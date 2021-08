WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: AUGUST 10, 2021 POSTED :: August 10, 2021 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

THE ALBUMS ON THE WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY LIST REFLECT THE DIVERSE INTERESTS OF OUR STAFF, AND THE RANGE OF WHAT IS CONSIDERED "ALTERNATIVE". AS A QUICK GENRE GUIDE: TOP 30 = MOSTLY POP AND ROCK AND SOME CROSSOVER GENRES LIKE ELECTRONIC, SOUL, HIP HOP AND WORLD, ADDS = TOP BRAND NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK, ELECTRONIC = ELECTRONIC, WORLD = WORLD, JAZZ = JAZZ. BLUES IS REPORTED AND UPDATED MONTHLY.

LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

*= LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 8/10/21

TOP 30

1 A PLACE TO BURY STRANGERS Hologram [EP] Self-Released

2 DEVILS TEETH La Leggenda Di Chong Li Triple Eye Industries*

3 ERIC BLOWTORCH AND THE INFLAMMABLES Quality Items Bopaganda!*

4 LOL, THE “Laguna” [Single] Self-Released*

5 SNAG Death Doula [EP] Middle-Man*

6 KING GIZZARD AND THE LIZARD WIZARD Butterfly 3000 KGLW

7 DEADFINGER Deadfinger Spectrogram*

8 THE LAST THING WE DO: WARRIOR SONGS VOL. 3 VARIOUS ARTISTS Self-Released*

9 YUM YUM CULT “If Talk’s All It Is” [Single] Self-Released*

10 REXXX “Not Yet” [Single] Self-Released*

11 UPPER WILDS Venus Thrill Jockey

12 RODRIGO AMARANTE Drama Polyvinyl

13 DARK PSYCHIC Hallucination Self-Released*

14 MOLLY BURCH Romantic Images Captured Tracks

15 DURAND JONES AND THE INDICATIONS Private Space Dead Oceans/Secretly Group

16 YOU WIN !!! [FEAT. BLOOD] “The Entrance” [Single] Self-Released*

17 CHRIS TISHLER Reach For the Sun Blck Mountain US*

18 REIGNING SOUND A Little More Time With Reigning Sound Merge

19 DESCENDENTS 9th & Walnut Epitaph

20 L’RAIN Fatigue Mexican Summer

21 GO TEAM, THE Get Up Sequences Part One Memphis Industries

22 JIM WARD Daggers Dine Alone

23 RATBOYS Happy Birthday, Ratboy Topshelf

24 YOLA Stand For Myself Easy Eye Sound/Concord

25 TRAPPER SCHOEPP May Day Grand Phony*

26 DARKSIDE Spiral Matador

27 MODEST MOUSE The Golden Casket Epic

28 IMMORTAL GIRLFRIEND “Beyond the Blue” [Single] Black Winchesters*

29 FAYE WEBSTER I Know I’m Funny haha Dead Oceans/Secretly Group

30 DEANTONI PARKS A Self [EP] Leaving

ADDS

1 BURR OAK Late Bloomer Self-Released

2 LAKOU MIZIK AND JOSEPH RAY Leave The Bones Anjunadeep

3 LIARS The Apple Drop Mute

4 LITTLE DRAGON New Me, Same Us Remixes [EP] Ninja Tune

5 POETS OF RHYTHM, THE Discern/Define Daptone

6 REZA SAFINIA Yin Music&Texture

7 SALSA CHEST Activity Joyful Noise

8 SAM MEHRAN Cold Brew Weird World

9 SON VOLT Electro Melodier Transmit Sound/Thirty Tigers

10 YOLA Stand For Myself Easy Eye Sound/Concord

ELECTRONIC

1 LOL, THE “Laguna” [Single] Self-Released*

2 DARK PSYCHIC Hallucination Self-Released*

3 YOU WIN !!! [FEAT. BLOOD] “The Entrance” [Single] Self-Released*

