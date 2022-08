Weekly Top Air Play – August 9 POSTED :: August 9, 2022 FILED UNDER Top Airplay :: General

WMSE’S PROGRAM HOSTS CONSTANTLY SEARCH THROUGH THE LATEST RELEASES AND FEATURE THE BEST IN ALL GENRES ON THEIR WEEKLY SHOWS. AT WMSE, THERE IS NO PROGRAM DIRECTOR CREATING DAILY PLAYLISTS, SO WHAT YOU HEAR IS A REFLECTION OF THE KNOWLEDGE, INTERESTS, AND PERSONALITIES OF OUR DEDICATED ON-AIR STAFF.THE ALBUMS ON THE WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY LIST REFLECT THE DIVERSE INTERESTS OF OUR STAFF, AND THE RANGE OF WHAT IS CONSIDERED “ALTERNATIVE”. AS A QUICK GENRE GUIDE: TOP 30 = MOSTLY POP AND ROCK AND SOME CROSSOVER GENRES LIKE ELECTRONIC, SOUL, HIP HOP AND WORLD, ADDS = TOP BRAND NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK, ELECTRONIC = ELECTRONIC, WORLD = WORLD, JAZZ = JAZZ (PRETTY EASY TO FIGURE OUT, RIGHT?). WMSE REPORTS THESE CHARTS EACH WEEK TO NACC, ALONGSIDE HUNDREDS OF OTHER STATIONS. THE NORTH AMERICAN COLLEGE AND COMMUNITY CHART TABULATES WEEKLY AIRPLAY FROM COLLEGE AND NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO STATIONS IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA. BLUES IS REPORTED AND UPDATED MONTHLY, SO CHECK BACK EVERY FOUR WEEKS FOR THE LATEST NEWS ON THOSE BLUES.TAKE A LOOK THROUGH THE PAST WEEKS’ LISTS AND NOTICE JUST HOW MUCH THINGS CHANGE WEEK TO WEEK HERE AT WMSE. YOU’LL NEVER HEAR US GET VERY STAGNANT. EACH WEEK, WMSE’S MUSIC DIRECTOR, ERIN MAKES THOSE CHARTS AVAILABLE TO YOU, OUR LISTENERS. TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT OUR DJ’S ARE EXCITED ABOUT THESE DAYS IN SIX DIFFERENT CATEGORIES AND GET A SENSE OF WHAT YOU’LL BE HEARING WHEN YOU TUNE IN TO WMSE…FOR NOW.LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

*= LOCAL

1 TOADSKIN Outdoor Lore Self-Released ** 2 VIAGRA BOYS Cave World Year0001 3 LOST TRIBES OF THE MOON Chapter II: Tales of Strife, Destiny, And Despair Lost Tribes of The Moon ** 4 KUBLER-ROSS Kubler-Ross Suction 5 WU-LU LOGGERHEAD Warp 6 DRIVE-BY TRUCKERS Welcome 2 Club XIII ATO 7 NORTHLESS A Path Beyond Grief Translation Loss ** 8 PATRICK WATSON Better In The Shade Secret City 9 DEAD HORSES “Brady Street” [Single] Self-Released ** 10 RUSTBELT “Fade The Mix” [Single] Dangerbird ** 11 CLAMM “Monday” [Single] Chapter 12 TV PRIEST My Other People Sub Pop 13 ALEX THE ASTRONAUT How To Grow A Sunflower Underwater Nettwerk 14 MOMMA Household Name Polyvinyl 15 FOALS Life Is Yours Warner UK 16 NEWSKI, BRETT NEWSKI AND THE VERVE PIPE “Why Even Bother?” [Single] Self-Released ** 17 EMISSARY “WOMB” [Single] Self-Released ** 18 WIRE Not About To Die: Studio Demos 1977-1978 Pink Flag 19 JAWS OF BROOKLYN, THE The Shoals Self-Released 20 JULIA BLAIR Better Out Than In Crutch Of Memory 21 GGOOLLDD “Superstar” [Single] Self-Released ** 22 AUTOMATIC Excess Stones Throw 23 SUNFLOWER BEAN Headful Of Sugar Mom+Pop 24 YOUNG GUV Guv IV Run For Cover 25 SMILE, THE A Light For Attracting Attention XL 26 NYO JAZZ We’re Still Here Platoon 27 DAN SCHNELLE Shine Thru Outside In 28 JAZZ PROFESSORS, THE Blues And Cubes Flying Horse 29 SADIES, THE Colder Streams Dine Alone/Yep Roc 30 OF MONTREAL Freewave Lucifer fck Polyvinyl

