Weekly Top Airplay: April 10, 2018

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Top 30 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, Electronic = electronic, World = world, Jazz = jazz (pretty easy to figure out, right?). WMSE reports these charts each week to NACC, alongside hundreds of other stations. The North American College and Community Chart tabulates weekly airplay from College and Non-Commercial radio stations in the United States and Canada.Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues. Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.Each week, WMSE’s Music Director, Erin makes those charts available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.

Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label

* = local

Date Reported: 4/2/18

Listed As: artist, title, label

Top 30

1. The Breeders, All Nerve 4AD

2. Slow Walker, Ah Yes, Holy Family Players Theatre*

3. Field Report, Summertime Songs, Verve*

4. Mind Over Mirrors, Undying Color, Paradise of Bachelors

5. Shannon and the Clams, Onion, Easy Eye Sound

6. Yo La Tengo, There’s A Riot Going On, Matador

7. Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Sex & Food, Jagjaguwar

8. Hot Snakes, Jericho Sirens, Sub Pop

9. Ty Segall, Freedom’s Goblin, Drag City

10. Cut Chemist, Die Cut, A Stable Sound

11. Abby Jeanne, “Cosmic Beings” b/w “Be In the Sun” [WMSE Record Store Day 7″], WMSE*

12. David Byrne, American Utopia, Nonesuch

13. Various Artists, Local Coverage 2018, WMSE + Milwaukee Record*

14. Sarah Shook and the Disarmers, Years, Bloodshot

15. Gas Station Sushi, Uglier In Person [EP], Self-released*

16. Jack White, Boarding House Reach, Third Man Records

17. The James Hunter Six, Whatever It Takes, Daptone

18. Juliana Hatfield, Juliana Hatfield Sings Olivia Newton-John, American Laundromat

19. Superchunk, What A Time To Be Alive, Merge

20. Wye Oak, The Louder I Call, The Faster It Runs, Merge

21. The Lawrence Arms, We Are The Champions Of The World, Fat Wreck Chords

22. In Tall Buildings, Akinetic, Western Vinyl

23. Dungen and Woods, Myths 003 [EP], Mexican Summer

24. They Might Be Giants, I Like Fun, Idlewild

25. Dessa, Chime, Doomtree

26. Young Fathers, Cocoa Sugar, Ninja Tune

27. Dommengang, Love Jail, Thrill Jockey

28. Suuns, Felt, Secretly Canadian

29. Triptides, Afterglow, Requiem Pour Un Twister

30. Nihilist Cheerleader, Riot, Right?, Perfect Attendance

Adds

1. Dr. Octagon, Moosebumps, Bulk

2. Dusted, Blackout Summer, Polyvinyl

3. Haley Heynderickx, I Need To Start A Garden, Mama Bird

4. Hop Along, Bark Your Head Off, Dog, Saddle Creek

5. Idles, Brutalism, Partisan

6. The Moondoggies, A Love Sleeps Deep, Hardly Art

7. The News Cline 4, Currents, Constellations, Blue Note

8. Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Sex & Food, Jagjaguwar

9. Uranium Club, Live For the Very First Time (in Italy), Castle Face

10. Wrekmeister Harmonies, The Alone Rush, Thrill Jockey

Electronic

1. Nils Frahm, All Melody, Erased Tapes

2. Nightmares On Wax, Shape the Future, Warp

3. MGMT, Little Dark Age, Columbia

4. Vitalic, Voyager, Citizen

5. Lee “Scratch” Perry and Subatomic Sound System, Super Ape Returns to Conquer, Subatomic Sound

6. Starchild and the New Romantic, Language, Ghostly International

7. Rhye, Blood, Loma Vista

8. Django Django, Marble Skies, Ribbon

9. Moby, Everything Was Beautiful and Nothing Hurt, Mute

10. Baths, Romaplasm, Anticon

Hip Hop

1. Evidence, Weather Or Not, Rhymesayers

2. Jay Rock, King’s Dead, Top Dawg Entertainment

3. ChanHays, Here, Droppin’ Science

4. Dave East, P2, Virgin

5. Migos, Culture II, Quality Control

6. Prhyme, PRhyme 2, PRhyme

7. Dr. Octagon, Moosebumps: An Exploration Into Modern Day Horripilation, Caroline

8. Cut Chemist, Die Cut, A Stable Sound

9. Brockhampton, Saturation III, Question Everything / Empire

10. Sampa the Great, Birds and the BEE9, Big Dada

World

1. Orquesta Akokan, s/t, Daptone

2. The Turbands, s/t, Six Degrees

3. Lio, Lio Canta Caymmi, Crammed Discs

4. Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra, Paradise Has No Border, Nacional

