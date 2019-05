WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: APRIL 30, 2019 POSTED :: April 30, 2019 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

WMSE’S PROGRAM HOSTS CONSTANTLY SEARCH THROUGH THE LATEST RELEASES, AND FEATURE THE BEST IN ALL GENRES ON THEIR WEEKLY SHOWS. AT WMSE, THERE IS NO PROGRAM DIRECTOR CREATING DAILY PLAYLISTS, SO WHAT YOU HEAR IS A REFLECTION OF THE KNOWLEDGE, INTERESTS, AND PERSONALITIES OF OUR DEDICATED ON-AIR STAFF.

THE ALBUMS ON THE WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY LIST REFLECT THE DIVERSE INTERESTS OF OUR STAFF, AND THE RANGE OF WHAT IS CONSIDERED “ALTERNATIVE”. AS A QUICK GENRE GUIDE: TOP 30 = MOSTLY POP AND ROCK AND SOME CROSSOVER GENRES LIKE ELECTRONIC, SOUL, HIP HOP AND WORLD, ADDS = TOP BRAND NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK, ELECTRONIC = ELECTRONIC, WORLD = WORLD, JAZZ = JAZZ (PRETTY EASY TO FIGURE OUT, RIGHT?). WMSE REPORTS THESE CHARTS EACH WEEK TO NACC, ALONGSIDE HUNDREDS OF OTHER STATIONS. THE NORTH AMERICAN COLLEGE AND COMMUNITY CHART TABULATES WEEKLY AIRPLAY FROM COLLEGE AND NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO STATIONS IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA. BLUES IS REPORTED AND UPDATED MONTHLY, SO CHECK BACK EVERY FOUR WEEKS FOR THE LATEST NEWS ON THOSE BLUES.

TAKE A LOOK THROUGH THE PAST WEEKS’ LISTS AND NOTICE JUST HOW MUCH THINGS CHANGE WEEK TO WEEK HERE AT WMSE. YOU’LL NEVER HEAR US GET VERY STAGNANT.EACH WEEK, WMSE’S MUSIC DIRECTOR, ERIN MAKES THOSE CHARTS AVAILABLE TO YOU, OUR LISTENERS. TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT OUR DJ’S ARE EXCITED ABOUT THESE DAYS IN SIX DIFFERENT CATEGORIES, AND GET A SENSE OF WHAT YOU’LL BE HEARING WHEN YOU TUNE IN TO WMSE…FOR NOW.

LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

* = LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 4/30/19

TOP 30

1. Caley Conway, Surrounded Middle [EP], self-released*

2. The Coathangers, The Devil You Know, Suicide Squeeze

3. Karen O and Danger Mouse, Lux Prima, BMG

4. The Budos Band, V, Daptone

5. GGOOLLDD, WMSE Record Store Day 7″, WMSE*

6. Lucille Furs, Another Land, RPUT

7. The Mountain Goats, In League With Dragons, Merge

8. Marielle Allschwang & The Visitations, Visitations IV, self-released*

9. Bibio, Ribbons, Warp

10. Rose Of The West, s/t, Communicating Vessels*

11. Los Straitjackets, Channel Surfing, Yep Roc

12. Josh Ritter, Fever Breaks, Thirty Tigers

13. Graham Hunt, Leaving Silver City, self-released*

14. Astral Hand, “Universe Machine” [single], self-released*

15. FOAMMM, s/t, Sheep Chase

16. Helado Negro, This Is How You Smile, RVNG Intl.

17. TEEN, Good Fruit, Carpark

18. Craig Finn, I Need A New War, Partisan

19. Y La Bamba, Mujeres, Tender Loving Empire

20. Cashfire Sunset, Get The Starts, self-released*

21. Daddy Long Legs, Lowdown Ways, Yep Roc

22. Mekons, Deserted, Bloodshot

23. Teenage Bottlerocket, Stay Rad!, Fat Wreck Chords

24. Son Volt, Union, Thirty Tigers

25. Peshtigo, [advance singles], self-released*

26. Broken Social Scene, Let’s Try The After, Arts & Crafts

27. Trapper Schoepp, Primetime Illusion, Xtra Mile*

28. Dexter Story, Bahir, Soundway

29. Bad Sounds, Get Better, Insanity

30. Glen Hansard, This Wild Willing, Anti-

ADDS

1. Aldous Harding, Designer, 4AD

2. Altin Gun, Gece, ATO

3. Cosmonauts, Star 69, Burger

4. Craig Finn, I Need A New War, Partisan

5. Fat White Family, Serfs Up!, Domino

6. Helms Alee, Noctiluca, Sargent House

7. Kevin Morby, Oh My God, Dead Oceans

8. Pete Seeger, The Smithsonian Folkways Collection, Smithsonian Folkways

9. Soak, Grim Town, Rough Trade

10. Tacocat, This Mess Is A Place, Sub Pop

ELECTRONIC

1. Karen O and Danger Mouse, Lux Prima, BMG

2. Bibio, Ribbons, Warp

3. Peshtigo, [advance singles], self-released*

4. Nicola Cruz, Siku, ZZK

5. Nicholas Elert, Speculative Fiction [EP], Triple Eye Industries*

6. Avey Tare, Cows On Hourglass Pond, Domino

7. Delicate Steve, Till I Burn Up, Anti-

8. Sneaks, Highway Hypnosis, Merge

9. Shlohmo, The End, Friends Of Friends

10. Anemone, Beat My Distance, Luminelle

HIP HOP

1. SNEAKS, HIGHWAY HYPNOSIS, MERGE

2. GEORGIA ANNE MULDROW, OVERLOAD, BRAINFEEDER

3. BOOGIE, EVERYTHINGS FOR SALE, SHADY

4. THE UNDERACHIEVERS, “REP THE SET” [SINGLE], SELF-RELEASED

5. CANTRELL, STARDUST 2 ANGELS, MASS APPEAL

6. DEM ATLAS, BAD ACTRESS, RHYMESAYERS

7. ANDERSON. PAAK, OXNARD AFTERMATH/12 TONE

8. HARRIET BROWN, MALL OF FORTUNE, INNOVATIVE LEISURE

9. COCHMEA, ALL MY RELATIONS, DAPTONE

10. OBNOX, BANG MESSIAH, SMOG VEIL

HEAVY

1. Nine Shrines, Retribution Therapy, Mascot

2. Modern Lobotomy, Protohuman, self-released

3. Allegaeon, Apoptosis, Metal Blade

4. Lord Dying, Mysterium Tremendum, Entertainment One

5. Beelzebub’s, pantheon Of The Nightside Gods, Century Media

6. Memoriam, The Silent Vigil, Nuclear Blast

7. After The Burial, Evergreen, Sumerian

8. Inter Arma, Sulphur English, Relapse

9. Hermodr, Forest Sky, self-released

10. Devil Master, Satan Spits On Children Of Light, Relapse

WORLD

1. The Budos Band, V, Daptone

2. Helado Negro, This Is How You Smile, RVNG Intl.

3. Y La Bamba, Mujeres, Tender Loving Empire

4. Dexter Story, Bahir, Soundway

5. Claude Fontaine, s/t, Innovative Leisure

6. Eljuri, Resiste, Manovill

7. Angelique Kidjo, Celia, Decca

8. Ekiti Sound, Abeg No Vex, Crammed

9. Beres Hammond, Never Ending, VP

10. Grupo Fantasma, American Music: Vol. VII, Blue Corn

JAZZ

1. Wynton Marsalis, Bolden (Original Soundtrack), Blue Engine

2. Davie Liebman and Friends, On The Corner Live! The Music Of Miles Davis, Ear Up

3. Snarky Puppy, “Bad Kids To The Back” [single], GroundUp

4. Galactic, Already Ready Already, Tchoup-zilla

5. The Comet Is Coming, Trust In The Life-force Of The Deep Mystery, Impulse!

6. Catherine Russell, Alone Together, Dot Time

7. Branford Marsalis Quartet, Secret Between The Shadow & The Soul, Okeh

8. Herlin Riley, Perpetual Optimism, Mack Avenue

9. Betty Carter, The Music Never Stops, Blue Engine

10. Dave Rudolph Quintet, Resonance, self-released

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1. TOMMY CASTRO AND THE PAINKILLERS, KILLIN’ IT LIVE, ALLIGATOR

2. MARY LANE, TRAVELIN’ WOMAN, WOMEN OF THE BLUES RECORDS

3. TEDESCHI TRUCKS BAND, SIGNS, FANTASY

4. ALLY VENABLE, TEXAS HONEY, RUF RECORDS

5. BIG JOE AND THE DYNAFLOWS, ROCKHOUSE PARTY, SEVERN RECORDS

6. WATERMELON SLIM, CHURCH OF THE BLUES, NORTHERN BLUES MUSIC

7. BEAU WEEVILS, SONGS IN THE KEY OF E, BLUE HAT RECORDS

8. DANNY LYNN WILSON, PEACE OF MIND, SWINGNATION RECORDS

9. BENNY TURNER AND CASH MCCALL, GOING BACK HOME, BLIND RACCOON

10. SETH ROSENBLOOM, KEEP ON TURNING, SELF-RELEASED

11. ATOMIC ROAD KINGS, CLEAN UP THE BLOOD, BIG TONE RECORDS

12. JOHN MAYALL, NOBODY TOLD ME, FORTY BELOW RECORDS

13. MATT ANDERSEN, HALFWAY HOME BY MORNING, TRUE NORTH RECORDS

14. SUGARAY RAYFORD, SOMEBODY SAVE ME, FORTY BELOW RECORDS

15. COYOTE KINGS, ROCKET, SELF-RELEASED

16. GEORGE FREEMAN, GEORGE THE BOMB!, SOUTHPORT

17. CARA BEING, BLUE, GRIT, SELF-RELEASED

18. TONY HOLIDAY, TONY HOLIDAY’S PORCH SESSIONS, VIZZTONE

19. ROBIN TROWER, COMING CLOSER TO THE DAY, PROVOGUE

20. WALTER TROUT, SURVIVOR BLUES, PROVOGUE

21. INA FORSMAN, BEEN MEANING TO TELL YOU, RUF RECORDS

22. THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE BLUES, THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE BLUES, THIRD STREET CIGAR RECORDS

23. KENNY “BEEDY EYES” SMITH & THE HOUSE BUMPERS, DROP THE HAMMER, BIG EYE RECORDS

24. WILLIE BUCK, WILLIE BUCK WAY, DELMARK

25. VEGAS STRIP KINGS, JACKPOT!, GUTBUKIT RECORDS