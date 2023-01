Weekly Charts!

Artist Record Label

1 ANTI FLAG Lies They Tell Our Children Spinefarm

2 CONVERT Unrestrained Remix [EP] Triple Eye Industries

3 DISQ Desperately Imagining Someplace Quiet Saddle Creek

4 CVC Get Real Self-Released

5 WEYES BLOOD And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow Sub Pop

6 GOLD PANDA The Work City Slang

7 CALEY CONWAY Only A Dark Cacoon [EP] Self-Released

8 WE ARE SCIENTISTS Lobes 100%

9 GLADIE Don’t Know What You’re In Until You’re Out Plum

10 SURF CURSE Magic Hour Atlantic

11 ADRIAN QUESADA Jaguar Sound ATO

12 BLACK HALOS, THE How The Darkness Doubled Stomp

13 MILITARIE GUN All Roads Lead To The Gun (Deluxe) Loma Vista

14 SEUN KUTI AND BLACK THOUGHT African Dreams [EP] SKE80

15 LITTLE SIMZ NO THANK YOU Forever Living Originals/AWAL

16 PERSONAL TRAINER Big Love Blanket The Industry

17 ALTIN GUN “Clips Kola Kilit” [Single] ATO

18 NOFX Double Album Fat Wreck Chords

19 DEATH VALLEY GIRLS “When I’m Free” (Peaches Remix) [Single] Suicide Squeeze

20 SHUTUPS I can’t eat nearly as much as I want to vomit Kill Rock Stars

21 BICYCLE INN Baldr The Beautiful Is Dead, Is Dead [EP] Thumbs Up

22 ABBY JEANNE “Know Better” [Single] Eraserhood Sound

23 JOHN CALE Mercy Domino

24 SAVAGE REPUBLIC Africa Corps Live At The Whisky A Go Go 30th December 1981 Independent Project

25 HUNK Hunk II Old Soul

26 OVERHAND Your Subtraction [EP] Self-Released

27 STRAWBERRY FUZZ Strongs Dr. Candyshop

28 KING TUFF Smalltown Stardust Sub Pop

29 RICHARD X. HEYMAN 67,000 Miles An Ablum Turn-Up