Adds

1 INTERRUPTERS, THE In The Wild Epitaph/Hellcat 2 AMON AMARTH The Great Heathen Army Metal Blade 3 GOON Hour Of Green Evening Self-Released 4 DC GORE All These Things Domino 5 CHEEKFACE Too Much To Ask Self-Released 6 DUST STAR Open Up That Heart Lame-O 7 LUNCH DUCHESS How It Ends [EP] Self-Released 8 GAMBLERS When We Exit [EP] 19th & 7th/Symphonic 9 LIFE “The Drug” [Single] The Liquid Label 10 The Beat Index Vol. 2 – “Whatever Happens Next” Self-Released

Electronic

1 KUBLER-ROSS, Kubler-Ross, Suction

2 ADULT, Becoming Undone, Dais

3 SPACEMOTH, No Past No Future, Carpark/Wax Nine

4 HEALTH, DISCO 4 :: PART II, Loma Vista/Concord

5 HAAI, Baby, We’re Ascending, Mute

6 THE QUILZ, “Love Submission” [Single], Prickly

7 JOYCUT, TheBluWave, Self-Released

8 FLOATING POINTS, “Vocoder” [Single], Ninja Tune

9 LETTUCE, Unify, Round Hill

10 ROYKSOPP, “Unity” [Single], Dog Triumph/PIAS



World

1 SABAB 5 AND SHIRAN TZFIRA, Rali [EP, ]Batov

2 JOZEF NADJ, Twenty Twenty One, Multimedia

3 SHINTARO SAKAMOTO, Like A Fable, Zelone

4 SHABAKA, Afrikan Culture, Self-Released

5 ROKIA KONE AND JACKNIFE LEE, Bamanan, Real World

6 SONNY SINGH, Chardi Kala, Self-Released

7 SESSA, Estrela Acesa, Mexican Summer

8 THE FRIGHTNRS, Always, Daptone

9 ADRIAN QUESADA, Boleros Psicodélicos, ATO

10 SLY5THAVE AND ROBERTO VERASTEGUI, Agua De Jamaica, Tru Thoughts



Jazz

1 CHARLES LLOYD, Trios: Chapel With Bill Frisell & Thomas Morgan, Blue Note

2 CHRIS TORKEWITZNY, Ensembles, Goschart

3 NYO JAZZ, We’re Still Here, Platoon

4 DAN SCHNELLE, Shine Thru, Outside In

5 SHABAKA, Afrikan Culture, Self-Released

6 STEVE DAVIS, Bluesthetic, Smoke

7 FLORIAN HOEFNER TRIO, Desert Bloom, B-4 Man

8 WJ3 ALL STARS, My Ship. WJ3

9 EVAN DRYBREAD, Tiger Tail, Self-Release

10 SOPHIE DUNER, Strictly Business, Self-Released

Blues



Mavis Staples & Levon Helm, Carry Me Home, Anti

Vaneese Thomas, Fight The Good Fight, Blue Heart Records

The Brother Brothers, Cover to Cover, Compass Records

Bonnie Raitt, Just Like That.., Redwing Records

Kenny Neal, Straight From the Heat, Ruff Records

Breezy Rodio, Underground Blues, Wind Chill

Steve Howell & The Mighty Men, Been Here and Gone, Out of the Past

Johnny Tucker, Blind Raccoon & Nola Blue Collection Vol. 4, Blue Heart Records

Pat Todd & The Rankoutsiders, Blues, Soul & Rock’N’Roll EP, Beluga Records

Pee Wee Crayton, Blues Guitar Magic, Ace Records