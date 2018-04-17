Weekly Top Airplay: April 17, 2018

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.
The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Top 30 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, Electronic = electronic, World = world, Jazz = jazz (pretty easy to figure out, right?). WMSE reports these charts each week to NACC, alongside hundreds of other stations. The North American College and Community Chart tabulates weekly airplay from College and Non-Commercial radio stations in the United States and Canada. Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues.
Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.Each week, WMSE’s Music Director, Erin makes those charts available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.
Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label
* = local
Date Reported: 4/10/18
Top 30
1. The Breeders, All Nerve, 4AD
2. Hot Snakes, Jericho Sirens, Sub Pop
3. Yo La Tengo, There’s a Riot Going On, Matador
4. Slow Walker, Ah Yes, Holy Family Players Theatre*
5. Hop Along, Bark Your Head Off, Dog, Saddle Creek
6. Various Artists, Local Coverage 2018, WMSE / Milwaukee Record*
7. Wye Oak, The Louder I Call, The Faster It Runs, Merge
8. Beach House, 7 [advance tracks], Sub Pop
9. Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Sex & Food, Jagjaguwar
10. King Eye and the Squirts, Demonseed, Self-released*
11. Poster Children, Grand Bargain!, LotusPool
12. Dommengang, Love Jail, Thrill Jockey
13. Sarah Shook and the Disarmers, Years, Bloodshot
14. Gum, The Underdog, Spinning Top
15. Shannon and the Clams, Onion, Easy Eye Sound
16. Young Fathers, Cocoa Sugar, Ninja Tune
17. James Hunter, Whatever It Takes, Daptone
18. The Lawrence Arms, We Are the Champions Of the World, Fat Wreck Chords
19. Preoccupations, New Material, Jagjaguwar
20. Haley Heynderickx, I Need To Star a Garden, Mama Bird
21. The Pandoraas, Hey! It’s the Pandoras, Burger
22. Cut Chemist, Die Cut, A Stable Sound
23. Dirty Sidewalks, Bring Down, No-Count
24. Sloan, 12, Yep Roc
25. Field Report, Summertime Songs, Verve*
26. Mind Over Mirrors, Undying Color, Paradise of Bachelors
27. A Place To Bury Strangers, Pinned, Dead Oceans
28. Brief Candles, Retreater, Self-released
29. Dusted, Blackout Summer, Polyvinyl
30. Midwest Death Rattle, Square Wave, Self-released*
Electronic
1. Cut Chemist, Die Cut, A Stable Sound
2. MGMT, Little Dark Age, Columbia
3. Cyberchump, After, Internal Combustion*
4. Chris Carter, Chemistry Lessons Volume 1, Self-released
5. Vitalic, Voyager, Citizen
6. Nadine, oh my, Father Daughter
7. Keys N Krates, Cura, Dim Mak
8. Tom Misch, Geography, Beyond the Groove
9. Tracey Thorn, Record, Merge
10. Daniel Avery, Song For Alpha, Mute
Hip Hop
1. Evidence, Weather Or Not, Rhymesayers
2. Jay Rock, King’s Dead, Top Dawg Entertainment
3. ChanHays, Here, Droppin’ Science
4. Dave East, P2, Virgin
5. Migos, Culture II, Quality Control
6. Prhyme, PRhyme 2, PRhyme
7. Dr. Octagon, Moosebumps: An Exploration Into Modern Day Horripilation, Caroline
8. Cut Chemist, Die Cut, A Stable Sound
9. Brockhampton, Saturation III, Question Everything / Empire
10. Sampa the Great, Birds and the BEE9, Big Dada
World
1. Orquesta Akokan, s/t, Daptone
2. Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra, Paradise Has No Border, Nacional
3. Femi Kuti, One People One World, Knitting Factory
4. Lio, Lio Canta Caymmi, Crammed Discs
5. Imarhan, Temet, City Slang
6. Chai, Pink, Burger
7. Roots of Creation, Grateful Dub, Bombshelter
8. Hector Guerra, Desde el Infierno, TheMusic Joint
9. Khruangbin, Con Todo El Mundo, Dead Oceans
10. Various Arists, Yiddish Glory: The Lost Songs of World War II, Six Degrees
Jazz
1. Miles David and John Coltrane, The Final Tour (Live), Sony Legacy
2. Roberta Donnay and the Prohibition Mob, My Heart Belongs to Satchmo, Blujazz
3. Chick Corea and Steve Gadd Band, Chinese Butterfly, Concord
4. Phil Scarff, Ragas On Saxophone, Galloping Goat
5. Jambalaya Brass Band, Habana to New Orleans, 890 West
6. Edgar Steinitz, Roots Unknown, 0a2
7. Chamber 3, Transatlantic, oa2
8. Bill Frisell, Music Is, OKeh
9. Joyann Parker, Hard To Love, Hopeless Romantic
10. Trio da Kali and Kronos Quartet, Ladilikan, World Circuit
Heavy (metal)
1. The Sword, Used Future, Razor & Tie
2. Octopus, Supernatural Alliance, Rise Above Limited
3. Spiders, Killer Machine, Spinefarm
4. Ministry, AmeriKKKant, Ward Records Inc
5. Underoath, Erase Me, Fearless
6. Monster Magnet, Mind******, Napalm Records
7. Judas Priest, Firepower, Columbia
8. Andrew W.K., You Are Not Alone, Sony
9. Light the Torch, Revival, Nuclear Blast
10. Between the Buried and Me, Automata I, Sumerian
Blues (updated monthly)
1. Sterling Ball, John Ferraro & Jim Cox, Mutual Admiration Society, Mascot Label Group
2. Bettye LaVette, Things Have Changed, Verve
3. Chris Smither, Call Me Lucky, Signature Sounds Recordings
4. Sue Foley, The Ice Queen, Stony Plain
5. Reverend Raven and the Chain Smokin’ Altar Boys, My Life, Nevermore*
6. Barbara Dane, Cool Blues & Hard-Hitting Songs, Smithsonian Folkways
7. Mud Morganfield, They Call Me Mud, Severn Records
8. Peter Karp, Blue Flame, Rose Cottage Records
9. John Mayall, Three For the Road, Forty Below Records
10. Lex Grey and the Urban Pioneers, Usual Suspects, Self-released
11. AJ Ghent, The Neo Blues Project, Ropeadope
12. Vance Kely & His Backstreet Blues Band, How Can I Miss You, When You Won’t Leave, Wolf Records
13. Bernard Allison, Let It Go, Ruf Records
14. The Nick Moss Band, The High Cost of Low Living, Alligator
15. Danielle Nicole, Cry No More, Concord
16. Michelle Malone, Slings and Arrows, SBS Records
17. Wentus Blues Band, Throwback, Ramasound
18. Rae Gordon Band, Better Than I Was, Self-released
19. Beth Hart and Joe Bonamassa, Black Coffee, J&R Adventures
20. Jimi Hendrix, Both Sides Of the Sky, Legacy
21. Willie Dixon’s Original Chicago Blues All Stars Inc., Gold, Self-released
22. Teresa James and the Rhythm Tramps, Here In Babylon, Blind Raccoon
23. Laurie Morvan, Gravity, Blind Raccoon
24. Victor Wainwright and the Train, s/t, Ruf Records
25. Laurie Jane and the 45’s, Midnight Jubilee, Down In the Alley