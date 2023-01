WEEKLY CHARTS!

Artist Record Label

1 CALEY CONWAY Only A Dark Cacoon [EP] Self-Released **

2 WEYES BLOOD And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow Sub Pop

3 ALVVAYS Blue Rev Polyvinyl

4 BEAT INDEX Vol. Two Thank You For Your Patience Self-Released **

5 SARAH DAVACHI Two Sisters Late

6 SORRY Anywhere But Here Domino

7 PERSONAL TRAINER Big Love Blanket The Industry

8 WILCO Cruel Country dBpm

9 NOFX Double Album Fat Wreck Chords

10 BIG THIEF Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You 4AD/Beggars Group

11 SMUT How The Light Felt Bayonet

12 FIELD GUIDE Field Guide Birthday Cake

13 ARCHERS OF LOAF Reason In Decline Merge

14 SLOAN Steady Yep Roc

15 ABBY JEANNE “That’s Where We Are” [Single] Eraserhood Sounds **

16 GOLD PANDA The Work City Slang

17 KING GIZZARD AND THE LIZARD WIZARD Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms And Lava KGLW

18 DEHD Blue Skies Fat Possum

19 WILD PINK ILYSM Royal Mountain

20 JABRIL YOUSEF “Glitter” [Single] Self-Released **

21 SHUTUPS I can’t eat nearly as much as I want to vomit Kill Rock Stars

22 SOBS Air Guitar Topshelf

23 BLACK HALOS, THE How The Darkness Doubled Stomp

24 TITUS ANDRONICUS The Will To Live Merge

25 SURF CURSE Magic Hour Atlantic

26 DESTROYER LABYRINTHITIS Merge

27 DEATH VALLEY GIRLS “What Are The Odds” [Single] Suicide Squeeze

28 FRANKIE COSMOS Inner World Peace Sub Pop

29 LADY BIRD “Lounge Car Love Song” [Single] Self-Released **