WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: APRIL 20, 2021

DATE REPORTED: 4/20/21

TOP 30

1 MARK WALDOCH AND THE HALLELUJAH WARD “86,000 (You Will Know)” [Single] Self-Released*

2 CALEY CONWAY Bliss Or Bust [Advance Tracks] Self-Released*

3 GRAHAM HUNT Painting Over Mold Forged Artifacts*

4 DEVILS TEETH La leggenda di Chong Li Triple Eye Industries*

5 TRAPPER SCHOEPP May Day Grand Phony*

6 JOSEPH HUBER “Aeolian Wind” [Single] Self-Released*

7 FOX FACE End Of Man Dirtnap*

8 TRON JOVI Bass + Frequency: Studies In Dub, Chapter One [EP] Triple Eye Industries*

9 BILLS AND ACHES AND BLUES (40 YEARS OF 4AD) VARIOUS ARTISTS 4AD/Beggars Group

10 STEREOLAB Electrically Possessed [Switched On Volume 4] Duophonic

11 RENEE REED Renee Reed Keeled Scales

12 BENNY SINGS Music Stones Throw

13 SLEAFORD MODS Spare Ribs Rough Trade/Beggars

14 FLOATING POINTS, PHAROAH SANDERS AND THE LONDON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA Promises Luaka Bop

15 KALBELLS Max Heart NNA Tapes

16 VALERIE JUNE The Moon And Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamers Fantasy/Concord

17 RX DRUGS Broken By Design Good Land*

18 CHAD VANGAALEN World’s Most Stressed Out Gardener Sub Pop

19 ORIONS BELTE Villa Amorini Jansen

20 DRY CLEANING New Long Leg 4AD/Beggars Group

21 SPIRIT OF THE BEEHIVE Entertainment, Death Saddle Creek

22 PALBERTA Palberta5000 Wharf Cat

23 SORRY Twixtustwain [EP] Domino

24 TUNE-YARDS sketchy. 4AD/Beggars Group

25 WARREN DUNES Get Well Soon Big Wawa

26 ST VINCENT Daddy’s Home [Advance Tracks] Loma Vista/Concord

27 FLOCK OF DIMES Head Of Roses Sub Pop

28 INDONESIAN JUNK Living In A Nightmare Rum Bar*

29 LINDA SMITH Till Another Time: 1988-1996 Captured Tracks

30 BOOGARINS Manchaca Vol. 2 OAR

ADDS

1 FUTO Outstanding In His Field Marching Banana

2 GARAGE A TROIS Calm Down Cologne Royal Potato Family

3 JESS JOY PATREEARCHY Joyful Noise

4 JUAN WAUTERS Real Life Situations Captured Tracks

5 JUPITER AND OKWESS Na Kozonga Everloving

6 NICK HAKIM AND ROY NATHANSON Small Things NYXO

7 PAUL MCCARTNEY III Imagined Capitol

8 PEDAZO DE CARNE CON OJO Dun Dun Citrus City

9 TRISTEN Aquatic Flowers [Advance Tracks] Mama Bird

10 YELLOW OSTRICH Soft Barsuk

ELECTRONIC

1 STEREOLAB Electrically Possessed [Switched On Volume 4] Duophonic

2 FLOATING POINTS, PHAROAH SANDERS AND THE LONDON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA Promises Luaka Bop

3 TENO AFRIKA Amapiano Selections Awesome Tapes From Africa

4 BICEP Isles Ninja Tune

5 WAX TAILOR The Shadow Of Their Suns Lab’oratoire

6 MARTIN GORE The Third Chimpanzee [EP] Mute

7 TRON JOVI Bass + Frequency: Studies In Dub, Chapter One [EP] Triple Eye Industries*

8 NOTWIST, THE Vertigo Days Morr

9 SMERZ Believer XL/Beggars Group

10 IMMORTAL GIRLFRIEND “Seeker” [Single] Black Winchesters*

WORLD

1 FEMI KUTI Stop The Hate Partisan

2 TENO AFRIKA Amapiano Selections Awesome Tapes From Africa

3 BOOGARINS Manchaca Vol. 2 OAR

4 ALTIN GUN Yol ATO

5 JUPITER AND OKWESS Na Kozonga Everloving

6 KASAI ALLSTARS “Olooh, A War Dance For Peace” [Single] Crammed Discs

7 KELEKETLA Keleketla! Remixes Ahead Of Our Time

8 BADGE EPOQUE ENSEMBLE Self Help Telephone Explosion

9 MDOU MOCTAR Afrique Victime [Advance Tracks] Matador/Beggars

10 GISTO Relief Volunteer

JAZZ

1 FLOATING POINTS, PHAROAH SANDERS AND THE LONDON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA Promises Luaka Bop

2 DELVON LAMARR ORGAN TRIO I Told You So Colemine

3 GENE PRITSKER AND FRIENDS Protest Self-Released

4 CHANCE HAYDEN Grab And Go Atlanta/Ropeadope

5 SPIKE WILNER Aliens & Wizards Cellar

6 LYLE WORKMAN Uncommon Measures Blue Canoe

7 ADAM MOEZINIA Folk Element Trio Outside In

8 RUSSELL FERRANTE TRIO Inflexion Blue Canoe

9 MICHAEL VLATKOVICH With You Jazz Cat pfMENTUM

10 DR LONNIE SMITH Breathe Blue Note

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 Veronica Lewis, You Ain’t Unlucky, Blue Heart Records

2 Ghalia Volt, One Woman Band, Ruf Records

3 Jimi Hendrix Experience, Live In Maui, Legacy

4 Curtis Salgado, Damage Control, Alligator

5 Kat Danser, One Eye Open, Black Hen Music

6 John Hurlbut and Jorma Kaukonen, The River Flows, Culture Factory

7 Joe Lewis Band, Up Next, Blind Raccoon

8 AJ Fullerton, The Forgiver and the Runaway, VizzTone

9 New Moon Jelly Roll Freedom Rockers, Volume 2, Stony Plain

10 Misty Blues, None More Blue, self-released

11 Selwyn Birchwood, Living In A Burning House, Alligator Records

12 Various Artists, Wildroots Sessions Volume 1, WildRoots Records

13 Early Times & The High Rollers! The Corner VizzTone

14 Skylar Rogers, Firebreather, self-released

15 Damon Fowler, Alafia Moon, Landslide

16 Sam Barlow & His True Blue Band, Faith In The Blues, Montrose Records

17 Christopher Dean Band, Songs From French Street, Lost World Music

18 The Hitman Blues Band, Not My Circus Not My Monkey, Nerus Records

19 Georgie Jessup, My Work Here Ain’t Done Yet, Winkte Records

20 Dave Thomas, One More Mile, Blind Raccoon

21 Joyann Parker, Out Of The Dark, self-released

22 Steve Cropper, Fire It Up, Provogue

23 Tokyo Tramps, I’m A Tiger, Vagabond Ent.

24 Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, Straight To You Live, Provogue

25 Justin Howl, Wanderlust, self-released