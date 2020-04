WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: APRIL 7, 2020 POSTED :: April 7, 2020 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

*= LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 4/7/20

TOP 30

1 KLASSIK Quiet. Confluence*

2 OPERATIONS Fog Museum Self-Released*

3 GUERRILLA GHOST “Keep Your Distance” [Single] Triple Eye Industries*

4 RINGO DEATHSTARR Ringo Deathstarr Vinyl Junkie

5 CASHFIRE SUNSET Age Before Beauty Self-Released*

6 REXXX Pure Pleasure II Self-Released*

7 CHILDISH GAMBINO 3.15.20 RCA

8 BRETT NEWSKI Don’t Let The Bastards Get You Down Nomad Union*

9 WILL ROSE Wilted Self-Released*

10 CLAUDETTES, THE High Times In The Dark Forty Below

11 ALKALINE TRIO E.P. [EP] Epitaph

12 JAMES HUNTER SIX Nick Of Time Daptone

13 STEPHEN MALKMUS Traditional Techniques Matador/Beggars

14 LA TAKEDOWN Our Feeling Of Natural High Castle Face

15 OVAL Scis Thrill Jockey

16 SHIVVERS, THE The Shivvers (reissue) Rerun/Bachelor*

17 COCOROSIE Put The Shine On Marathon

18 MONOPHONICS It’s Only Us Colemine

19 DAN DEACON Mystic Familiar Domino

20 BOMBPOPS, THE Death In Venice Beach Fat Wreck Chords

21 MR ELEVATOR Goodbye Blue Sky Castle Face

22 BLACK LIPS, THE Sing In A World That’s Falling Apart Vice/Fire

23 BORN RUFFIANS Juice Yep Roc

24 KHRUANGBIN AND LEON BRIDGES Texas Sun [EP] Dead Oceans/Secretly Group

25 GRIMES Miss Anthropocene 4AD/Beggars Group

26 APPLESAUCE TEARS Wonders Black Cottage

27 DJ SHADOW Our Pathetic Age Mass Appeal

28 NICOLAS ELERT Self Quarantine Self-Released*

29 CRLSS Poly CLLCTIVE*

30 KING KRULE Man Alive! True Panther/Matador

ADDS

1 ANNA BURCH If You’re Dreaming Polyvinyl

2 BERLIN TAXI In Pursuit Self-Released

3 M WARD Migration Stories Anti-

4 MELKBELLY PITH Carpark

5 NIKKI AND THE PHANTOM CALLERS Everybody’s Going To Hell (But You And Me) Self-Released

6 PURITY RING WOMB 4AD/Beggars

7 SAN CISCO Flaws [EP] Nettwerk

8 WHITMER THOMAS Songs From The Golden One Hardly Art

9 YAEJI What We Drew XL/Beggars Group

10 YVES TUMOR Heaven To A Tortured Mind Warp

ELECTRONIC

1 DAN DEACON Mystic Familiar Domino

2 GRIMES Miss Anthropocene 4AD/Beggars Group

3 APPLESAUCE TEARS Wonders Black Cottage

4 DJ SHADOW Our Pathetic Age Mass Appeal

5 NICHOLAS ELERT Self Quarantine Self-Released*

6 CRLSS Poly CLLCTIVE*

7 HOLY F*** Deleter Holy EF

8 KING KRULE Man Alive! True Panther/Matador

9 NICOLAS JAAR Cenizas Other People

10 RIKI Riki Dais

HIP HOP

1 KLASSIK Quiet. Confluence*

2 GUERRILLA GHOST “Keep Your Distance” [Single] Triple Eye Industries*

3 CHILDISH GAMBINO 3.15.20 RCA

4 WILL ROSE Wilted Self-Released*

5 DJ SHADOW Our Pathetic Age Mass Appeal

6 KASSA OVERALL I Think I’m Good Brownswood

7 KAYLEE CROSSFIRE “Baddie Alert” [Single] Self-Released*

8 JUICEBOXXX It’s Easy To Feel Like A Nobody When You’re Living In The City Dangerbird*

