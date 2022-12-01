WEEKLY AIRPLAY CHARTS 11/28/22
POSTED:: December 1, 2022
We Love Music! ** denotes local
Top 30 Chart Entry for WMSE 91.7 FM
|Artist
|Record
|Label
|1
|ADRIAN QUESADA
|Jaguar Sound
|ATO
|2
|BLACK LIPS
|Apocalypse Love
|Fire
|3
|GUERRILLA GHOST
|Dying
|Triple Eye Industries **
|4
|SHUTUPS
|I can’t eat nearly as much as I want to vomit
|Kill Rock Stars
|5
|ABRAXAS
|Monte Carlo
|Suicide Squeeze
|6
|SOBS
|Air Guitar
|Topshelf
|7
|SORRY
|Anywhere But Here
|Domino
|8
|DINNER SET GANG
|Are You Someplace Else?
|Self-Released **
|9
|SNUTS, THE
|Burn The Empire
|Elektra
|10
|KING GIZZARD AND THE LIZARD WIZARD
|Changes
|KGLW
|11
|DISQ
|Desperately Imagining Someplace Quiet
|Saddle Creek
|12
|GING
|We’re Here, My Dear
|Self-Released
|13
|JACK MOVES, THE
|Cruiserweight
|Everloving
|14
|DRUGDEALER
|Hiding In Plain Sight
|Mexican Summer
|15
|PIXIES
|Doggerel
|BMG
|16
|FRANKIE COSMOS
|Inner World Peace
|Sub Pop
|17
|SURF CURSE
|Magic Hour
|Atlantic
|18
|PALM
|Nicks And Grazes
|Saddle Creek
|19
|LIFE
|North East Coastal Town
|The Liquid Label
|20
|SKYWAY MAN AND ANDY JENKINS
|Nothing No. 1 [EP]
|Mama Bird
|21
|FVNERAL
|When I Get Sober [EP]
|Self-Released
|22
|COZY DANGER
|Yeah No For Sure [EP]
|Shy Dog **
|23
|PERSONAL TRAINER
|Big Love Blanket
|The Industry
|24
|FANTASY CAMP
|Casual Intimacy
|Memory
|25
|ALMS
|Did I Ask?
|Cerebral Gunk
|26
|FAUX FICTION
|Death No Terror! [EP]
|Self-Released **
|27
|DUNGEN
|En År För Mycket Och Tusen Aldrig Nog
|Mexican Summer
|28
|DELAY TACTICS
|ELEMENTS OF SURPRISE
|Multiphase
|29
|BRIAN JONESTOWN MASSACRE, THE
|“Fudge” [Single]
|a
|30
|ALEX G
|God Save The Animals
|Domino
Top Adds Entry for WMSE 91.7 FM
|Artist
|Record
|Label
|1
|GLADIE
|Don’t Know What You’re In Until You’re Out
|Plum
|2
|ALBERTINE SARGES
|Family Of Things [EP]
|Moshi Moshi
|3
|TAYLOR KINGMAN
|Hollow Sound
|Mama Bird
|4
|JOHN MOODS
|The Great Design
|Mansions And Millions
|5
|DUMB
|Pray 4 Tomorrow
|Mint
|6
|HEARTOUR
|Years
|Self-Released
|7
|BILL NACE
|Through A Room
|Drag City
|8
|ANGELO DE AUGUSTINE
|27/Hologram
|Asthmatic Kitty
|9
|MARCUS PAQUIN
|Our Love
|Birthday Cake
|10
|TEAM BRYCE SEASON FOR A SMILE
|VARIOUS ARTISTS
|Self-Released **
Jazz Entry for WMSE 91.7 FM
|Artist
|Record
|Label
|1
|CHARLES LLOYD
|Trios: Chapel With Bill Frisell & Thomas Morgan
|Blue Note
|2
|MAKAYA MCCRAVEN
|In These Times
|Intenational Anthem/Nonesuch
|3
|SOUL SURFERS, THE
|The Soul Surfers Present: Igor & Romeo’s Sound Excitement
|Ubiquity
|4
|DANIEL GLASS TRIO
|Bam
|Club 44
|5
|BILL FRISELL
|Four
|Blue Note
|6
|ARTURO SANDOVAL
|Rhythm & Soul
|MetaJAX
|7
|GEORGE BURTON
|Reciprocity
|Inner Circle
|8
|FRACTAL SEXTET
|Fractal Sextet
|Alchemy
|9
|STILL POINT, THE
|Full Circle
|Anthro-phonic
|10
|VANESSA RACCI
|Jazzy Italian
|Zoho
Blues Entry for WMSE 91.7 FM
|Artist
|Record
|Label
|1
|ANGELA STREHLI
|Ace Of Blues
|Antoine’s
|2
|YATES MCKENDREE
|Buchanan Lane
|Qualified
|3
|DEMETRIA TAYLOR
|Doin’ What I’m Supposed to Do
|Delmark
|4
|MIGHTY SOUL DRIVERS, THE
|I’ll Carry You Home
|Hog Heaven
|5
|MUD MORGANFIELD
|Portrait
|Delmark
|6
|JIMI HENDRIX EXPERIENCE
|Los Angeles Forum – April 26, 1969
|Experience Hendrix
|7
|BUDDY GUY
|The Blues Don’t Lie
|RCA
|8
|KENNY “BLUES BOSS” WAYNE
|Blues From Chicago To Paris
|Stony Plain
|9
|LARRY MCCRAY
|Blues Without You
|KTBA
|10
|TEXAS HORNS, THE
|Everybody Let’s Roll
|Blue Heart
World Entry for WMSE 91.7 FM
|Artist
|Record
|Label
|1
|ADRIAN QUESADA
|Jaguar Sound
|ATO
|2
|HERMANOS GUTIERREZ
|El Bueno Y El Malo
|Easy Eye Sound/Concord
|3
|HELGA MYHR
|Andsyning
|Heilo/Grappa
|4
|YUNGCHEN LHAMO
|Awakening
|Tibet Arts
|5
|ALEX ACUNA
|Gifts
|Le Coq
|6
|MISTA SAVONA
|Presents Havana Meets Kingston, Part 2
|Cumbancha
|7
|PIERRE KWENDERS
|José Louis And The Paradox Of Love
|Arts & Crafts
|8
|SOMESH MATHUR
|Mother MAA
|Sweetbeats
|9
|SATELLITES
|Satellites
|Batov
|10
|ANDREAS VOLLENWEIDER
|Slow Flow & Dancer
|Avaf
Electronic Entry for WMSE 91.7 FM
|Artist
|Record
|Label
|1
|DANIEL AVERY
|Ultra Truth
|Mute
|2
|LCD SOUNDSYSTEM
|“New Body Rhumba” [Single]
|Columbia/Sony
|3
|BIBIO
|BIB10
|Warp
|4
|FENNEC
|A Couple Of Good Days
|Self-Released
|5
|GUERRILLA GHOST
|Dying
|Triple Eye Industries **
|6
|PANDA BEAR AND SONIC BOOM
|Reset
|Domino
|7
|KUBLER-ROSS
|Kubler-Ross
|Suction
|8
|BABE RAINBOW
|The Organic Band
|Eureka/Kobalt
|9
|QUILZ, THE
|“I Can’t Sleep” [Single]
|Prickly **
|10
|MATTHU
|Montana [EP]
|Self-Released **
POSTED BY:: Sidney McCain
TAGGED::