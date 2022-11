Weekly Charts

Artist Record Label

1 BUDDY GUY The Blues Don’t Lie RCA

2 DR JOHN Things Happen That Way Concord

3 DEMETRIA TAYLOR Doin’ What I’m Supposed to Do Delmark

4 SHEMEKIA COPELAND Done Come Too Far Alligator

5 DELBERT MCCLINTON Outdated Emotion Hot Shot/Thirty Tigers

6 ANN PEEBLES Live In Memphis Memphis International

7 LITTLE FREDDIE KING Blues Medicine Made Wright

8 KATIE HENRY On My Way RUF

9 TOO SLIM AND THE TAILDRAGGERS Brace Yourself Vizztone