9 JESS THE FACTS AND BLUE BUTTONZ “Evolution Like Jazz” [Single] HipHop Philosophy

10 STOVE GOD COOKS Reasonable Drought Self-Released

HEAVY

1 SUTRAH Aletheia [EP] The Artisan Era

2 PESTIFER Expanding Oblivion Xenocorp

3 ESCUELA GRIND Indoctrination Armageddon/To Live A Lie

4 IN THE FIRE The Living Horror Show Horror Pain Gore Death

5 KNAAVES “The Serpents Root” [Single] Confluence*

6 VIOGRESSION Perception Blur Horror Pain Gore Death

7 RITUAL DICTATES Give In To Despair Artoffact

8 BLACK DAHLIA MURDER, THE “Verminous” [Single] Metal Blade

9 LUCIFER Lucifer III Century Media

10 BLACK CROWN INITIATE “Invitation” [Single] Century Media

WORLD

1 HAILU MERGIA Yene Mircha Awesome Tapes From Africa

2 SOTOMAYOR Orígenes Wonderwheel

3 CALIBRO 35 Momentum Record Kicks

4 SUNNY JAIN Wild Wild East Smithsonian Folkways

5 ANTIBALAS Fu Chronicles Daptone

6 MIJA Desert Trash Never B Alone/Create

7 KHRUANGBIN AND LEON BRIDGES Texas Sun [EP] Dead Oceans/Secretly Group

8 BARRIO MANOUCHE Despierta Electric Squeezebox

9 KEL ASSOUF Black Tenere Glitterbeat

10 COMBO CHIMBITA Ahomale Anti-

JAZZ

1 NAT BIRCHALL Obeah Man Jazzman

2 FUNKY CHEMIST Groove Generator Citizen*

3 KASSA OVERALL I Think I’m Good Brownswood

4 AUDREY OCHOA Frankenhorn Chronograph

5 PEARL DJANGO Simplicity Modern Hot

6 ROBBY KRIEGER The Ritual Begins At Sundown Self-Released

7 ANSON WRIGHT Only Love Saphu

8 KAT EDMONSON Dreamers Do Spinnerette

9 DAN MCCARTHY City Abstract Origin

10 JAKE SHIMABUKURO Jake Shimabukuro Trio Musiic Theories

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 Albert Cummings Believe Provogue

2 Cindy Cashdollar Waltz For Abilene Silver Shot Records

3 Tinsley Ellis Ice Cream In Hell Alligator Records

4 Jimmy Johnson Every Day Of Your Life Delmark Records

5 Lisa Mills The Triangle BMG

6 Betty Fox Band Peace In Pieces FoxyCavanagh Productions

7 Frank Bey All My Dues Are Paid Nola Blues Records

8 Robert Cray Band That’s What I Heard Thirty Tigers

9 Phantom Blues Band Still Cookin’ VizzTone

10 Sugar Blue Colors Beeble

11 Mark Hummel Wayback Machine Electro-Fi

12 Tas Cru Drive On Subcat Records

13 Whitney Shay Stand Up! Ruf Records

14 Richard Ray Farrell Three Pints Of Gin Blue Beet Records

15 Sonny Landreth Blacktop Run Provogue

16 “Chicago” Carl Snyder & Friends Lost and Found – Old Style Blues and Rhythm Lost World Music

17 Tomislav Goluban Memphis Light Blind Raccoon

18 Avey Grouws Band The Devil May Care Blind Raccoon

19 Roomful Of Blues In A Roomful Of Blues Alligator Records

20 The Mary Jo Curry Band Front Porch Blind Raccoon

21 The Forrest McDonald Band Blues In A Bucket World Talent Records

22 Gary Moore Live From London Provogue

23 Popa Chubby It’s A Mighty Hard Road – More Than 30 Years Of Blues Rock and Soul self-released

24 Jeremiah Johnson Heavens To Betsy Ruf Records

25 John Blues Boyd What My Eyes Have Seen Gulf Coast Records