Weekly Top Airplay: April 10, 2018

Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label
* = local
Date Reported: 4/2/18
Listed As: artist, title, label
Top 30
1. The Breeders, All Nerve 4AD
2. Slow Walker, Ah Yes, Holy Family Players Theatre*
3. Field Report, Summertime Songs, Verve*
4. Mind Over Mirrors, Undying Color, Paradise of Bachelors
5. Shannon and the Clams, Onion, Easy Eye Sound
6. Yo La Tengo, There’s A Riot Going On, Matador
7. Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Sex & Food, Jagjaguwar
8. Hot Snakes, Jericho Sirens, Sub Pop
9. Ty Segall, Freedom’s Goblin, Drag City
10. Cut Chemist, Die Cut, A Stable Sound
11. Abby Jeanne, “Cosmic Beings” b/w “Be In the Sun” [WMSE Record Store Day 7″], WMSE*
12. David Byrne, American Utopia, Nonesuch
13. Various Artists, Local Coverage 2018, WMSE + Milwaukee Record*
14. Sarah Shook and the Disarmers, Years, Bloodshot
15. Gas Station Sushi, Uglier In Person [EP], Self-released*
16. Jack White, Boarding House Reach, Third Man Records
17. The James Hunter Six, Whatever It Takes, Daptone
18. Juliana Hatfield, Juliana Hatfield Sings Olivia Newton-John, American Laundromat
19. Superchunk, What A Time To Be Alive, Merge
20. Wye Oak, The Louder I Call, The Faster It Runs, Merge
21. The Lawrence Arms, We Are The Champions Of The World, Fat Wreck Chords
22. In Tall Buildings, Akinetic, Western Vinyl
23. Dungen and Woods, Myths 003 [EP], Mexican Summer
24. They Might Be Giants, I Like Fun, Idlewild
25. Dessa, Chime, Doomtree
26. Young Fathers, Cocoa Sugar, Ninja Tune
27. Dommengang, Love Jail, Thrill Jockey
28. Suuns, Felt, Secretly Canadian
29. Triptides, Afterglow, Requiem Pour Un Twister
30. Nihilist Cheerleader, Riot, Right?, Perfect Attendance
Adds
1. Dr. Octagon, Moosebumps, Bulk
2. Dusted, Blackout Summer, Polyvinyl
3. Haley Heynderickx, I Need To Start A Garden, Mama Bird
4. Hop Along, Bark Your Head Off, Dog, Saddle Creek
5. Idles, Brutalism, Partisan
6. The Moondoggies, A Love Sleeps Deep, Hardly Art
7. The News Cline 4, Currents, Constellations, Blue Note
8. Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Sex & Food, Jagjaguwar
9. Uranium Club, Live For the Very First Time (in Italy), Castle Face
10. Wrekmeister Harmonies, The Alone Rush, Thrill Jockey
Electronic
1. Nils Frahm, All Melody, Erased Tapes
2. Nightmares On Wax, Shape the Future, Warp
3. MGMT, Little Dark Age, Columbia
4. Vitalic, Voyager, Citizen
5. Lee “Scratch” Perry and Subatomic Sound System, Super Ape Returns to Conquer, Subatomic Sound
6. Starchild and the New Romantic, Language, Ghostly International
7. Rhye, Blood, Loma Vista
8. Django Django, Marble Skies, Ribbon
9. Moby, Everything Was Beautiful and Nothing Hurt, Mute
10. Baths, Romaplasm, Anticon
Hip Hop
1. Evidence, Weather Or Not, Rhymesayers
2. Jay Rock, King’s Dead, Top Dawg Entertainment
3. ChanHays, Here, Droppin’ Science
4. Dave East, P2, Virgin
5. Migos, Culture II, Quality Control
6. Prhyme, PRhyme 2, PRhyme
7. Dr. Octagon, Moosebumps: An Exploration Into Modern Day Horripilation, Caroline
8. Cut Chemist, Die Cut, A Stable Sound
