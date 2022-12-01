WEEKLY AIRPLAY CHARTS 11/28/22

Artist Record Label

1 ADRIAN QUESADA Jaguar Sound ATO

2 BLACK LIPS Apocalypse Love Fire

3 GUERRILLA GHOST Dying Triple Eye Industries **

4 SHUTUPS I can’t eat nearly as much as I want to vomit Kill Rock Stars

5 ABRAXAS Monte Carlo Suicide Squeeze

6 SOBS Air Guitar Topshelf

7 SORRY Anywhere But Here Domino

8 DINNER SET GANG Are You Someplace Else? Self-Released **

9 SNUTS, THE Burn The Empire Elektra

10 KING GIZZARD AND THE LIZARD WIZARD Changes KGLW

11 DISQ Desperately Imagining Someplace Quiet Saddle Creek

12 GING We’re Here, My Dear Self-Released

13 JACK MOVES, THE Cruiserweight Everloving

14 DRUGDEALER Hiding In Plain Sight Mexican Summer

15 PIXIES Doggerel BMG

16 FRANKIE COSMOS Inner World Peace Sub Pop

17 SURF CURSE Magic Hour Atlantic

18 PALM Nicks And Grazes Saddle Creek

19 LIFE North East Coastal Town The Liquid Label

20 SKYWAY MAN AND ANDY JENKINS Nothing No. 1 [EP] Mama Bird

21 FVNERAL When I Get Sober [EP] Self-Released

22 COZY DANGER Yeah No For Sure [EP] Shy Dog **

23 PERSONAL TRAINER Big Love Blanket The Industry

24 FANTASY CAMP Casual Intimacy Memory

25 ALMS Did I Ask? Cerebral Gunk

26 FAUX FICTION Death No Terror! [EP] Self-Released **

27 DUNGEN En År För Mycket Och Tusen Aldrig Nog Mexican Summer

28 DELAY TACTICS ELEMENTS OF SURPRISE Multiphase

29 BRIAN JONESTOWN MASSACRE, THE “Fudge” [Single] a