Weekly Top Airplay: April 3, 2018

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.
The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Top 30 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, Electronic = electronic, World = world, Jazz = jazz (pretty easy to figure out, right?). WMSE reports these charts each week to NACC, alongside hundreds of other stations. The North American College and Community Chart tabulates weekly airplay from College and Non-Commercial radio stations in the United States and Canada.
Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues. Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.
Each week, WMSE’s Music Director, Erin makes those charts available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.
Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label
* = local
Date Reported: 4/2/18
Listed As: artist, title, label
Top 30
1. The Lawrence Arms, We Are the Champions Of the World, Fat Wreck Chords
2. Slow Walker, Ah Yes, Holy Family Players Theatre*
3. Field Report, Summertime Songs, Verve*
4. Fox Face, Spoil + Destroy, Dirtnap*
5. Cut Chemist, Die Cut, A Stable Sound
6. Yo La Tengo, There’s a Riot Going On, Matador
7. Jeff Rosenstock, Post-, Polyvinyl
8. The Decemberists, I’ll Be Your Girl, Capitol
9. Abby Jeanne, WMSE Record Store Day 7″, WMSE*
10. Screaming Females, All At Once, Don Giovanni
11. Superchunk, What A Time To Be Alive, Merge
12. Brief Candles, Retreater, Self-released
13. Andrew W.K., You’re Not Alone, Sony
14. Sloan, 12, Yep Roc
15. Guided By Voices, Space Gun, GBV Inc.
16. Bonsai Universe, Moonstream, Self-released
17. Chai, Pink, Burger
18. Young Fathers, Cocoa Sugar, Ninja Tune
19. Shannon and the Clams, Onion, Easy Eye Sound
20. Hot Snakes, Jericho Sirens, Sub Pop
21. The Breeders, All Nerve, 4AD
22. The Kills, “List of Demands (Reparations)”, Domino
23. Beach House, “Dive” [single], Sub Pop
24. Belle and Sebastian, How To Solve Our Human Problems, Matador
25. Nihilist Cheerleader, Riot, Right?, Perfect Attendance
26. Calexico, The Thread That Keeps Us, Anti-
27. Soccer Mommy, Clean, Fat Possum
28. The Prids, Do I Look Like I’m In Love?, This-A-Way
29. Khruangbin, Con Todo El Mundo, Dead Oceans
30. The Go! Team, Semicircle, Memphis Industries
Adds
1. Adrian Younge, Voices Of Gemma, Linear Labs
2. Ben Frost, All That You Love Will Be Eviscerated [EP], Mute
3. Ben Harper and Charlie Musselwhite, No Mercy In This Land, Ant-
4. Bonny Doon, Longwave, Woodsist
5. Lio, Lio Canta Caymmi, Crammed Discs
6. Makeness, Loud Patterns, Secretly Canadian
7. Nihilist Cheerleader, Riot, Right?, Perfect Attendance
8. Orquesta Akokan, s/t, Daptone
9. The Voidz, Virtue, Cult
10. Wye Oak, The Louder I Call, The Faster It Runs, Merge
Electronic
1. Nils Frahm, All Melody, Erased Tapes
2. Nightmares On Wax, Shape the Future, Warp
3. MGMT, Little Dark Age, Columbia
4. Vitalic, Voyager, Citizen
5. Lee “Scratch” Perry and Subatomic Sound System, Super Ape Returns to Conquer, Subatomic Sound
6. Starchild and the New Romantic, Language, Ghostly International
7. Rhye, Blood, Loma Vista
8. Django Django, Marble Skies, Ribbon
9. Moby, Everything Was Beautiful and Nothing Hurt, Mute
10. Baths, Romaplasm, Anticon
Hip Hop
1. Evidence, Weather Or Not, Rhymesayers
2. Jay Rock, King’s Dead, Top Dawg Entertainment
3. ChanHays, Here, Droppin’ Science
