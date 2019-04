WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: APRIL 15, 2019 POSTED :: April 16, 2019 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

WMSE’S PROGRAM HOSTS CONSTANTLY SEARCH THROUGH THE LATEST RELEASES, AND FEATURE THE BEST IN ALL GENRES ON THEIR WEEKLY SHOWS. AT WMSE, THERE IS NO PROGRAM DIRECTOR CREATING DAILY PLAYLISTS, SO WHAT YOU HEAR IS A REFLECTION OF THE KNOWLEDGE, INTERESTS, AND PERSONALITIES OF OUR DEDICATED ON-AIR STAFF.

THE ALBUMS ON THE WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY LIST REFLECT THE DIVERSE INTERESTS OF OUR STAFF, AND THE RANGE OF WHAT IS CONSIDERED “ALTERNATIVE”. AS A QUICK GENRE GUIDE: TOP 30 = MOSTLY POP AND ROCK AND SOME CROSSOVER GENRES LIKE ELECTRONIC, SOUL, HIP HOP AND WORLD, ADDS = TOP BRAND NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK, ELECTRONIC = ELECTRONIC, WORLD = WORLD, JAZZ = JAZZ (PRETTY EASY TO FIGURE OUT, RIGHT?). WMSE REPORTS THESE CHARTS EACH WEEK TO NACC, ALONGSIDE HUNDREDS OF OTHER STATIONS. THE NORTH AMERICAN COLLEGE AND COMMUNITY CHART TABULATES WEEKLY AIRPLAY FROM COLLEGE AND NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO STATIONS IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA. BLUES IS REPORTED AND UPDATED MONTHLY, SO CHECK BACK EVERY FOUR WEEKS FOR THE LATEST NEWS ON THOSE BLUES.

TAKE A LOOK THROUGH THE PAST WEEKS’ LISTS AND NOTICE JUST HOW MUCH THINGS CHANGE WEEK TO WEEK HERE AT WMSE. YOU’LL NEVER HEAR US GET VERY STAGNANT.EACH WEEK, WMSE’S MUSIC DIRECTOR, ERIN MAKES THOSE CHARTS AVAILABLE TO YOU, OUR LISTENERS. TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT OUR DJ’S ARE EXCITED ABOUT THESE DAYS IN SIX DIFFERENT CATEGORIES, AND GET A SENSE OF WHAT YOU’LL BE HEARING WHEN YOU TUNE IN TO WMSE…FOR NOW.

LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

* = LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 4/15/19

TOP 30

1. GGOOLLDD, “Success” b/w “Piece Of Mind” – WMSE Record Store Day 7-inch [EP], WMSE*

2. ROYAL TRUX, WHITE STUFF, FAT POSSUM

3. MICHELLE BLADES, VISITOR, MIDNIGHT SPECIAL

4. DADDY LONG LEGS, LOWDOWN WAYS, YEP ROC

5. ATOMIC SPINS, MISSION 2, SELF-RELEASED*

6. CASHFIRE SUNSET, GET THE STARTS, SELF-RELEASED*

7. SASAMI, S/T, DOMINO

8. GUIDED BY VOICES, ZEPPELIN OVER CHINA, SELF-RELEASED

9. NORAH JONES, BEGIN AGAIN, CAPITOL

10. ROSE OF THE WEST, S/T, COMMUNICATING VESSELS*

11. KAREN O AND DANGER MOUSE, LUX PRIMA, BMG

12. SONNY AND THE SUNSETS, HAIRDRESSERS FROM HEAVEN, ROCKS IN YOUR HEAD

13. EX HEX, IT’S REAL, MERGE

14. NICHOLAS ELERT, SPECULATIVE FICTION [EP], TRIPLE EYE INDUSTRIES*

15. CLAYPOOL LENNON DELIRIUM, SOUTH OF REALITY, ATO

16. NIGHT BEATS, MYTH OF A MAN, HEAVENLY RECORDS

17. THE COATHANGERS, THE DEVIL YOU KNOW, SUICIDE SQUEEZE

18. AVEY TARE, COWS ON HOURGLASS POND, DOMINO

19. GUSTER, LOOK ALIVE, NETTWERK

20. IBIBIO SOUND MACHINE, DOKO MIEN, MERGE

21. THE BUDOS BAND, V, DAPTONE

22. STEVE GUNN, THE UNSEEN IN BETWEEN, MATADOR

23. JAYDA G, SIGNIFICANT CHANGES, NINJA TUNE

24. SAEBRA AND CARLYLE, Best Buds #1 – The First In A Series of Smoke Breaks RSD split 7″ [EP], SELF-RELEASED*

25. PEZZETTINO, RESIN, SELF-RELEASED

26. DURAND JONES & THE INDICATIONS, AMERICAN LOVE CALL, DEAD OCEANS

27. WILD BELLE, EVERYBODY ONE OF A KIND, TUFF GONG

28. ROBYN HITCHCOCK, “SUNDAY NEVER COMES’ [SINGLE], TINY GHOST

29. BENNY SINGS, CITY POP, STONES THROW

30. SNEAKS, HIGHWAY HYPNOSIS, MERGE

ADDS

1. BERLIN TAXI, CONTRACT [EP], SELF-RELEASED

2. BIBIO, RIBBONS, WARP

3. BROKEN SOCIAL SCENE, LET’S TRY THE AFTER, ARTS & CRAFTS

4. ELLIS, THE FUZZ, [EP], SELF-RELEASED

5. FIELD MEDIC, FADE INTO THE DAWN, RUN FO COVER

6. FONTAINES DC, DOGREL, PARTISAN

7. FRANKIE COSMOS, HAUNTED ITEMS [EP], SUB POP

8. GIUDA, E.V.A., BURGER

9. OMNI, “DELICACY” B/W “I DON’T DANCE” [SINGLE], SUB POP

10. STARFLYER 59, YOUNG IN MY HEAD, TOOTH AND NAIL

ELECTRONIC

1. KAREN O AND DANGER MOUSE, LUX PRIMA, BMG

2. NICHOLAS ELERT, SPECULATIVE FICTION [EP], TRIPLE EYE INDUSTRIES

3. IBIBIO SOUND MACHINE, DOKO MIEN, MERGE

4. JAYDA G, SIGNIFICANT CHANGES, NINJA TUNE

5. WILD BELLE, EVERYBODY ONE OF A KIND, TUFF GONG

6. SNEAKS, HIGHWAY HYPNOSIS, MERGE

7. BIBIO, RIBBONS, WARP

8. NICOLA CRUZ, SIKU, ZZK

9. LADYTRON, S/T, !K7

10. KARYYN, THE QUANTA SERIES, MUTE

HIP HOP

1. SNEAKS, HIGHWAY HYPNOSIS, MERGE

2. GEORGIA ANNE MULDROW, OVERLOAD, BRAINFEEDER

3. BOOGIE, EVERYTHINGS FOR SALE, SHADY

4. THE UNDERACHIEVERS, “REP THE SET” [SINGLE], SELF-RELEASED

5. CANTRELL, STARDUST 2 ANGELS, MASS APPEAL

6. DEM ATLAS, BAD ACTRESS, RHYMESAYERS

7. ANDERSON. PAAK, OXNARD AFTERMATH/12 TONE

8. HARRIET BROWN, MALL OF FORTUNE, INNOVATIVE LEISURE

9. COCHMEA, ALL MY RELATIONS, DAPTONE

10. OBNOX, BANG MESSIAH, SMOG VEIL

HEAVY

