WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: APRIL 26, 2022 POSTED :: April 26, 2022 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

*= LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 4/26/22

TOP 30

1 JON SPENCER AND THE HITMAKERS SPENCER GETS IT LIT! In The Red

2 IBIBIO SOUND MACHINE Electricity Merge

3 CONVERT Saves Triple Eye Industries*

4 ALDOUS HARDING Warm Chris 4AD

5 SOCIAL CATERPILLAR When You Woke Up To Dances Of Light Softseed*

6 DESTROYER LABYRINTHITIS Merge

7 CALEXICO El Mirador Anti-

8 SPOON Lucifer On The Sofa Matador

9 SONIC YOUTH In/Out/In [EP] Three Lobed

10 THESE ARMS ARE SNAKES Duct Tape & Shivering Crows Suicide Squeeze

11 JACK WHITE Fear Of The Dawn Third Man/The Orchard

12 SON LUX Tomorrows City Slang

13 KURT VILE (watch my moves) Verve

14 CLASH, THE AND ROGER RANKING “Rock The Casbah” feat. Roger Ranking [Single] Legacy

15 SPIRITUALIZED Everything Was Beautiful Fat Possum

16 KING GIZZARD AND THE LIZARD WIZARD Omnium Gatherum KGLW

17 NILUFER YANYA PAINLESS ATO

18 SERATONES Love & Algorhythms New West

19 MARIELLE ALLSCHWANG AND THE VISITATIONS “Somewhere To Swim” [Single] Self-Released*

20 GUERILLA TOSS Famously Alive Sub Pop

21 BIG THIEF Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You 4AD/Beggars Group

22 FRANK TURNER FTHC (Deluxe) Xtra Mile/Polydor

23 LOOP Sonancy Cooking Vinyl Limited

24 GUERRILLA GHOST Reimagined Hellscapes Triple Eye Industries*

25 TORO Y MOI “Deja Vu” [Single] Dead Oceans

26 RETORO Hairlush Boutique [EP] Stop Records*

27 WIDOWSPEAK The Jacket Captured Tracks

28 BRYAN CHERRY Trainwreck [EP] Full Cherry Moon*

29 HURRAY FOR THE RIFF RAFF Life On Earth Nonesuch/Warner

30 PARQUET COURTS Plant Life Remixes [EP] Rough Trade

ADDS

1 ERASERS Constant Connection Fire Talk

2 FLOCK OF DIMES Head Of Roses: Phantom Limb Sub Pop

3 FONTAINES DC Skinty Fia Partisan

4 HATCHIE Giving The World Away Secretly Canadian

5 KATE BOLLINGER Look At It In The Light [EP] Ghostly International

6 KING GIZZARD AND THE LIZARD WIZARD Omnium Gatherum KGLW

7 NEKO CASE Wild Creatures Anti-

8 PSYCHEDELIC PORN CRUMPETS Night Gnomes Marathon

9 S CAREY Break Me Open Jagjaguwar

10 SHILPA RAY Portrait Of A Lady Northern Spy

ELECTRONIC

1 IBIBIO SOUND MACHINE Electricity Merge

2 GUERRILLA GHOST Reimagined Hellscapes Triple Eye Industries*

3 PARQUET COURTS Plant Life Remixes [EP] Rough Trade

4 TEMPERS New Meaning Dais

5 DESERTA Every Moment, Everything You Need Felte

6 HEALTH DISCO 4 :: PART II Loma Vista/Concord

7 ZONI Samsara Self-Released*

8 BESHKEN Pantomime MATH Interactive

9 IMMORTAL GIRLFRIEND “Beams (I Know You Love Me)” [Single] Black Winchesters*

10 BONOBO Fragments Ninja Tune

HEAVY

1 TONY MARTIN Thorns Dark Star

2 METALUCIFER Heavy Metal Ninja [EP] Iron Oxide

3 VENATOR Echoes From The Gutter Dying Victims