4. Dave East, P2, Virgin
5. Migos, Culture II, Quality Control
6. Prhyme, PRhyme 2, PRhyme
7. Dr. Octagon, Moosebumps: An Exploration Into Modern Day Horripilation, Caroline
8. Cut Chemist, Die Cut, A Stable Sound
9. Brockhampton, Saturation III, Question Everything / Empire
10. Sampa the Great, Birds and the BEE9, Big Dada
World
1. Chai, Pink, Burger
2. Khruangbin, Con Todo El Mundo, Dead Oceans
3. Brenda Navarrete, Mi Mundo, Alma
4. Hollie Cook, Vessel Of Love, Merge
5. Femi Kuti, One People One World, Knitting Factory
6. Imarhan, Temet, City Slang
7. Various Artists, Rough Guide to Acoustic India, World Music Network
8. Roots of Creation, Grateful Dub, Bombshelter
9. Alexandra Jackson, Legacy & Alchemy [EP], Robert Herbert
10. Idan Raichel, Piano Songs, Cumbancha
Jazz
1. Hart, Scone and Albin, Leading the British Invasion, Zoho
2. Bill Frisell, Music Is, Okeh
3. Rent Romus, Deciduous Midwestern Edition Vol. 1, Edgetone
4. Kevin Bales and Keri Johnsrud, Beyond the Neighborhood – The Music of Fred Rogers, Self-released
5. BC Double Quartet, Departure, Cellar Live
6. Marc Devine Trio, Inspiration, Self-released
7. Dave Bennett, Blood Moon, Mack Avenue
8. Renee Rosnes, Beloved Of the Sky, Smoke Sessions
9. Ruben Blades, Salsa Big Band, Self-released
10. Jen Hodge All Stars, All’s Fair In Love and War, Self-released
Heavy (metal)
1. Monster Magnet, Mind******, Napalm Records
2. Judas Priest, Firepower, Columbia
3. Andrew W.K., You Are Not Alone, Sony
4. The Sword, Used Future, Razor & Tie
5. Octopus, Supernatural Alliance, Rise Above Limited
6. Ministry, AmeriKKKant, Ward Records Inc
7. Between the Buried and Me, Automata I, Sumerian
8. Rivers Of Nihil, Where Owls Know My Name, Metal Blade Records
9. Memoriam, The Silent Vigil, Nuclear Blast Records
10. The Absence A Gift for the Obsessed M-Theory Audio
Blues (updated monthly)
1. Sterling Ball, John Ferraro & Jim Cox, Mutual Admiration Society, Mascot Label Group
2. Bettye LaVette, Things Have Changed, Verve
3. Chris Smither, Call Me Lucky, Signature Sounds Recordings
4. Sue Foley, The Ice Queen, Stony Plain
5. Reverend Raven and the Chain Smokin’ Altar Boys, My Life, Nevermore*
6. Barbara Dane, Cool Blues & Hard-Hitting Songs, Smithsonian Folkways
7. Mud Morganfield, They Call Me Mud, Severn Records
8. Peter Karp, Blue Flame, Rose Cottage Records
9. John Mayall, Three For the Road, Forty Below Records
10. Lex Grey and the Urban Pioneers, Usual Suspects, Self-released
11. AJ Ghent, The Neo Blues Project, Ropeadope
12. Vance Kely & His Backstreet Blues Band, How Can I Miss You, When You Won’t Leave, Wolf Records
13. Bernard Allison, Let It Go, Ruf Records
14. The Nick Moss Band, The High Cost of Low Living, Alligator
15. Danielle Nicole, Cry No More, Concord
16. Michelle Malone, Slings and Arrows, SBS Records
17. Wentus Blues Band, Throwback, Ramasound
18. Rae Gordon Band, Better Than I Was, Self-released
19. Beth Hart and Joe Bonamassa, Black Coffee, J&R Adventures
20. Jimi Hendrix, Both Sides Of the Sky, Legacy
21. Willie Dixon’s Original Chicago Blues All Stars Inc., Gold, Self-released
22. Teresa James and the Rhythm Tramps, Here In Babylon, Blind Raccoon
23. Laurie Morvan, Gravity, Blind Raccoon
24. Victor Wainwright and the Train, s/t, Ruf Records
25. Laurie Jane and the 45’s, Midnight Jubilee, Down In the Alley