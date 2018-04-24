Weekly Top Airplay: April 24, 2018

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.

The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Top 30 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, Electronic = electronic, World = world, Jazz = jazz (pretty easy to figure out, right?). WMSE reports these charts each week to NACC, alongside hundreds of other stations. The North American College and Community Chart tabulates weekly airplay from College and Non-Commercial radio stations in the United States and Canada. Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues.

Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.Each week, WMSE’s Music Director, Erin makes those charts available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.

Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label

* = local

Date Reported: 4/24/18

Top 30

1. Abby Jeanne, “Cosmic Beings” b/w “Be In the Sun” [WMSe Record Store Day 7″], WMSE*

2. The Breeders, All Nerve, 4AD

3. Field Report, Summertime Songs, Verve*

4. Slow Walker, Ah Yes, Holy Family Players Theatre*

5. The James Hunter Six, Whatever It Takes, Daptone

6. Yo La Tengo, There’s a Riot Going On, Matador

7. Wye Oak, The Louder I Call, The Faster It Runs, Merge

8. A Place to Bury Strangers, Pinned, Dead Oceans

9. Preoccupations, New Material, Jagjaguwar

10. Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Sex & Food, Jagjaguwar

11. Mind Over Mirrors, Bellowing Sun, Paradise of Bachelors

12. The Pandoras, Hey! It’s the Pandoras, Burger

13. John Prine, The Tree of Forgiveness, Oh Boy

14. Suffer Head, Tedious and Brief [EP], Self-released*

15. Cut Chemist, Die Cut, A Stable Sound

16. Atheists and Airplanes, s/t, Self-released*

17. Shannon and the Clams, Onion, Easy Eye Sound

18. The Damned, Evil Spirits, Spinefarm

19. Sunwatchers, II, Trouble In Mind

20. Ought, Room Inside the World, Merge

21. Josh T. Pearson, The Straight Hits, Mute

22. U.S. Girls, In a Poem Unlimited, 4AD

23. Brazilian Girls, Let’s Make Love, Six Degrees

24. Dungen and Woods, Myths 003, [EP], Mexican Summer

25. The Amazing, In Transit, Partisan

26. The Men, Drift, Sacred Bones

27. Gallery Night, s/t 7″, Tall Pat*

28. Nihilist Cheerleader, Riot, Right?, Perfect Attendance

29. Suuns, Felt, Secretly Canadian

30. Palm, Rock Island, Carpark

Adds

1. Alexis Taylor, Beautiful Thing, Domino

2. Daniel Rossen, “Deerslayer” [single], Warp

3. Dr. Dog, Critical Equation, Thirty Tigers

4. Exitmusic, The Recognitions, Secretly Canadian

5. Lord Huron, Vide Noir, Republic

6. My Brightest Diamond, Champagne [EP], Self-released

7. Neko Case, Hell-On, Anti-

8. Post Animal, When I Think Of You In a Castle, Polyvinyl

9. Thievery Corporation, Treasures From the Temple, ESL

10. Van Morrison and Joey DeFrancesco, You’re Driving Me Crazy, Sony Legacy

Electronic

1. Cut Chemist, Die Cut, A Stable Sound

2. MGMT, Little Dark Age, Columbia

3. Cyberchump, After, Internal Combustion*

4. Chris Carter, Chemistry Lessons Volume 1, Self-released

5. Vitalic, Voyager, Citizen

6. Nadine, oh my, Father Daughter

7. Keys N Krates, Cura, Dim Mak

8. Tom Misch, Geography, Beyond the Groove

9. Tracey Thorn, Record, Merge

10. Daniel Avery, Song For Alpha, Mute

Hip Hop

1. Evidence, Weather Or Not, Rhymesayers

2. Jay Rock, King’s Dead, Top Dawg Entertainment

3. ChanHays, Here, Droppin’ Science

4. Dave East, P2, Virgin

5. Migos, Culture II, Quality Control

6. Prhyme, PRhyme 2, PRhyme

7. Dr. Octagon, Moosebumps: An Exploration Into Modern Day Horripilation, Caroline

8. Cut Chemist, Die Cut, A Stable Sound

9. Brockhampton, Saturation III, Question Everything / Empire

10. Sampa the Great, Birds and the BEE9, Big Dada

World

1. Orquesta Akokan, s/t, Daptone

2. Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra, Paradise Has No Border, Nacional

