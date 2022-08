WEEKLY TOP AIR PLAY AUGUST 16 POSTED :: August 16, 2022 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

WMSE’S PROGRAM HOSTS CONSTANTLY SEARCH THROUGH THE LATEST RELEASES AND FEATURE THE BEST IN ALL GENRES ON THEIR WEEKLY SHOWS. AT WMSE, THERE IS NO PROGRAM DIRECTOR CREATING DAILY PLAYLISTS, SO WHAT YOU HEAR IS A REFLECTION OF THE KNOWLEDGE, INTERESTS, AND PERSONALITIES OF OUR DEDICATED ON-AIR STAFF.THE ALBUMS ON THE WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY LIST REFLECT THE DIVERSE INTERESTS OF OUR STAFF, AND THE RANGE OF WHAT IS CONSIDERED “ALTERNATIVE”. AS A QUICK GENRE GUIDE: TOP 30 = MOSTLY POP AND ROCK AND SOME CROSSOVER GENRES LIKE ELECTRONIC, SOUL, HIP HOP AND WORLD, ADDS = TOP BRAND NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK, ELECTRONIC = ELECTRONIC, WORLD = WORLD, JAZZ = JAZZ (PRETTY EASY TO FIGURE OUT, RIGHT?). WMSE REPORTS THESE CHARTS EACH WEEK TO NACC, ALONGSIDE HUNDREDS OF OTHER STATIONS. THE NORTH AMERICAN COLLEGE AND COMMUNITY CHART TABULATES WEEKLY AIRPLAY FROM COLLEGE AND NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO STATIONS IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA. BLUES IS REPORTED AND UPDATED MONTHLY, SO CHECK BACK EVERY FOUR WEEKS FOR THE LATEST NEWS ON THOSE BLUES.TAKE A LOOK THROUGH THE PAST WEEKS’ LISTS AND NOTICE JUST HOW MUCH THINGS CHANGE WEEK TO WEEK HERE AT WMSE. YOU’LL NEVER HEAR US GET VERY STAGNANT. EACH WEEK, WMSE’S MUSIC DIRECTOR, ERIN MAKES THOSE CHARTS AVAILABLE TO YOU, OUR LISTENERS. TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT OUR DJ’S ARE EXCITED ABOUT THESE DAYS IN SIX DIFFERENT CATEGORIES AND GET A SENSE OF WHAT YOU’LL BE HEARING WHEN YOU TUNE IN TO WMSE…FOR NOW.LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

*= LOCAL

TOP 30

1 DEAD HORSES Brady Street Self-Released * 2 ADRIAN QUESADA Boleros Psicodélicos ATO 3 SADIES, THE Colder Streams Dine Alone/Yep Roc 4 VIAGRA BOYS Cave World Year0001 5 ALEX THE ASTRONAUT How To Grow A Sunflower Underwater Nettwerk 6 FRIENDSHIP Love The Stranger Merge 7 PINK MOUNTAINTOPS Peacock Pools ATO 8 NIGHT MOVES The Redaction [EP] Domino 9 TY SEGALL Hello, Hi Drag City 10 CRAIG FINN A Legacy Of Rentals Positive Jams/Thirty Tigers 11 ART D’ECCO After The Head Rush Paper Bag 12 BEN HARPER Bloodline Maintenance Chrysalis 13 ABIOLA Abiola Time Alade Enterprises 14 PROFESSOR PAWS Bruk Up Night Wolf 15 HORSEGIRL Versions Of Modern Performance Matador 16 NEWSKI, BRETT NEWSKI AND THE VERVE PIPE “Why Even Bother?” [Single] Self-Released* 17 FAUX FICTION “As Cool As You” [Single] Self-Released* 18 SHEMEKIA COPELAND Done Come Too Far Alligator 19 JAZZ PROFESSORS, THE Blues And Cubes Flying Horse 20 RUSTBELT “Fade The Mix” [Single] Dangerbird 21 OF MONTREAL Freewave Lucifer fck Polyvinyl 22 CHEEKFACE Too Much To Ask Self-Released 23 GOON Hour Of Green Evening Self-Released 24 MOMMA Household Name Polyvinyl 25 GRAHAM HUNT If You Knew Would You Believe It? Smoking Room* 26 PETER MULVEY AND SISTASTRINGS Love is the Only Thing Righteous Babe* 27 LIFE “The Drug” [Single] The Liquid Label 28 INTERRUPTERS, THE In The Wild Epitaph/Hellcat 29 BEAT INDEX Vol. Two For Your Pleasure Self-Released* 30 YOUNG GUV Guv IV Run For Cover

Adds

DEAD HORSES, Brady Street, Self-Released* KIWI JR., Chopper, Sub Pop PANDA BEAR AND SONIC BOOM, RESET, Domino WAAX, At Least I’m Free, Self-Released COLOR GREEN, Color Green, ORG/Aquarium Drunkard PLASTER CAST, Control [EP], Self-Released SYLVAN ESSO, No Rules Sandy, Loma Vista/Concord GGOOLLDD, “Dancing In Real Time,” [Single]Self-Released* 9RICH RUTH, I Survived, It’s Over, Third Man JOE MARCINEK BAND, 5 (Five), Vintage League

Jazz

ANDY ADAMSON QUINTET, A Coincidence Of Cats, Andros CHRIS TORKEWITZ, NY Ensembles, Goschart NYO JAZZ, We’re Still Here, Platoon STEVE DAVIS, Bluesthetic, Smoke FLORIAN HOEFNER TRIO, Desert Bloom, B-4 Man WJ3 ALL STARS, My Ship, WJ3 SHABAKA, Afrikan Culture, Self-Released EVAN DRYBREAD, Tiger Tail, Self-Released DAN SCHNELLE, Shine Thru, Outside In JOZEF NADJ, Twenty, Twenty OneMultimedia

Electric

GGOOLLDD, “Dancing In Real Time” [Single], Self-Released* ADULT, Becoming Undone, Dais SPACEMOTH, No Past No Future, Carpark/Wax Nine HEALTH, DISCO 4 :: PART II, Loma Vista/Concord HAAI, Baby, We’re Ascending, Mute THE QUILZ,”Love Submission” [Single], Prickly* JOYCUT, TheBluWave, Self-Released FLOATING POINTS “Vocoder” [Single], Ninja Tune 9LETTUCE, Unify, Round Hill ROYKSOPP, “Unity” [Single], Dog Triumph/PIAS

World

ADRIAN QUESADA, Boleros Psicodélicos, ATO JOZEF NADJ, Twenty Twenty One, Multimedia SHINTARO SAKAMOTO, Like A Fable, Zelone SHABAKA, Afrikan Culture, Self-Released ROKIA KONE AND JACKNIFE LEE, Bamanan, Real World SONNY SINGH, Chardi Kala,Self-Released SESSA, Estrela Acesa, Mexican Summer, FRIGHTNRS, THE, Always, Daptone ABIOLA, Abiola Time, Alade Enterprises SLY5THAVE AND ROBERTO VERASTEGUI, Agua De Jamaica, Tru Thoughts

Blues