5. Boogat, San Cristobal Baile Inn, Maisonette

6. Chai, Pink, Burger

7. Femi Kuti, One People One World, Knitting Factory

8. Hollie Cook, Vessel Of Love, Merge

9. Brenda Navarrete, Mi Mundo, Alma

10. Imarhan, Temet, City Slang

Jazz

1. Barbara Dane, Hot Jazz, Cool Blues and Hard Hitting Songs, Smithsonian Folkways

2. Delvon Lamarr, Organ Trio, Close But No Cigar, Colemine

3. Kat Edmonson, Old Fashioned Gal, MRI

4. Miles David and John Coltrane, The Final Tour (Live), Sony Legacy

5. Norbert Stein / Pata Messengers, We Are, Pata

6. Phil Scarff, Ragas On Saxophone, Galloping Goat

7. Trio Da Kali and Kronos Quartet, Ladilikan, World Circuit

8. NIA Quintet, NIA Quintet, Self-released

9. George Kahn, Straight Ahead, Self-released

10. Ivo Perelman and Matthew Shipp, Oneness, Leo

Heavy (metal)

1. Monster Magnet, Mind******, Napalm Records

2. Judas Priest, Firepower, Columbia

3. Andrew W.K., You Are Not Alone, Sony

4. The Sword, Used Future, Razor & Tie

5. Octopus, Supernatural Alliance, Rise Above Limited

6. Ministry, AmeriKKKant, Ward Records Inc

7. Between the Buried and Me, Automata I, Sumerian

8. Rivers Of Nihil, Where Owls Know My Name, Metal Blade Records

9. Memoriam, The Silent Vigil, Nuclear Blast Records

10. The Absence A Gift for the Obsessed M-Theory Audio

Blues (updated monthly)

1. Sterling Ball, John Ferraro & Jim Cox, Mutual Admiration Society, Mascot Label Group

2. Bettye LaVette, Things Have Changed, Verve

3. Chris Smither, Call Me Lucky, Signature Sounds Recordings

4. Sue Foley, The Ice Queen, Stony Plain

5. Reverend Raven and the Chain Smokin’ Altar Boys, My Life, Nevermore*

6. Barbara Dane, Cool Blues & Hard-Hitting Songs, Smithsonian Folkways

7. Mud Morganfield, They Call Me Mud, Severn Records

8. Peter Karp, Blue Flame, Rose Cottage Records

9. John Mayall, Three For the Road, Forty Below Records

10. Lex Grey and the Urban Pioneers, Usual Suspects, Self-released

11. AJ Ghent, The Neo Blues Project, Ropeadope

12. Vance Kely & His Backstreet Blues Band, How Can I Miss You, When You Won’t Leave, Wolf Records

13. Bernard Allison, Let It Go, Ruf Records

14. The Nick Moss Band, The High Cost of Low Living, Alligator

15. Danielle Nicole, Cry No More, Concord

16. Michelle Malone, Slings and Arrows, SBS Records

17. Wentus Blues Band, Throwback, Ramasound

18. Rae Gordon Band, Better Than I Was, Self-released

19. Beth Hart and Joe Bonamassa, Black Coffee, J&R Adventures

20. Jimi Hendrix, Both Sides Of the Sky, Legacy

21. Willie Dixon’s Original Chicago Blues All Stars Inc., Gold, Self-released

22. Teresa James and the Rhythm Tramps, Here In Babylon, Blind Raccoon

23. Laurie Morvan, Gravity, Blind Raccoon

24. Victor Wainwright and the Train, s/t, Ruf Records

25. Laurie Jane and the 45’s, Midnight Jubilee, Down In the Alley