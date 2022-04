WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: APRIL 12, 2022 POSTED :: April 12, 2022 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

WMSE’S PROGRAM HOSTS CONSTANTLY SEARCH THROUGH THE LATEST RELEASES AND FEATURE THE BEST IN ALL GENRES ON THEIR WEEKLY SHOWS. AT WMSE, THERE IS NO PROGRAM DIRECTOR CREATING DAILY PLAYLISTS, SO WHAT YOU HEAR IS A REFLECTION OF THE KNOWLEDGE, INTERESTS, AND PERSONALITIES OF OUR DEDICATED ON-AIR STAFF.THE ALBUMS ON THE WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY LIST REFLECT THE DIVERSE INTERESTS OF OUR STAFF, AND THE RANGE OF WHAT IS CONSIDERED “ALTERNATIVE”. AS A QUICK GENRE GUIDE: TOP 30 = MOSTLY POP AND ROCK AND SOME CROSSOVER GENRES LIKE ELECTRONIC, SOUL, HIP HOP AND WORLD, ADDS = TOP BRAND NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK, ELECTRONIC = ELECTRONIC, WORLD = WORLD, JAZZ = JAZZ (PRETTY EASY TO FIGURE OUT, RIGHT?). WMSE REPORTS THESE CHARTS EACH WEEK TO NACC, ALONGSIDE HUNDREDS OF OTHER STATIONS. THE NORTH AMERICAN COLLEGE AND COMMUNITY CHART TABULATES WEEKLY AIRPLAY FROM COLLEGE AND NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO STATIONS IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA. BLUES IS REPORTED AND UPDATED MONTHLY, SO CHECK BACK EVERY FOUR WEEKS FOR THE LATEST NEWS ON THOSE BLUES.TAKE A LOOK THROUGH THE PAST WEEKS’ LISTS AND NOTICE JUST HOW MUCH THINGS CHANGE WEEK TO WEEK HERE AT WMSE. YOU’LL NEVER HEAR US GET VERY STAGNANT. EACH WEEK, WMSE’S MUSIC DIRECTOR, ERIN MAKES THOSE CHARTS AVAILABLE TO YOU, OUR LISTENERS. TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT OUR DJ’S ARE EXCITED ABOUT THESE DAYS IN SIX DIFFERENT CATEGORIES AND GET A SENSE OF WHAT YOU’LL BE HEARING WHEN YOU TUNE IN TO WMSE…FOR NOW.

LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

*= LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 4/12/22

TOP 30

1 GUERRILLA GHOST Hell Is Empty And All The Devils Are Here Triple Eye Industries*

2 JON SPENCER AND THE HITMAKERS SPENCER GETS IT LIT! In The Red

3 CONVERT Saves Triple Eye Industries*

4 KHRUANGBIN AND LEON BRIDGES Texas Moon [EP] Dead Oceans

5 ZONI Samsara Self-Released*

6 ALDOUS HARDING Warm Chris 4AD

7 HURRAY FOR THE RIFF RAFF Life On Earth Nonesuch/Warner

8 SPOON Lucifer On The Sofa Matador

9 IBIBIO SOUND MACHINE Electricity Merge

10 KING GIZZARD AND THE LIZARD WIZARD “Magenta Mountain” [Single] KGLW

11 GUIDED BY VOICES Crystal Nuns Cathedral GBV Inc.

12 CACTUS BLOSSOMS, THE One Day Walkie Talkie

13 EMPATH Visitor Fat Possum

14 JOAN JETT AND THE BLACKHEARTS Changeup Blackheart

15 PEDRO THE LION Havasu Polyvinyl

16 GUERILLA TOSS Famously Alive Sub Pop

17 MARY VEILS, THE Esoteric Hex PNKSLM

18 BODEGA Broken Equipment What’s Your Rupture?

19 DESTROYER LABYRINTHITIS Merge

20 SUPERCHUNK Wild Loneliness Merge

21 NIGHT CRICKETS A Free Society Omnivore

22 NILUFER YANYA PAINLESS ATO

23 MAITA I Just Want To Be Wild For You Kill Rock Stars

24 OLD PUP Incognito Lounge Hear Here*

25 TEMPERS New Meaning Dais

26 MATTIEL Georgia Gothic ATO

27 CAMDEN “Caught Between Shades” [Single] Self-Released*

28 SCRUNCHIES Feral Coast Dirtnap

29 BEECHWOOD Sleep Without Dreaming Alive Naturalsound

30 GOON Paint By Numbers Vol. 1 [EP] Self-Released

ADDS

1 CALEXICO El Mirador Anti-

2 DANIEL ROSSEN You Belong There Warp

3 HIATUS KAIYOTE Mood Variant (The Remixes) Brainfeeder/Ninja Tune

4 JACK WHITE Fear Of The Dawn Third Man/The Orchard

5 LINDA LINDAS, THE Growing Up Epitaph

6 PENDANT Harp Saddle Creek

7 SON LUX Tomorrows City Slang

8 VINCE STAPLES Ramona Park Broke My Heart Blacksmith/Motown

9 WEDNESDAY Mowing The Leaves Instead Of Piling ‘Em Up Orindal

10 WET LEG Wet Leg Domino

JAZZ

1 DELVON LAMARR ORGAN TRIO Cold As Weiss Colemine

2 CAMERON GRAVES Live From The Seven Spheres Artistry

3 CECE GABLE “Next Year’s Song” [Single] CCG

4 MIKE BOONE QUINTET Asynchronization Party Self-Released

5 ETHAN IVERSON Every Note Is True Blue Note

6 TRITONE ASYLUM The Hideaway Sessions Blue Canoe

7 CATHERINE RUSSELL Send For Me Catherine Russell

8 SURE FIRE SOUL ENSEMBLE Step Down Colemine

9 LOVE LIGHT ORCHESTRA, THE Leave The Light On Nola Blue

10 AMOS GILLESPIE Unstructured Time For Jazz Septet Self-Released

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 Sugaray Rayford, In Too Deep, Forty Below Records

2 Albert Castiglia, I Got Love, Gulf Coast Records

3 The Duke Robillard Band, They Called It Rhythm and Blues, Stony Plain

4 Hurricane Ruth, Live At 3rd and Rock Lindsley, Galaxie

5 Peter Veteska and Blues Train, So Far So Good, Blue Heart

6 Kathy Murray and the Kilowatts, Fully Charged, Blind Raccoon

7 Bob Stroger & The Headcutters, That’s My Name, Delmark Records

8 Kenny Blues Boss Wayne, Blues From Chicago to Paris – A Tribute to Memphis Slim and Willie Dixon, Stony Plain

9 Bubba and the Big Bad Blues, Drifting, Fullerton Gold

10 The Nighthawks, Established 1972, VizzTone

11 Josh Hyde, Parish Blues, JHR Records

12 Ann Peebles & Hi Rhythm Section, Live in Memphis, Memphis International

13 John Mayall, The Sun Is Shining Down, Forty Below Records

14 Keb’ Mo’, Good To Be…, Rounder

15 Various Artists, Blind Raccoon and Nola Blue: Collection Vol. 4, Blind Raccoon

16 Bob Corritore & Friends, Down Home Blues Revue – Bob Corritore’s From the Vaults Series, VizzTone

17 Mississippi Heat, Madeleine, Van Der Linden Recordings

18 Jose Ramirez, Major League Blues, Delmark

19 Mark Margolies, Can’t You See, 8th Train Music

20 Big Al and the Heavyweights, Love One Another, VizzTone

21 Larry McCray, For Sherman – The Nutmeg Horns, Soulville Records

22 Beth Hart, A Tribute to Led Zeppelin, Provogue

23 Eric Gales, Crown, Provogue

24 The Sully Band, Let’s Straighten It Out!, Blue Elan Records

25 Val Starr & The Blues Rocket, Healing Kind of Blues, Sandwich Factory Records