1. ELUVEITIE, ATEGNATOS, NUCLEAR BLAST

2. TRIUMVIR FOUL, URINE OF ABOMINATION, VRASUBATLAT

3. HATH, “CURRENTS” [SINGLE], WILLOWTIP

4. ENTERPRISE EARTH, LUCIFEROUS, ENTERTAINMENT ONE

5. CEREMONY OF SILENCE, OUTIS, WILLOWTIP

6. ANTROPOMORPHIA, MERCILESS SAVAGERY, METAL BLADE

7. EXUMER, HOSTILE DEFIANCE, METAL BLADE

8. DISTANT, TYRANNOTOPHIA, UNIQUE LEADER

9. KNOCKED LOOSE, LAUGH TRACKS, PURE NOISE

10. ATARAXIE, Résignés, DEADLIGHT

WORLD

1. COCHEMEA, ALL MY RELATIONS, DAPTONE

2. DEXTER STORY, BAHIR, SOUNDWAY

3. MDOU MOCATAR, ILANA: THE CREATOR, SAHEL SOUNDS

4. IBIBIO SOUND MACHINE, DOKO MIEN, MERGE

5. GRUPO FANTASMA, AMERICAN MUSIC: VOL. VII, BLUE CORN

6. RAZTERIA, INFINITY, ASTERIA

7. Y LA BAMBA, MUJERES, TENDER LOVING EMPIRE

8. NICOLA CRUZ, SIKU, ZZK

9. BLVK H3RO, IMMORTAL STEPPA, DUBSHOT

10. BUDDAHFLY, ANCIENT FIRE [EP], ROOTS MUSICIAN

JAZZ

1. NORAH JONES, BEGIN AGAIN, CAPITOL

2. BILL COLE AND ALEX BLAKE, “STILL BREATHING 2” [SINGLE], SELF-RELEASED

3. SARAH MCKENZIE, SECRETS OF MY HEART, NORMANDY LANE

4. BRANFORD MARSALIS, SECRET BETWEEN THE SHADOW & THE SOUL, OKEH

5. ROSOE MITCHELL ORCHESTRA, LITTLEFIELD CONCERT HALL/MILLS COLLEGE/MARCH 19-20, 2018, WIDE HIVE

6. AMINA FIGAROVA, ROAD TO THE SUN, AMFI

7. ELLEN ROWE OCTET, MOMENTUM, SMOKIN’ SLEDDOG

8. QUIANA LYNELL, A LITTLE LOVE, CONCORD JAZZ

9. ALICIA OLATUJA, INTUITION: SONGS FROM THE MINDS OF WOMEN, RESILIENCE

10. MEOW MEOW + THOMAS LAUDERDALE, HOTEL AMOUR, HEINZ RECORDS

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1. TOMMY CASTRO AND THE PAINKILLERS, KILLIN’ IT LIVE, ALLIGATOR

2. MARY LANE, TRAVELIN’ WOMAN, WOMEN OF THE BLUES RECORDS

3. TEDESCHI TRUCKS BAND, SIGNS, FANTASY

4. ALLY VENABLE, TEXAS HONEY, RUF RECORDS

5. BIG JOE AND THE DYNAFLOWS, ROCKHOUSE PARTY, SEVERN RECORDS

6. WATERMELON SLIM, CHURCH OF THE BLUES, NORTHERN BLUES MUSIC

7. BEAU WEEVILS, SONGS IN THE KEY OF E, BLUE HAT RECORDS

8. DANNY LYNN WILSON, PEACE OF MIND, SWINGNATION RECORDS

9. BENNY TURNER AND CASH MCCALL, GOING BACK HOME, BLIND RACCOON

10. SETH ROSENBLOOM, KEEP ON TURNING, SELF-RELEASED

11. ATOMIC ROAD KINGS, CLEAN UP THE BLOOD, BIG TONE RECORDS

12. JOHN MAYALL, NOBODY TOLD ME, FORTY BELOW RECORDS

13. MATT ANDERSEN, HALFWAY HOME BY MORNING, TRUE NORTH RECORDS

14. SUGARAY RAYFORD, SOMEBODY SAVE ME, FORTY BELOW RECORDS

15. COYOTE KINGS, ROCKET, SELF-RELEASED

16. GEORGE FREEMAN, GEORGE THE BOMB!, SOUTHPORT

17. CARA BEING, BLUE, GRIT, SELF-RELEASED

18. TONY HOLIDAY, TONY HOLIDAY’S PORCH SESSIONS, VIZZTONE

19. ROBIN TROWER, COMING CLOSER TO THE DAY, PROVOGUE

20. WALTER TROUT, SURVIVOR BLUES, PROVOGUE

21. INA FORSMAN, BEEN MEANING TO TELL YOU, RUF RECORDS

22. THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE BLUES, THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE BLUES, THIRD STREET CIGAR RECORDS

23. KENNY “BEEDY EYES” SMITH & THE HOUSE BUMPERS, DROP THE HAMMER, BIG EYE RECORDS

24. WILLIE BUCK, WILLIE BUCK WAY, DELMARK

25. VEGAS STRIP KINGS, JACKPOT!, GUTBUKIT RECORDS