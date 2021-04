WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: APRIL 6, 2021 POSTED :: April 6, 2021 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

WMSE’S PROGRAM HOSTS CONSTANTLY SEARCH THROUGH THE LATEST RELEASES AND FEATURE THE BEST IN ALL GENRES ON THEIR WEEKLY SHOWS. AT WMSE, THERE IS NO PROGRAM DIRECTOR CREATING DAILY PLAYLISTS, SO WHAT YOU HEAR IS A REFLECTION OF THE KNOWLEDGE, INTERESTS, AND PERSONALITIES OF OUR DEDICATED ON-AIR STAFF.THE ALBUMS ON THE WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY LIST REFLECT THE DIVERSE INTERESTS OF OUR STAFF, AND THE RANGE OF WHAT IS CONSIDERED “ALTERNATIVE”. AS A QUICK GENRE GUIDE: TOP 30 = MOSTLY POP AND ROCK AND SOME CROSSOVER GENRES LIKE ELECTRONIC, SOUL, HIP HOP AND WORLD, ADDS = TOP BRAND NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK, ELECTRONIC = ELECTRONIC, WORLD = WORLD, JAZZ = JAZZ (PRETTY EASY TO FIGURE OUT, RIGHT?). WMSE REPORTS THESE CHARTS EACH WEEK TO NACC, ALONGSIDE HUNDREDS OF OTHER STATIONS. THE NORTH AMERICAN COLLEGE AND COMMUNITY CHART TABULATES WEEKLY AIRPLAY FROM COLLEGE AND NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO STATIONS IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA. BLUES IS REPORTED AND UPDATED MONTHLY, SO CHECK BACK EVERY FOUR WEEKS FOR THE LATEST NEWS ON THOSE BLUES.TAKE A LOOK THROUGH THE PAST WEEKS’ LISTS AND NOTICE JUST HOW MUCH THINGS CHANGE WEEK TO WEEK HERE AT WMSE. YOU’LL NEVER HEAR US GET VERY STAGNANT.EACH WEEK, WMSE’S MUSIC DIRECTOR, ERIN MAKES THOSE CHARTS AVAILABLE TO YOU, OUR LISTENERS. TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT OUR DJ’S ARE EXCITED ABOUT THESE DAYS IN SIX DIFFERENT CATEGORIES AND GET A SENSE OF WHAT YOU’LL BE HEARING WHEN YOU TUNE IN TO WMSE…FOR NOW.



LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

*= LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 4/6/21

TOP 30

1 TRON JOVI Bass + Frequency: Studies In Dub, Chapter One [EP] Triple Eye Industries*

2 DEVILS TEETH La Leggenda di Chong Li Triple Eye Industries*

3 GRAHAM HUNT Painting Over Mold Forged Artifacts*

4 NICK CAVE AND WARREN ELLIS CARNAGE Goliath Enterprises/AWAL

5 PSYCHEDELIC PORN CRUMPETS SHYGA! The Sunlight Mound Marathon

6 RX DRUGS Broken By Design Good Land*

7 CHAD VANGAALEN World’s Most Stressed Out Gardener Sub Pop

8 IMMORTAL GIRLFRIEND “Others” [Single] Black Winchesters*

9 NEGATIVE / POSITIVE Mint Bag (Bag Full of Mints) Self-Released*

10 CASINO VERSUS JAPAN Echo Counting Self-Released*

11 FOX FACE End Of Man Dirtnap*

12 CALEY CONWAY “I Love You So Much I Don’t Want To See You” [Single] self-released*

13 VIAGRA BOYS Welfare Jazz Year0001

14 XIU XIU Oh No [advance tracks] Polyvinyl

15 INDONESIAN JUNK A Life Of Crimes Rum Bar*

16 SLEAFORD MODS Spare Ribs Rough Trade/Beggars

17 RUM REVERE World’s Fair Self-Released*

18 WARREN DUNES Get Well Soon Big Wawa

19 DINNER SET GANG “Awful Things b/w Lord Of All Gods” [Single] Kribber Krown*

20 CLOUD NOTHINGS The Shadow I Remember Carpark

21 SHAME Drunk Tank Pink Dead Oceans

22 HASKELS, THE Taking The City By Storm [reissue] Splunge*

23 DARK PSYCHIC “Burn” [Single] Self-Released*

24 COOL GHOULS At George’s Zoo Empty Cellar

25 LOEY NORQUIST North By Norquist Self-Released*

26 ST VINCENT “Pay Your Way In Pain” [Single] Loma Vista/Concord

27 MENAHAN STREET BAND The Exciting Sounds Of Menahan Street Band Daptone

28 FLOCK OF DIMES Head Of Roses Sub Pop

29 DOM LA NENA Tempo Six Degrees

30 NOGA EREZ KIDS City Slang

ADDS

1 DEATH FROM ABOVE 1979 Is 4 Lovers Spinefarm

2 DINOSAUR JR Sweep It Into Space Jagjaguar

3 DRY CLEANING New Long Leg 4AD/Beggars Group

4 FLOATING POINTS, PHAROAH SANDERS AND THE LONDON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA Promises Luaka Bop

