WEEKLY AIRPLAY CHARTS 11/28/22

POSTED:: December 1, 2022

We Love Music! ** denotes local

Top 30 Chart Entry for WMSE 91.7 FM

ArtistRecordLabel
1ADRIAN QUESADAJaguar SoundATO
2BLACK LIPSApocalypse LoveFire
3GUERRILLA GHOSTDyingTriple Eye Industries **
4SHUTUPSI can’t eat nearly as much as I want to vomitKill Rock Stars
5ABRAXASMonte CarloSuicide Squeeze
6SOBSAir GuitarTopshelf
7SORRYAnywhere But HereDomino
8DINNER SET GANGAre You Someplace Else?Self-Released **
9SNUTS, THEBurn The EmpireElektra
10KING GIZZARD AND THE LIZARD WIZARDChangesKGLW
11DISQDesperately Imagining Someplace QuietSaddle Creek
12GINGWe’re Here, My DearSelf-Released
13JACK MOVES, THECruiserweightEverloving
14DRUGDEALERHiding In Plain SightMexican Summer
15PIXIESDoggerelBMG
16FRANKIE COSMOSInner World PeaceSub Pop
17SURF CURSEMagic HourAtlantic
18PALMNicks And GrazesSaddle Creek
19LIFENorth East Coastal TownThe Liquid Label
20SKYWAY MAN AND ANDY JENKINSNothing No. 1 [EP]Mama Bird
21FVNERALWhen I Get Sober [EP]Self-Released
22COZY DANGERYeah No For Sure [EP]Shy Dog **
23PERSONAL TRAINERBig Love BlanketThe Industry
24FANTASY CAMPCasual IntimacyMemory
25ALMSDid I Ask?Cerebral Gunk
26FAUX FICTIONDeath No Terror! [EP]Self-Released **
27DUNGENEn År För Mycket Och Tusen Aldrig NogMexican Summer
28DELAY TACTICSELEMENTS OF SURPRISEMultiphase
29BRIAN JONESTOWN MASSACRE, THE“Fudge” [Single]a
30ALEX GGod Save The AnimalsDomino

Top Adds Entry for WMSE 91.7 FM

ArtistRecordLabel
1GLADIEDon’t Know What You’re In Until You’re OutPlum
2ALBERTINE SARGESFamily Of Things [EP]Moshi Moshi
3TAYLOR KINGMANHollow SoundMama Bird
4JOHN MOODSThe Great DesignMansions And Millions
5DUMBPray 4 TomorrowMint
6HEARTOURYearsSelf-Released
7BILL NACEThrough A RoomDrag City
8ANGELO DE AUGUSTINE27/HologramAsthmatic Kitty
9MARCUS PAQUINOur LoveBirthday Cake
10TEAM BRYCE SEASON FOR A SMILEVARIOUS ARTISTSSelf-Released **

Jazz Entry for WMSE 91.7 FM

ArtistRecordLabel
1CHARLES LLOYDTrios: Chapel With Bill Frisell & Thomas MorganBlue Note
2MAKAYA MCCRAVENIn These TimesIntenational Anthem/Nonesuch
3SOUL SURFERS, THEThe Soul Surfers Present: Igor & Romeo’s Sound ExcitementUbiquity
4DANIEL GLASS TRIOBamClub 44
5BILL FRISELLFourBlue Note
6ARTURO SANDOVALRhythm & SoulMetaJAX
7GEORGE BURTONReciprocityInner Circle
8FRACTAL SEXTETFractal SextetAlchemy
9STILL POINT, THEFull CircleAnthro-phonic
10VANESSA RACCIJazzy ItalianZoho

Blues Entry for WMSE 91.7 FM

ArtistRecordLabel
1ANGELA STREHLIAce Of BluesAntoine’s
2YATES MCKENDREEBuchanan LaneQualified
3DEMETRIA TAYLORDoin’ What I’m Supposed to DoDelmark
4MIGHTY SOUL DRIVERS, THEI’ll Carry You HomeHog Heaven
5MUD MORGANFIELDPortraitDelmark
6JIMI HENDRIX EXPERIENCELos Angeles Forum – April 26, 1969Experience Hendrix
7BUDDY GUYThe Blues Don’t LieRCA
8KENNY “BLUES BOSS” WAYNEBlues From Chicago To ParisStony Plain
9LARRY MCCRAYBlues Without YouKTBA
10TEXAS HORNS, THEEverybody Let’s RollBlue Heart

World Entry for WMSE 91.7 FM

ArtistRecordLabel
1ADRIAN QUESADAJaguar SoundATO
2HERMANOS GUTIERREZEl Bueno Y El MaloEasy Eye Sound/Concord
3HELGA MYHRAndsyningHeilo/Grappa
4YUNGCHEN LHAMOAwakeningTibet Arts
5ALEX ACUNAGiftsLe Coq
6MISTA SAVONAPresents Havana Meets Kingston, Part 2Cumbancha
7PIERRE KWENDERSJosé Louis And The Paradox Of LoveArts & Crafts
8SOMESH MATHURMother MAASweetbeats
9SATELLITESSatellitesBatov
10ANDREAS VOLLENWEIDERSlow Flow & DancerAvaf

Electronic Entry for WMSE 91.7 FM

ArtistRecordLabel
1DANIEL AVERYUltra TruthMute
2LCD SOUNDSYSTEM“New Body Rhumba” [Single]Columbia/Sony
3BIBIOBIB10Warp
4FENNECA Couple Of Good DaysSelf-Released
5GUERRILLA GHOSTDyingTriple Eye Industries **
6PANDA BEAR AND SONIC BOOMResetDomino
7KUBLER-ROSSKubler-RossSuction
8BABE RAINBOWThe Organic BandEureka/Kobalt
9QUILZ, THE“I Can’t Sleep” [Single]Prickly **
10MATTHUMontana [EP]Self-Released **