3. Femi Kuti, One People One World, Knitting Factory

4. Lio, Lio Canta Caymmi, Crammed Discs

5. Imarhan, Temet, City Slang

6. Chai, Pink, Burger

7. Roots of Creation, Grateful Dub, Bombshelter

8. Hector Guerra, Desde el Infierno, TheMusic Joint

9. Khruangbin, Con Todo El Mundo, Dead Oceans

10. Various Arists, Yiddish Glory: The Lost Songs of World War II, Six Degrees

Jazz

1. Terence Blanchard, Live – Featuring the E-Collective, Blue Note

2. Matthew Shipp, Zero, ESP

3. Peter Erskine and the Dr. Um Band, On Call, Fuzzy

4. Hughes Smith Quintet, Motion, Self-released

5. Charlie Peacock, When Light Flashes…, Twenty Ten

6. Syrinx Effect, A Sky You Could Strike a Match On, 4 Culture

7. Danny Green With Strings, One Day It Will, oa2

8. Hristo Vitchev, Of Light and Shadows, First Obit Sounds

9. Corcoran Holt, The Mecca, HoltHouse

10. Trio da Kali and Kronos Quartet, Ladilikan, World Circuit

Heavy (metal)

1. Behemoth, Messe Noire: Live Satanist, Metal Blade

2. The Sword, Used Future, Razor & Tie

3. Underoath, Erase Me, Fearless

4. Black Satellite, Type O Covers [EP], Self-released

5. Pallbearer, Dropout, Profound Lore

6. Kobra and the Lotus, Prevail II, Napalm

7. Kamelot, The Shadow Theory, Napalm

8. Kalmah, Palo, Candlelight

9. Creamatory, Infinity, Prudential

10. Monster Magnet, Mind******, Napalm Records

Blues (updated monthly)

1. Sterling Ball, John Ferraro & Jim Cox, Mutual Admiration Society, Mascot Label Group

2. Bettye LaVette, Things Have Changed, Verve

3. Chris Smither, Call Me Lucky, Signature Sounds Recordings

4. Sue Foley, The Ice Queen, Stony Plain

5. Reverend Raven and the Chain Smokin’ Altar Boys, My Life, Nevermore*

6. Barbara Dane, Cool Blues & Hard-Hitting Songs, Smithsonian Folkways

7. Mud Morganfield, They Call Me Mud, Severn Records

8. Peter Karp, Blue Flame, Rose Cottage Records

9. John Mayall, Three For the Road, Forty Below Records

10. Lex Grey and the Urban Pioneers, Usual Suspects, Self-released

11. AJ Ghent, The Neo Blues Project, Ropeadope

12. Vance Kely & His Backstreet Blues Band, How Can I Miss You, When You Won’t Leave, Wolf Records

13. Bernard Allison, Let It Go, Ruf Records

14. The Nick Moss Band, The High Cost of Low Living, Alligator

15. Danielle Nicole, Cry No More, Concord

16. Michelle Malone, Slings and Arrows, SBS Records

17. Wentus Blues Band, Throwback, Ramasound

18. Rae Gordon Band, Better Than I Was, Self-released

19. Beth Hart and Joe Bonamassa, Black Coffee, J&R Adventures

20. Jimi Hendrix, Both Sides Of the Sky, Legacy

21. Willie Dixon’s Original Chicago Blues All Stars Inc., Gold, Self-released

22. Teresa James and the Rhythm Tramps, Here In Babylon, Blind Raccoon

23. Laurie Morvan, Gravity, Blind Raccoon

24. Victor Wainwright and the Train, s/t, Ruf Records

25. Laurie Jane and the 45’s, Midnight Jubilee, Down In the Alley