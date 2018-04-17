Weekly Top Airplay: April 17, 2018

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.

The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Top 30 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, Electronic = electronic, World = world, Jazz = jazz (pretty easy to figure out, right?). WMSE reports these charts each week to NACC, alongside hundreds of other stations. The North American College and Community Chart tabulates weekly airplay from College and Non-Commercial radio stations in the United States and Canada. Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues.

Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.Each week, WMSE’s Music Director, Erin makes those charts available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.

Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label

* = local

Date Reported: 4/10/18

Top 30

1. The Breeders, All Nerve, 4AD

2. Hot Snakes, Jericho Sirens, Sub Pop

3. Yo La Tengo, There’s a Riot Going On, Matador

4. Slow Walker, Ah Yes, Holy Family Players Theatre*

5. Hop Along, Bark Your Head Off, Dog, Saddle Creek

6. Various Artists, Local Coverage 2018, WMSE / Milwaukee Record*

7. Wye Oak, The Louder I Call, The Faster It Runs, Merge

8. Beach House, 7 [advance tracks], Sub Pop

9. Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Sex & Food, Jagjaguwar

10. King Eye and the Squirts, Demonseed, Self-released*

11. Poster Children, Grand Bargain!, LotusPool

12. Dommengang, Love Jail, Thrill Jockey

13. Sarah Shook and the Disarmers, Years, Bloodshot

14. Gum, The Underdog, Spinning Top

15. Shannon and the Clams, Onion, Easy Eye Sound

16. Young Fathers, Cocoa Sugar, Ninja Tune

17. James Hunter, Whatever It Takes, Daptone

18. The Lawrence Arms, We Are the Champions Of the World, Fat Wreck Chords

19. Preoccupations, New Material, Jagjaguwar

20. Haley Heynderickx, I Need To Star a Garden, Mama Bird

21. The Pandoraas, Hey! It’s the Pandoras, Burger

22. Cut Chemist, Die Cut, A Stable Sound

23. Dirty Sidewalks, Bring Down, No-Count

24. Sloan, 12, Yep Roc

25. Field Report, Summertime Songs, Verve*

26. Mind Over Mirrors, Undying Color, Paradise of Bachelors

27. A Place To Bury Strangers, Pinned, Dead Oceans

28. Brief Candles, Retreater, Self-released

29. Dusted, Blackout Summer, Polyvinyl

30. Midwest Death Rattle, Square Wave, Self-released*

Electronic

1. Cut Chemist, Die Cut, A Stable Sound

2. MGMT, Little Dark Age, Columbia

3. Cyberchump, After, Internal Combustion*

4. Chris Carter, Chemistry Lessons Volume 1, Self-released

5. Vitalic, Voyager, Citizen

6. Nadine, oh my, Father Daughter

7. Keys N Krates, Cura, Dim Mak

8. Tom Misch, Geography, Beyond the Groove

9. Tracey Thorn, Record, Merge

10. Daniel Avery, Song For Alpha, Mute

Hip Hop

1. Evidence, Weather Or Not, Rhymesayers

2. Jay Rock, King’s Dead, Top Dawg Entertainment

3. ChanHays, Here, Droppin’ Science

4. Dave East, P2, Virgin

5. Migos, Culture II, Quality Control

6. Prhyme, PRhyme 2, PRhyme

7. Dr. Octagon, Moosebumps: An Exploration Into Modern Day Horripilation, Caroline

8. Cut Chemist, Die Cut, A Stable Sound

9. Brockhampton, Saturation III, Question Everything / Empire

10. Sampa the Great, Birds and the BEE9, Big Dada

World

1. Orquesta Akokan, s/t, Daptone

2. Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra, Paradise Has No Border, Nacional

3. Femi Kuti, One People One World, Knitting Factory

4. Lio, Lio Canta Caymmi, Crammed Discs

5. Imarhan, Temet, City Slang

6. Chai, Pink, Burger

7. Roots of Creation, Grateful Dub, Bombshelter

8. Hector Guerra, Desde el Infierno, TheMusic Joint

9. Khruangbin, Con Todo El Mundo, Dead Oceans

10. Various Arists, Yiddish Glory: The Lost Songs of World War II, Six Degrees

Jazz

1. Miles David and John Coltrane, The Final Tour (Live), Sony Legacy

2. Roberta Donnay and the Prohibition Mob, My Heart Belongs to Satchmo, Blujazz

3. Chick Corea and Steve Gadd Band, Chinese Butterfly, Concord

4. Phil Scarff, Ragas On Saxophone, Galloping Goat

5. Jambalaya Brass Band, Habana to New Orleans, 890 West

6. Edgar Steinitz, Roots Unknown, 0a2

7. Chamber 3, Transatlantic, oa2

8. Bill Frisell, Music Is, OKeh

9. Joyann Parker, Hard To Love, Hopeless Romantic

10. Trio da Kali and Kronos Quartet, Ladilikan, World Circuit

Heavy (metal)

1. The Sword, Used Future, Razor & Tie

2. Octopus, Supernatural Alliance, Rise Above Limited

3. Spiders, Killer Machine, Spinefarm

4. Ministry, AmeriKKKant, Ward Records Inc

5. Underoath, Erase Me, Fearless

6. Monster Magnet, Mind******, Napalm Records

7. Judas Priest, Firepower, Columbia

8. Andrew W.K., You Are Not Alone, Sony

9. Light the Torch, Revival, Nuclear Blast

10. Between the Buried and Me, Automata I, Sumerian

Blues (updated monthly)

1. Sterling Ball, John Ferraro & Jim Cox, Mutual Admiration Society, Mascot Label Group

2. Bettye LaVette, Things Have Changed, Verve

3. Chris Smither, Call Me Lucky, Signature Sounds Recordings

4. Sue Foley, The Ice Queen, Stony Plain

5. Reverend Raven and the Chain Smokin’ Altar Boys, My Life, Nevermore*

6. Barbara Dane, Cool Blues & Hard-Hitting Songs, Smithsonian Folkways

7. Mud Morganfield, They Call Me Mud, Severn Records

8. Peter Karp, Blue Flame, Rose Cottage Records

9. John Mayall, Three For the Road, Forty Below Records

10. Lex Grey and the Urban Pioneers, Usual Suspects, Self-released

11. AJ Ghent, The Neo Blues Project, Ropeadope

12. Vance Kely & His Backstreet Blues Band, How Can I Miss You, When You Won’t Leave, Wolf Records

13. Bernard Allison, Let It Go, Ruf Records

14. The Nick Moss Band, The High Cost of Low Living, Alligator

15. Danielle Nicole, Cry No More, Concord

16. Michelle Malone, Slings and Arrows, SBS Records

17. Wentus Blues Band, Throwback, Ramasound

18. Rae Gordon Band, Better Than I Was, Self-released

19. Beth Hart and Joe Bonamassa, Black Coffee, J&R Adventures

20. Jimi Hendrix, Both Sides Of the Sky, Legacy

21. Willie Dixon’s Original Chicago Blues All Stars Inc., Gold, Self-released

22. Teresa James and the Rhythm Tramps, Here In Babylon, Blind Raccoon

23. Laurie Morvan, Gravity, Blind Raccoon

24. Victor Wainwright and the Train, s/t, Ruf Records

25. Laurie Jane and the 45’s, Midnight Jubilee, Down In the Alley