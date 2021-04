WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: APRIL 27, 2021 POSTED :: April 27, 2021 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

WMSE’S PROGRAM HOSTS CONSTANTLY SEARCH THROUGH THE LATEST RELEASES AND FEATURE THE BEST IN ALL GENRES ON THEIR WEEKLY SHOWS. AT WMSE, THERE IS NO PROGRAM DIRECTOR CREATING DAILY PLAYLISTS, SO WHAT YOU HEAR IS A REFLECTION OF THE KNOWLEDGE, INTERESTS, AND PERSONALITIES OF OUR DEDICATED ON-AIR STAFF.THE ALBUMS ON THE WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY LIST REFLECT THE DIVERSE INTERESTS OF OUR STAFF, AND THE RANGE OF WHAT IS CONSIDERED “ALTERNATIVE”. AS A QUICK GENRE GUIDE: TOP 30 = MOSTLY POP AND ROCK AND SOME CROSSOVER GENRES LIKE ELECTRONIC, SOUL, HIP HOP AND WORLD, ADDS = TOP BRAND NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK, ELECTRONIC = ELECTRONIC, WORLD = WORLD, JAZZ = JAZZ (PRETTY EASY TO FIGURE OUT, RIGHT?). WMSE REPORTS THESE CHARTS EACH WEEK TO NACC, ALONGSIDE HUNDREDS OF OTHER STATIONS. THE NORTH AMERICAN COLLEGE AND COMMUNITY CHART TABULATES WEEKLY AIRPLAY FROM COLLEGE AND NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO STATIONS IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA. BLUES IS REPORTED AND UPDATED MONTHLY, SO CHECK BACK EVERY FOUR WEEKS FOR THE LATEST NEWS ON THOSE BLUES.TAKE A LOOK THROUGH THE PAST WEEKS’ LISTS AND NOTICE JUST HOW MUCH THINGS CHANGE WEEK TO WEEK HERE AT WMSE. YOU’LL NEVER HEAR US GET VERY STAGNANT. EACH WEEK, WMSE’S MUSIC DIRECTOR, ERIN MAKES THOSE CHARTS AVAILABLE TO YOU, OUR LISTENERS. TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT OUR DJ’S ARE EXCITED ABOUT THESE DAYS IN SIX DIFFERENT CATEGORIES AND GET A SENSE OF WHAT YOU’LL BE HEARING WHEN YOU TUNE IN TO WMSE…FOR NOW.



LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

*= LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 4/27/21

TOP 30

1 COUCH FLAMBEAU Bunny Hideout Rockhaus*

2 ERIC BLOWTORCH AND THE INFLAMMABLES Quality Items Bopaganda!*

3 DEVILS TEETH La leggenda di Chong Li Triple Eye Industries*

4 INDONESIAN JUNK Living In A Nightmare Rum Bar*

5 STEREOLAB Electrically Possessed [Switched On Volume 4] Duophonic

6 RX DRUGS Broken By Design Good Land*

7 FRATELLIS, THE Half Drunk Under A Full Moon Cooking Vinyl

8 TEENAGE FANCLUB Endless Arcade Merge

9 BOOGARINS Manchaca Vol. 2 OAR

10 FOX FACE End Of Man Dirtnap*

11 WEBSTERX “Huffy” [Single] Self-Released*

12 NOGA EREZ KIDS City Slang

13 LINDA SMITH Till Another Time: 1988-1996 Captured Tracks

14 MADLIB Sound Ancestors Madlib Invazion

15 NEGATIVE / POSITIVE Mint Bag (Bag Full of Mints) Self-Released*

16 PROUD PARENTS At Home With… Self-Released*

17 NICK CAVE AND WARREN ELLIS CARNAGE Goliath Enterprises/AWAL

18 TUNE-YARDS sketchy. 4AD/Beggars Group

19 SORRY Twixtustwain [EP] Domino

20 JUAN WAUTERS Real Life Situations Captured Tracks

21 CLOUD NOTHINGS The Shadow I Remember Carpark

22 ALTIN GUN Yol ATO

23 JANE WEAVER Flock Fire

24 CASINO VERSUS JAPAN Echo Counting Self-Released*

25 JOE STRUMMER Assembly Dark Horse

26 FLOCK OF DIMES Head Of Roses Sub Pop

27 GRAHAM HUNT Painting Over Mold Forged Artifacts*

28 BILLS AND ACHES AND BLUES (40 YEARS OF 4AD) VARIOUS ARTISTS 4AD/Beggars Group

29 CHAD VANGAALEN World’s Most Stressed Out Gardener Sub Pop

30 GODSPEED YOU! BLACK EMPEROR G_d’s Pee At State’s End! Constellation

ADDS

1 ALFA MIST Bring Backs Anti-

2 ARMED, THE ULTRAPOP Sargent House

3 AUTOGRAMM No Rules Nevado

4 BICEP Isles Deluxe Ninja Tune

5 GUIDED BY VOICES Earth Man Blues GBVinc

6 JEFF ROSENSTOCK Ska Dream Polyvinyl

7 NEW MADRID New Madrid Lemonade

8 SOUR WIDOWS Crossing Over Exploding In Sound

9 TEENAGE FANCLUB Endless Arcade Merge

10 TOTH You And Me And Everything Northern Spy

ELECTRONIC

1 MADLIB Sound Ancestors Madlib Invazion

2 CASINO VERSUS JAPAN Echo Counting Self-Released*

3 SAM GENDEL Fresh Bread Leaving

4 IMMORTAL GIRLFRIEND “Others” [Single] Black Winchesters*

5 FLOATING POINTS, PHAROAH SANDERS AND THE LONDON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA Promises Luaka Bop

6 BICEP Isles Deluxe Ninja Tune

7 TENO AFRIKA Amapiano Selections Awesome Tapes From Africa

8 QUILZ, THE “Obsession” [Single] Prickly Records*

9 PLEASURE CAM “Dust” [Single] NiceFM*

10 SMERZ Believer XL/Beggars Group

WORLD

1 BOOGARINS Manchaca Vol. 2 OAR

2 JUPITER AND OKWESS Na Kozonga Everloving

3 DOM LA NENA Tempo Six Degrees

4 ALTIN GUN Yol ATO

5 KASAI ALLSTARS “Olooh, A War Dance For Peace” [Single] Crammed Discs

6 TENO AFRIKA Amapiano Selections Awesome Tapes From Africa

7 FEMI KUTI Stop The Hate Partisan

8 MDOU MOCTAR Afrique Victime [Advance Tracks] Matador/Beggars

9 LA FEMME Paradigmes Disque Pointu/IDOL

10 MADE KUTI For(e)ward Partisan

CHILL

1 TOM CAUFIELD Arrive and Disappear Self-Released

2 PETER GARNVIK End Of a Journey Self-Released

3 LYNN TREDEAU A Quiet Path Self-Released

4 JEFF GREINKE Other Weather Spotted Peccary

5 ARCADE FIRE AND OWEN PALLET Her [OST] Milan

6 VINCENT BOOT Tales From Atlantis Self-Released

7 TIMOTHY WENZEL Dusk To Diamonds Coyote Floe

8 AL JEWER AND ANDY MITRAN “Amethyst” [Single] Self-Released

9 CU SITHE The Shadow Behind the Sun Self-Released

10 BALMORHEA The Wind Deutsche Grammophon

JAZZ

1 JON BATISTE WE ARE Verve

2 CAMERON GRAVES Seven Mack Avenue

3 VINCENT HERRING Preaching To The Choir Smoke Sessions

4 FLOATING POINTS, PHAROAH SANDERS AND THE LONDON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA Promises Luaka Bop

5 ANAIS RENO Lovesome Thing Harbinger

6 STEVEN FEIFKE BIG BAND Kinetic Outside in

7 HAL GALPER QUINTET Live At The Berlin Philharmonic 1977 Origin

8 DAVID FRIESEN WITH ORCHESTRA AND QUARTET Testimony Origin

9 NORAH JONES …Till We Meet Again (Live) Blue Note/Capitol

10 MILES DONAHUE Just Passing Thru Whaling City Sound

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 Veronica Lewis, You Ain’t Unlucky, Blue Heart Records

2 Ghalia Volt, One Woman Band, Ruf Records

3 Jimi Hendrix Experience, Live In Maui, Legacy

4 Curtis Salgado, Damage Control, Alligator

5 Kat Danser, One Eye Open, Black Hen Music

6 John Hurlbut and Jorma Kaukonen, The River Flows, Culture Factory

7 Joe Lewis Band, Up Next, Blind Raccoon

8 AJ Fullerton, The Forgiver and the Runaway, VizzTone

9 New Moon Jelly Roll Freedom Rockers, Volume 2, Stony Plain

10 Misty Blues, None More Blue, self-released

11 Selwyn Birchwood, Living In A Burning House, Alligator Records

12 Various Artists, Wildroots Sessions Volume 1, WildRoots Records

13 Early Times & The High Rollers! The Corner VizzTone

14 Skylar Rogers, Firebreather, self-released

15 Damon Fowler, Alafia Moon, Landslide

16 Sam Barlow & His True Blue Band, Faith In The Blues, Montrose Records

17 Christopher Dean Band, Songs From French Street, Lost World Music

18 The Hitman Blues Band, Not My Circus Not My Monkey, Nerus Records

19 Georgie Jessup, My Work Here Ain’t Done Yet, Winkte Records

20 Dave Thomas, One More Mile, Blind Raccoon

21 Joyann Parker, Out Of The Dark, self-released

22 Steve Cropper, Fire It Up, Provogue

23 Tokyo Tramps, I’m A Tiger, Vagabond Ent.

24 Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, Straight To You Live, Provogue

25 Justin Howl, Wanderlust, self-released