9. Brockhampton, Saturation III, Question Everything / Empire
10. Sampa the Great, Birds and the BEE9, Big Dada
World
1. Orquesta Akokan, s/t, Daptone
2. The Turbands, s/t, Six Degrees
3. Lio, Lio Canta Caymmi, Crammed Discs
4. Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra, Paradise Has No Border, Nacional
5. Boogat, San Cristobal Baile Inn, Maisonette
6. Chai, Pink, Burger
7. Femi Kuti, One People One World, Knitting Factory
8. Hollie Cook, Vessel Of Love, Merge
9. Brenda Navarrete, Mi Mundo, Alma
10. Imarhan, Temet, City Slang
Jazz
1. Barbara Dane, Hot Jazz, Cool Blues and Hard Hitting Songs, Smithsonian Folkways
2. Delvon Lamarr, Organ Trio, Close But No Cigar, Colemine
3. Kat Edmonson, Old Fashioned Gal, MRI
4. Miles David and John Coltrane, The Final Tour (Live), Sony Legacy
5. Norbert Stein / Pata Messengers, We Are, Pata
6. Phil Scarff, Ragas On Saxophone, Galloping Goat
7. Trio Da Kali and Kronos Quartet, Ladilikan, World Circuit
8. NIA Quintet, NIA Quintet, Self-released
9. George Kahn, Straight Ahead, Self-released
10. Ivo Perelman and Matthew Shipp, Oneness, Leo
Heavy (metal)
1. Monster Magnet, Mind******, Napalm Records
2. Judas Priest, Firepower, Columbia
3. Andrew W.K., You Are Not Alone, Sony
4. The Sword, Used Future, Razor & Tie
5. Octopus, Supernatural Alliance, Rise Above Limited
6. Ministry, AmeriKKKant, Ward Records Inc
7. Between the Buried and Me, Automata I, Sumerian
8. Rivers Of Nihil, Where Owls Know My Name, Metal Blade Records
9. Memoriam, The Silent Vigil, Nuclear Blast Records
10. The Absence A Gift for the Obsessed M-Theory Audio
Blues (updated monthly)
1. Sterling Ball, John Ferraro & Jim Cox, Mutual Admiration Society, Mascot Label Group
2. Bettye LaVette, Things Have Changed, Verve
3. Chris Smither, Call Me Lucky, Signature Sounds Recordings
4. Sue Foley, The Ice Queen, Stony Plain
5. Reverend Raven and the Chain Smokin’ Altar Boys, My Life, Nevermore*
6. Barbara Dane, Cool Blues & Hard-Hitting Songs, Smithsonian Folkways
7. Mud Morganfield, They Call Me Mud, Severn Records
8. Peter Karp, Blue Flame, Rose Cottage Records
9. John Mayall, Three For the Road, Forty Below Records
10. Lex Grey and the Urban Pioneers, Usual Suspects, Self-released
11. AJ Ghent, The Neo Blues Project, Ropeadope
12. Vance Kely & His Backstreet Blues Band, How Can I Miss You, When You Won’t Leave, Wolf Records
13. Bernard Allison, Let It Go, Ruf Records
14. The Nick Moss Band, The High Cost of Low Living, Alligator
15. Danielle Nicole, Cry No More, Concord
16. Michelle Malone, Slings and Arrows, SBS Records
17. Wentus Blues Band, Throwback, Ramasound
18. Rae Gordon Band, Better Than I Was, Self-released
19. Beth Hart and Joe Bonamassa, Black Coffee, J&R Adventures
20. Jimi Hendrix, Both Sides Of the Sky, Legacy
21. Willie Dixon’s Original Chicago Blues All Stars Inc., Gold, Self-released
22. Teresa James and the Rhythm Tramps, Here In Babylon, Blind Raccoon
23. Laurie Morvan, Gravity, Blind Raccoon
24. Victor Wainwright and the Train, s/t, Ruf Records
25. Laurie Jane and the 45’s, Midnight Jubilee, Down In the Alley