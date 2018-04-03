Weekly Top Airplay: April 3, 2018

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.

The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Top 30 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, Electronic = electronic, World = world, Jazz = jazz (pretty easy to figure out, right?). WMSE reports these charts each week to NACC, alongside hundreds of other stations. The North American College and Community Chart tabulates weekly airplay from College and Non-Commercial radio stations in the United States and Canada.

Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues. Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.

Each week, WMSE’s Music Director, Erin makes those charts available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.

Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label

* = local

Date Reported: 4/2/18

Listed As: artist, title, label

Top 30

1. The Lawrence Arms, We Are the Champions Of the World, Fat Wreck Chords

2. Slow Walker, Ah Yes, Holy Family Players Theatre*

3. Field Report, Summertime Songs, Verve*

4. Fox Face, Spoil + Destroy, Dirtnap*

5. Cut Chemist, Die Cut, A Stable Sound

6. Yo La Tengo, There’s a Riot Going On, Matador

7. Jeff Rosenstock, Post-, Polyvinyl

8. The Decemberists, I’ll Be Your Girl, Capitol

9. Abby Jeanne, WMSE Record Store Day 7″, WMSE*

10. Screaming Females, All At Once, Don Giovanni

11. Superchunk, What A Time To Be Alive, Merge

12. Brief Candles, Retreater, Self-released

13. Andrew W.K., You’re Not Alone, Sony

14. Sloan, 12, Yep Roc

15. Guided By Voices, Space Gun, GBV Inc.

16. Bonsai Universe, Moonstream, Self-released

17. Chai, Pink, Burger

18. Young Fathers, Cocoa Sugar, Ninja Tune

19. Shannon and the Clams, Onion, Easy Eye Sound

20. Hot Snakes, Jericho Sirens, Sub Pop

21. The Breeders, All Nerve, 4AD

22. The Kills, “List of Demands (Reparations)”, Domino

23. Beach House, “Dive” [single], Sub Pop

24. Belle and Sebastian, How To Solve Our Human Problems, Matador

25. Nihilist Cheerleader, Riot, Right?, Perfect Attendance

26. Calexico, The Thread That Keeps Us, Anti-

27. Soccer Mommy, Clean, Fat Possum

28. The Prids, Do I Look Like I’m In Love?, This-A-Way

29. Khruangbin, Con Todo El Mundo, Dead Oceans

30. The Go! Team, Semicircle, Memphis Industries

Adds

1. Adrian Younge, Voices Of Gemma, Linear Labs

2. Ben Frost, All That You Love Will Be Eviscerated [EP], Mute

3. Ben Harper and Charlie Musselwhite, No Mercy In This Land, Ant-

4. Bonny Doon, Longwave, Woodsist

5. Lio, Lio Canta Caymmi, Crammed Discs

6. Makeness, Loud Patterns, Secretly Canadian

7. Nihilist Cheerleader, Riot, Right?, Perfect Attendance

8. Orquesta Akokan, s/t, Daptone

9. The Voidz, Virtue, Cult

10. Wye Oak, The Louder I Call, The Faster It Runs, Merge

Electronic

1. Nils Frahm, All Melody, Erased Tapes

2. Nightmares On Wax, Shape the Future, Warp

3. MGMT, Little Dark Age, Columbia

4. Vitalic, Voyager, Citizen

5. Lee “Scratch” Perry and Subatomic Sound System, Super Ape Returns to Conquer, Subatomic Sound

6. Starchild and the New Romantic, Language, Ghostly International

7. Rhye, Blood, Loma Vista

8. Django Django, Marble Skies, Ribbon

9. Moby, Everything Was Beautiful and Nothing Hurt, Mute

10. Baths, Romaplasm, Anticon

Hip Hop

1. Evidence, Weather Or Not, Rhymesayers

