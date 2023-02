Weekly Charts!

Artist Record Label

1 KING TUFF Smalltown Stardust Sub Pop

2 GLADIE Don’t Know What You’re In Until You’re Out Plum

3 STRAWBERRY FUZZ Strongs Dr. Candyshop

4 CONVERT Unrestrained Remixe [EP] Triple Eye Industries **

5 WHITE REAPER Asking For A Ride Elektra

6 XPOSED 4HEADS “Are We Crazy?” [Single] Joy Farm **

7 ARCS, THE Electrophonic Chronic Easy Eye Sound/Concord

8 TRAPPER SCHOEPP Siren Songs Grand Phony **

9 WE ARE SCIENTISTS Lobes 100%

10 PINKSHIFT Love Me Forever Hopeless

11 ABBY JEANNE “Know Better” [Single] Eraserhood Sound **

12 QUILZ, THE Beneath The Covers with The Quilz Prickly **

13 JOHN CALE Mercy Domino

14 ANIMA Not At This Time Self-Released

15 FUCKED UP One Day Merge

16 BOUNCING SOULS, THE “Ten Stories High” [Single] Pure Noise

17 BRIJEAN Angelo Ghostly International/Secretly Group

18 ALTIN GUN “Rakiya Su Katamam” [Single] ATO

19 BICYCLE INN Baldr The Beautiful Is Dead, Is Dead [EP] Thumbs Up

20 OPEN MIKE EAGLE Component System With The Auto Reverse Auto Reverse

21 NEW PORNOGRAPHERS, THE “Really Really Light” [Single] Merge

22 DANA BUOY Experiments In Plant-Based Music, Vol. 1 Everloving

23 IN FLAMES “meet your maker” [Single] nuclear blast

24 CVC Get Real Self-Released

25 MURDER CAPITAL, THE Gigi’s Recovery Human Season

26 LOU TIDES Infinite Loop [EP] Self-Released

27 LITTLE SIMZ NO THANK YOU Forever Living Originals/AWAL

28 SURF CURSE Magic Hour Atlantic

29 JULY TALK Remember Never Before Six Shooter