4 DARKSIDE Spiral Matador

5 IMMORTAL GIRLFRIEND “Beyond the Blue” [Single] Black Winchesters*

6 MOONSHINE SMS For Location, Vol. 4 Forseen

7 KDAP Influences Arts & Crafts

8 YVES TUMOR The Asymptotical World [EP] Warp

9 HIATUS KAIYOTE Mood Valiant Brainfeeder/Ninja Tune

10 STONE GIANTS West Coast Love Stories Nomark

WORLD

1 WAU WAU COLLECTIF Yaral Sa Doom Sahel Sounds-Sing A Song Fighter

2 BALLAKE SISSOKO Djourou No Format!

3 DOBET GNAHORE Couleur Cumbancha

4 ALTIN GUN “Erkilet Güzeli (feat. Los Bitchos)” [Single] ATO

5 MARRON In Nacional

6 BLK JKS Abantu/Before Humans We Are Busy Bodies

7 MDOU MOCTAR Afrique Victime Matador/Beggars Group

8 XENIA RUBINOS “Cogelo Suave” [Single] Anti-

9 ORCHESTRE TOUT PUISSANT MARCEL DUCHAMP We’re OK. But We’re Lost Anyway Bongo Joe

10 TEKE TEKE Shirushi Kill Rock Stars

JAZZ

1 ALICE COLTRANE Kirtan: Turiya Sings Impulse

2 CARLOS NINO AND FRIENDS More Energy Fields, Current International Anthem

3 JAIMIE BRANCH Fly or Die Live International Anthem

4 DAN WILSON Vessels Of Wood And Earth Brother Mister

5 THREE LAYER CAKE Stove Top Rare Noise

6 JENNY KLUKKEN Color In Motion Self-Released

7 BRENT JENSEN More Sounds Of A Dry Martini Origin

8 MARIA MULDAUR WITH TUBA SKINNY Let’s Get Happy Together Stony Plain

9 JAUBI Nafs At Peace Astigmatic

10 JOSHUA JERN JAZZ ORCHESTRA Lockdown CH.ILL.

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 Sean Chambers, That’s What I’m Talkin About – Tribute to Hubert Sumlin, Quarto Valley Records

2 Various Artists, Alligator Records: 50 Years of Genuine Houserockin’ Music, Alligator

3 Tiffany Pollack & Co., Bayou Liberty, Nola Blue Records

4 Dave Kalz, Relish, Gulf Coast Records

5 Billy F Gibbons, Hardware, Concord Records

6 Gerald McClendon, Let’s Have a Party!, Delta Roots Records

7 Wee Willie Walker and the Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra, Not In My Lifetime, Blue Dot Records

8 Blind Lemon Pledge, A Satchel Full of Blues, Ofeh

9 Eddie 9v, Little Black Flies, Ruf Records

10 The Black Keys, Delta Kream, Nonesuch

11 Mike Zito, Resurrection Rock, Hillside Global

12 Rodd Bland and the Members Only Band, Live on Beale Street: A Tribute to Bobby “Blue” Bland (Live) – EP, Nola Blue

13 Adam Schultz, Soulful Distancing, Blue Heart Records

14 Tony Joe White, Smoke From the Chimney, Easy Eye Sound

15 Steve Marriner, Hope Dies Last, Stony Plain

16 Soulful Femme, It Is Well With My Soul, self-released

17 Polly O’Keary and the Rhythm Method, 50, self-released

18 Mark Cameron, Back From the Edge, Cop Records

19 Jeff Fetterman, Southern Son, Green Tea Music

20 Chris Daniels, Dana Marsh & Hazel Miller, What We Did, Moon Voyage Records

21 Clay Melton, Back to Blue – EP, self-released

22 Debbie Bond, Blues Without Borders, Blind Raccoon

23 Kelly’s Lot, Where and When, Blind Raccoon

24 Deb Ryder, Memphis Moonlight, VizzTone

25 GA-20, Try It…You Might Like It: GA-20 Does Hound Dog Taylor, Karma Chief Records