2. Jay Rock, King’s Dead, Top Dawg Entertainment

3. ChanHays, Here, Droppin’ Science

4. Dave East, P2, Virgin

5. Migos, Culture II, Quality Control

6. Prhyme, PRhyme 2, PRhyme

7. Dr. Octagon, Moosebumps: An Exploration Into Modern Day Horripilation, Caroline

8. Cut Chemist, Die Cut, A Stable Sound

9. Brockhampton, Saturation III, Question Everything / Empire

10. Sampa the Great, Birds and the BEE9, Big Dada

World

1. Chai, Pink, Burger

2. Khruangbin, Con Todo El Mundo, Dead Oceans

3. Brenda Navarrete, Mi Mundo, Alma

4. Hollie Cook, Vessel Of Love, Merge

5. Femi Kuti, One People One World, Knitting Factory

6. Imarhan, Temet, City Slang

7. Various Artists, Rough Guide to Acoustic India, World Music Network

8. Roots of Creation, Grateful Dub, Bombshelter

9. Alexandra Jackson, Legacy & Alchemy [EP], Robert Herbert

10. Idan Raichel, Piano Songs, Cumbancha

Jazz

1. Hart, Scone and Albin, Leading the British Invasion, Zoho

2. Bill Frisell, Music Is, Okeh

3. Rent Romus, Deciduous Midwestern Edition Vol. 1, Edgetone

4. Kevin Bales and Keri Johnsrud, Beyond the Neighborhood – The Music of Fred Rogers, Self-released

5. BC Double Quartet, Departure, Cellar Live

6. Marc Devine Trio, Inspiration, Self-released

7. Dave Bennett, Blood Moon, Mack Avenue

8. Renee Rosnes, Beloved Of the Sky, Smoke Sessions

9. Ruben Blades, Salsa Big Band, Self-released

10. Jen Hodge All Stars, All’s Fair In Love and War, Self-released

Heavy (metal)

1. Monster Magnet, Mind******, Napalm Records

2. Judas Priest, Firepower, Columbia

3. Andrew W.K., You Are Not Alone, Sony

4. The Sword, Used Future, Razor & Tie

5. Octopus, Supernatural Alliance, Rise Above Limited

6. Ministry, AmeriKKKant, Ward Records Inc

7. Between the Buried and Me, Automata I, Sumerian

8. Rivers Of Nihil, Where Owls Know My Name, Metal Blade Records

9. Memoriam, The Silent Vigil, Nuclear Blast Records

10. The Absence A Gift for the Obsessed M-Theory Audio

Blues (updated monthly)

1. Sterling Ball, John Ferraro & Jim Cox, Mutual Admiration Society, Mascot Label Group

2. Bettye LaVette, Things Have Changed, Verve

3. Chris Smither, Call Me Lucky, Signature Sounds Recordings

4. Sue Foley, The Ice Queen, Stony Plain

5. Reverend Raven and the Chain Smokin’ Altar Boys, My Life, Nevermore*

6. Barbara Dane, Cool Blues & Hard-Hitting Songs, Smithsonian Folkways

7. Mud Morganfield, They Call Me Mud, Severn Records

8. Peter Karp, Blue Flame, Rose Cottage Records

9. John Mayall, Three For the Road, Forty Below Records

10. Lex Grey and the Urban Pioneers, Usual Suspects, Self-released

11. AJ Ghent, The Neo Blues Project, Ropeadope

12. Vance Kely & His Backstreet Blues Band, How Can I Miss You, When You Won’t Leave, Wolf Records

13. Bernard Allison, Let It Go, Ruf Records

14. The Nick Moss Band, The High Cost of Low Living, Alligator

15. Danielle Nicole, Cry No More, Concord

16. Michelle Malone, Slings and Arrows, SBS Records

17. Wentus Blues Band, Throwback, Ramasound

18. Rae Gordon Band, Better Than I Was, Self-released

19. Beth Hart and Joe Bonamassa, Black Coffee, J&R Adventures

20. Jimi Hendrix, Both Sides Of the Sky, Legacy

21. Willie Dixon’s Original Chicago Blues All Stars Inc., Gold, Self-released

22. Teresa James and the Rhythm Tramps, Here In Babylon, Blind Raccoon

23. Laurie Morvan, Gravity, Blind Raccoon

24. Victor Wainwright and the Train, s/t, Ruf Records

25. Laurie Jane and the 45’s, Midnight Jubilee, Down In the Alley