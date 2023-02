WEEKLY CHARTS!

Artist Record Label

1 YOUNG FATHERS Heavy Heavy Ninja Tune

2 MD MCNALLY Crimes [EP] Self-Released **

3 ARCS, THE Electrophonic Chronic Easy Eye Sound/Concord

4 STRAWBERRY FUZZ Strongs Dr. Candyshop

5 KING TUFF Smalltown Stardust Sub Pop

6 CONVERT Unrestrained Remix [EP] Triple Eye Industries **

7 WHITE REAPER Asking For A Ride Elektra

8 QUILZ, THE Beneath The Covers with The Quilz Prickly **

9 JOHN CALE Mercy Domino

10 KING GIZZARD AND THE LIZARD WIZARD Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms And Lava KGLW

11 GUIDED BY VOICES La La Land GVB Inc.

12 TERRY ALAN HACKBARTH “Never Really Found You” [Single] Self-Released **

13 PARANNOUL After The Magic Topshelf

14 WEYES BLOOD And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow Sub Pop

15 NEW PORNOGRAPHERS, THE “Really Really Light” [Single] Merge

16 LITTLE SIMZ NO THANK YOU Forever Living Originals/AWAL

17 SAMIA Honey Grand Jury

18 WORRIERS “Pollen In The Air” [Single] Ernest Jenning

19 GLADIE Don’t Know What You’re In Until You’re Out Plum

20 SCREAMING FEMALES Desire Pathways Don Giovani

21 GEESE “Cowboy Nudes” [Single] Partisan

22 MEG BAIRD Furling Drag City

23 MURDER CAPITAL, THE Gigi’s Recovery Human Season

24 ARCHERS OF LOAF Reason In Decline Merge

25 WE ARE SCIENTISTS Lobes 100%

26 HALF GRINGA Ancestral Home Self-Released

27 XPOSED 4HEADS “Are We Crazy?” [Single] Joy Farm **

28 ERIC SELBY Dang Fool Soul Stew

29 GLOSSER Downer Self-Released