4 TROOPS OF DOOM, THE The Absence Of Light [EP] Blood Blast

5 DEHA Decadanse Les Acteurs De L’Ombre

6 BHLEG Faghring Nordvis

7 BA’A Egregore Osmose

8 DEATHCULT Of Soil Unturned Invictus

9 SAHARA Hell On Earth Helter Skelter

10 FELVUM Fullmoon Mysticism [EP] Plastic Spells

WORLD

1 IBIBIO SOUND MACHINE Electricity Merge

2 MONEY IN MY POCKET: THE JOE GIBBS SINGLES COLLECTION 1972-1973 VARIOUS ARTISTS Doctor Bird

3 SATURNO 2000 VARIOUS ARTISTS Analog africa

4 JUANITA EUKA Mabanzo Strut

5 DOWDELIN Lanmou Lanmou Underdog

6 CLEA VINCENT Tropi-Clea 3 Midnight Special

7 DORIAN “Dos Vidas” [Single] Self-Released

8 SOFIA KOURTESIS “Estación Esperanza” feat. Manu Chao [Single] Ninja Tune

9 TAMBINO Sin Miedo [EP] Self-Released

10 ORQUESTA AKOKAN 16 Rayos Daptone

JAZZ

1 CAMERON GRAVES Live From The Seven Spheres Artistry

2 ACCORDING TO THE SOUND In-Tension Losen

3 CHARLIE GABRIEL 89 (Eighty-Nine) Sub Pop

4 LARRY GOLDINGS, PETER BERNSTEIN AND BILL STEWART Perpetual Pendulum Smoke Sessions

5 PETE MALINVERNI On The Town Planet Arts

6 MILES OKAZAKI Years In Space Pi

7 CHRIS TORKEWITZ NY Ensembles Goschart

8 JOHANNES WALLMAN Elegy For An Undiscovered Species Warf

9 CECE GABLE Next Year’s Song CCGable

10 ANDY JAMES Rhythm In New York Le Coq

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 Sugaray Rayford, In Too Deep, Forty Below Records

2 Albert Castiglia, I Got Love, Gulf Coast Records

3 The Duke Robillard Band, They Called It Rhythm and Blues, Stony Plain

4 Hurricane Ruth, Live At 3rd and Rock Lindsley, Galaxie

5 Peter Veteska and Blues Train, So Far So Good, Blue Heart

6 Kathy Murray and the Kilowatts, Fully Charged, Blind Raccoon

7 Bob Stroger & The Headcutters, That’s My Name, Delmark Records

8 Kenny Blues Boss Wayne, Blues From Chicago to Paris – A Tribute to Memphis Slim and Willie Dixon, Stony Plain

9 Bubba and the Big Bad Blues, Drifting, Fullerton Gold

10 The Nighthawks, Established 1972, VizzTone

11 Josh Hyde, Parish Blues, JHR Records

12 Ann Peebles & Hi Rhythm Section, Live in Memphis, Memphis International

13 John Mayall, The Sun Is Shining Down, Forty Below Records

14 Keb’ Mo’, Good To Be…, Rounder

15 Various Artists, Blind Raccoon and Nola Blue: Collection Vol. 4, Blind Raccoon

16 Bob Corritore & Friends, Down Home Blues Revue – Bob Corritore’s From the Vaults Series, VizzTone

17 Mississippi Heat, Madeleine, Van Der Linden Recordings

18 Jose Ramirez, Major League Blues, Delmark

19 Mark Margolies, Can’t You See, 8th Train Music

20 Big Al and the Heavyweights, Love One Another, VizzTone

21 Larry McCray, For Sherman – The Nutmeg Horns, Soulville Records

22 Beth Hart, A Tribute to Led Zeppelin, Provogue

23 Eric Gales, Crown, Provogue

24 The Sully Band, Let’s Straighten It Out!, Blue Elan Records

25 Val Starr & The Blues Rocket, Healing Kind of Blues, Sandwich Factory Records