5 FLOCK OF DIMES Head Of Roses Sub Pop

6 GARY BARTZ, ADRIAN YOUNGE AND ALI SHAHEED MUHAMMAD Gary Bartz JID006 Jazz Is Dead

7 MOONTYPE Bodies Of Water Born Yesterday

8 NICK WATERHOUSE Promenade Blue Innovative Leisure

9 NO NO BOY 1975 (Nineteen Seventy-Five) Smithsonian Folkways

10 ORIELLES, THE La Vita Olistica Heavenly/PIAS

ELECTRONIC

1 TRON JOVI Bass + Frequency: Studies In Dub, Chapter One [EP] Triple Eye Industries*

2 IMMORTAL GIRLFRIEND “Others” [Single] Black Winchesters*

3 CASINO VERSUS JAPAN Echo Counting Self-Released*

4 WAX TAILOR The Shadow Of Their Suns Lab’oratoire

5 LEON VYNEHALL Rare Forever [Advance Tracks] Ninja Tune

6 NOTWIST, THE Vertigo Days Morr

7 CABARET VOLTAIRE Shadow of Funk [EP] Mute

8 MEDIO MUTANTE Drum Machines and Synthesizers Self-Released

9 KEEP DANCING INC “Old Child [Palmbomen II remix]” [Single] Self-Released

10 PLEASURE CAM “Dust” [Single] NiceFM*

HEAVY

1 PAYSAGE D’HIVER Im Wald Kunsthall

2 MEMORIAM To The End Reaper

3 SATAN’S FALL Final Day High Roller

4 REVOLTING The Shadow At The World’s End Transcending Obscurity

5 LUNAR SHADOW Wish To Leave Cruz del Sur

6 WIFE Mesmerized by Metal Dark As Night*

7 RUIN DWELLER Hell In The Sky [EP] Self-Released

8 PALADINE Entering The Abyss No Remorse

9 BLURR THROWER Les Voutes Self-Released

10 HERZEL Le Dernier Rempart Gates of Hell

WORLD

1 DOM LA NENA Tempo Six Degrees

2 JUPITER AND OKWESS Na Kozonga [Advance Tracks] Everloving

3 FEMI KUTI Stop The Hate Partisan

4 HAILU MERGIA AND THE WALIAS BAND “Nefas New Zemedie” [Single] Awesome Tapes From Africa

5 LAURE BRIARD Eu Voo [EP] Midnight Special

6 SONGHOY BLUES Optimisme Fat Possum

7 ALTON ELLIS Alton Ellis: Pure Lover Rock PJI Jet Star

8 WAU WAU COLLECTIF Yaral Sa Doom Sahel Sounds-Sing A Song Fighter

9 CUARTETO TAFI “La Cumbia De Los Indios” [Single] Z Production

10 ALL ABOARD THE CN EXPRESS: ROCK STEADY AND BOSS REGGAE SOUNDS FROM 1967 AND 1968 VARIOUS ARTISTS Doctor Bird

JAZZ

1 JOHN BEASLEY MONK’estra Plays Beasley Mack Avenue

2 YELENA ECKEMOFF Adventures Of The Wildflower L And H

3 HAL GALPER QUINTET Live At The Berlin Philharmonic 1977 Origin

4 ADRIAN YOUNGE The American Negro Jazz Is Dead

5 JON BATISTE WE ARE Verve

6 MILES DONAHUE Just Passing Thru Whaling City Sound

7 LEON LEE DORSEY Thank You Mr. Mabern Jazz Avenue

8 BEN PATTERSON Push The Limits Origin

9 WAYNE ALPERN Jukebox Henri Elkan

10 JAHARI MASAMBA UNIT Pardon My French Madlib Invazion

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 Veronica Lewis, You Ain’t Unlucky, Blue Heart Records

2 Ghalia Volt, One Woman Band, Ruf Records

3 Jimi Hendrix Experience, Live In Maui, Legacy

4 Curtis Salgado, Damage Control, Alligator

5 Kat Danser, One Eye Open, Black Hen Music

6 John Hurlbut and Jorma Kaukonen, The River Flows, Culture Factory

7 Joe Lewis Band, Up Next, Blind Raccoon

8 AJ Fullerton, The Forgiver and the Runaway, VizzTone

9 New Moon Jelly Roll Freedom Rockers, Volume 2, Stony Plain

10 Misty Blues, None More Blue, self-released

11 Selwyn Birchwood, Living In A Burning House, Alligator Records

12 Various Artists, Wildroots Sessions Volume 1, WildRoots Records

13 Early Times & The High Rollers! The Corner VizzTone

14 Skylar Rogers, Firebreather, self-released

15 Damon Fowler, Alafia Moon, Landslide

16 Sam Barlow & His True Blue Band, Faith In The Blues, Montrose Records

17 Christopher Dean Band, Songs From French Street, Lost World Music

18 The Hitman Blues Band, Not My Circus Not My Monkey, Nerus Records

19 Georgie Jessup, My Work Here Ain’t Done Yet, Winkte Records

20 Dave Thomas, One More Mile, Blind Raccoon

21 Joyann Parker, Out Of The Dark, self-released

22 Steve Cropper, Fire It Up, Provogue

23 Tokyo Tramps, I’m A Tiger, Vagabond Ent.

24 Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, Straight To You Live, Provogue

25 Justin Howl, Wanderlust, self-released