul
|MetaJAX
|7
|GEORGE BURTON
|Reciprocity
|Inner Circle
|8
|FRACTAL SEXTET
|Fractal Sextet
|Alchemy
|9
|STILL POINT, THE
|Full Circle
|Anthro-phonic
|10
|VANESSA RACCI
|Jazzy Italian
|Zoho
World Entry for WMSE 91.7 FM
|Artist
|Record
|Label
|1
|CARLOS JONES AND THE PLUS BAND
|A New Day
|Little Fish
|2
|ABIOLA
|Abiola Time
|Alade Enterprises
|3
|ETRAN DE L’AIR
|Agadez
|Sahel Sounds
|4
|DIVINO NINO
|Last Spa On Earth
|Winspear
|5
|KHALED
|Cheb Khaled
|Aalia
|6
|PARIS COMBO
|Quesaco?
|Six Degrees
|7
|DUNGEN
|En År För Mycket Och Tusen Aldrig Nog
|Mexican Summer
|8
|GOGOL BORDELLO
|SOLIDARITINE
|Cooking Vinyl
|9
|SESSA
|Estrela Acesa
|Mexican Summer
|10
|ADRIAN QUESADA
|Boleros Psicodélicos
|ATO
Heavy Entry for WMSE 91.7 FM
|Artist
|Record
|Label
|1
|DARKTHRONE
|Astral Fortress
|Peaceville
|2
|HISSING
|Hypervirulence Architecture
|Profound Lore
|3
|TRIAL (SWE)
|Feed The Fire
|Metal Blade
|4
|WORM
|Bluenothing [EP]
|20 Buck Spin
|5
|BAD MANOR
|The Room w/ Six Hundred and Sixty Six Eyes
|the Haunting/Avantgarde
|6
|PSIONIC MADNESS
|Necrotizing Miasma
|Rotting Domain/Vargheist
|7
|CRIMSON STEEL
|Night Creatures
|Night Creatures/Independent
|8
|BLACKBRAID
|Blackbraid I
|Self-Released
|9
|AEVITERNE
|The Ailing Facade
|Profound Lore
|10
|MORTUUS
|Furnace of Sleep
|Diablerie/W.T.C