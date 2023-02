WEEKLY CHARTS!

Artist Record Label

1 WHITE REAPER Asking For A Ride Elektra

2 YO LA TENGO This Stupid World Matador

3 KING TUFF Smalltown Stardust Sub Pop

4 STRAWBERRY FUZZ Strongs Dr. Candyshop

5 JOHN CALE Mercy Domino

6 CVC Get Real Self-Released

7 KELELA Raven Warp

8 YOUNG FATHERS Heavy Heavy Ninja Tune

9 MD MCNALLY Crimes [EP] Self-Released **

10 PETROL GIRLS Baby Hassle

11 MAUVEY BEFORE THE ALBUM: a love letter to the moons of mars 604

12 ANDY SHAUF Norm Anti-/Arts & Crafts

13 ASTRAL HANDS “Navigator” [Single] Romanus **

14 PARANNOUL After The Magic Topshelf

15 CONVERT Unrestrained Remix [EP] Triple Eye Industries **

16 LADY BIRD “Lounge Car Love Song” [Single] Self-Released

17 ANIMA Not At This Time Self-Released

18 FUCKED UP One Day Merge

19 JESSICA WINTER Limerence [EP] Lucky Number

20 QUASI Breaking The Balls Of History Sub Pop

21 DEATH VALLEY GIRLS Islands In The Sky Suicide Squeeze

22 HC MCENTIRE Every Acre Merge

23 SCREAMING FEMALES Desire Pathway Don Giovanni

24 TENNIS Pollen Mutually Detrimental/Thirty Tigers

25 TRAPPER SCHOEPP Siren Songs Grand Phony

26 EZRA COLLECTIVE Where I’m Meant To Be Partisan

27 OBERON ROSE Purple, Blue & Crimson ThouART

28 SKULL PRACTITIONERS Negative Stars In The Red

29 LOU TIDES Infinite Loop [EP] Self-Released