WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: AUGUST 11, 2020

WMSE’S PROGRAM HOSTS CONSTANTLY SEARCH THROUGH THE LATEST RELEASES AND FEATURE THE BEST IN ALL GENRES ON THEIR WEEKLY SHOWS. AT WMSE, THERE IS NO PROGRAM DIRECTOR CREATING DAILY PLAYLISTS, SO WHAT YOU HEAR IS A REFLECTION OF THE KNOWLEDGE, INTERESTS, AND PERSONALITIES OF OUR DEDICATED ON-AIR STAFF.THE ALBUMS ON THE WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY LIST REFLECT THE DIVERSE INTERESTS OF OUR STAFF, AND THE RANGE OF WHAT IS CONSIDERED “ALTERNATIVE”. AS A QUICK GENRE GUIDE: TOP 30 = MOSTLY POP AND ROCK AND SOME CROSSOVER GENRES LIKE ELECTRONIC, SOUL, HIP HOP AND WORLD, ADDS = TOP BRAND NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK, ELECTRONIC = ELECTRONIC, WORLD = WORLD, JAZZ = JAZZ (PRETTY EASY TO FIGURE OUT, RIGHT?). WMSE REPORTS THESE CHARTS EACH WEEK TO NACC, ALONGSIDE HUNDREDS OF OTHER STATIONS. THE NORTH AMERICAN COLLEGE AND COMMUNITY CHART TABULATES WEEKLY AIRPLAY FROM COLLEGE AND NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO STATIONS IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA. BLUES IS REPORTED AND UPDATED MONTHLY, SO CHECK BACK EVERY FOUR WEEKS FOR THE LATEST NEWS ON THOSE BLUES.TAKE A LOOK THROUGH THE PAST WEEKS’ LISTS AND NOTICE JUST HOW MUCH THINGS CHANGE WEEK TO WEEK HERE AT WMSE. YOU’LL NEVER HEAR US GET VERY STAGNANT.EACH WEEK, WMSE’S MUSIC DIRECTOR, ERIN MAKES THOSE CHARTS AVAILABLE TO YOU, OUR LISTENERS. TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT OUR DJ’S ARE EXCITED ABOUT THESE DAYS IN SIX DIFFERENT CATEGORIES AND GET A SENSE OF WHAT YOU’LL BE HEARING WHEN YOU TUNE IN TO WMSE…FOR NOW.



LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

*= LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 8/11/20

TOP 30

1 ABBY JEANNE “Stop And Listen” [Single] Self-Released*

2 SYLVAN ESSO “Ferris Wheel” [Single] Loma Vista*

3 XPOSED 4HEADS “New Wave Apocalypse” [Single] Internal Combustion*

4 DEHD Flower Of Devotion Fire Talk

5 SPACE RAFT Positively Space Raft Dusty Medical*

6 BETHS, THE Jump Rope Gazers Carpark

7 KHRUANGBIN Mordechai Dead Oceans/Secretly Group

8 BEAT INDEX, THE Volume One: Juvenilia No Coast*

9 BAD COP / BAD COP The Ride Fat Wreck Chords

10 RUN THE JEWELS RTJ4 Jewel Runners/RBC/BMG

11 COLLECTIONS OF COLONIES OF BEES “Heartfake” [Single] Hometapes*

12 HOLY WAVE Interloper RAS/Levitation

13 QUILZ, THE “Hello” [Single] Prickly*

14 PSYCHEDELIC FURS, THE Made Of Rain Cooking Vinyl

15 JULIANNA BARWICK Healing Is A Miracle Ninja Tune

16 DEERHOOF Future Teenage Cave Artists Joyful Noise

17 CEU APKA! Six Degrees

18 LAURYL SULFATE AND HER LADIES OF LEISURE “Selfie” [Single] Self-Released*

19 DREAM WIFE So When You Gonna… Lucky Number

20 MAGNETIC FIELDS, THE Quickies Nonesuch

21 X Alphabetland Fat Possum

22 THAO AND THE GET DOWN STAY DOWN Temple Domino

23 DAYDREAM RETRIEVERS “Static On TV” [Single] Fort Sad*

24 METHYL ETHEL Hurts To Laugh [EP] Dot Dash

25 GUERRILLA GHOST We Get What We Deserve Triple Eye Industries*

26 WASHED OUT Purple Noon Sub Pop

27 POTTERY Welcome To Bobby’s Motel Partisan

28 ANGELA MUNOZ Introspection Linear Labs

29 BUSCABULLA Regresa Ribbon

30 OHMME Fantasize Your Ghost Joyful Noise

ADDS

1 BRONSON BRONSON Foreign Family Collective/Ninja Tune

2 DANIEL BLUMBERG On&On Mute

3 EYEDRESS Let’s Skip To The Wedding Self-Released

4 FAST ROMANTICS Pick It Up Postwar

5 GIRL FRIDAY Androgynous Mary Hardly Art

6 GUIDED BY VOICES Mirrored Aztec GBV Inc.

7 LOYAL LOBOS Everlasting AWAL

8 MACHINEDRUM “Kane Train” feat. Freddie Gibbs b/w “Ur2yung” [Single] Ninja Tune

9 MICROPHONES Microphones In 2020 P.W. Elverum & Sun

10 SMOOVE AND TURRELL Stratos Bleu Remixes Jalapeno

ELECTRONIC

1 JULIANNA BARWICK Healing Is A Miracle Ninja Tune

2 QUILZ, THE “Hello” [Single] Prickly Records*

3 CEU APKA! Six Degrees

4 BIBIO Sleep On The Wing Warp

5 LUXI Luv Infiniti [EP] Self-Released*

6 KELEKETLA! Keleketla! Ahead Of Our Time

7 CARIBOU Suddenly Merge

8 NICHOLAS ELERT Brittle Frames Self-Released*

9 THUNDERCAT It Is What It Is Brainfeeder

10 XPOSED 4HEADS “Ultra Cloud [The Quilz remix]” [Single] Internal Combustion*

HIP HOP

1 RUN THE JEWELS RTJ4 Jewel Runners/RBC/BMG

2 GUERRILLA GHOST We Get What We Deserve Triple Eye Industries*

3 ANGELA MUNOZ Introspection Linear Labs

4 LEX ALLEN The Offering Self-Released*

5 BIG CRAIG “My City” [Single] Self-Released*

6 THUNDERCAT It Is What It Is Brainfeeder

7 RJD2 The Fun Ones RJ’s Electrical Connections

8 NNAMDI Brat Sooper

9 WILL ROSE Wilted Self-Released*

10 MC HOMELESS “Home” [Single] Triple Eye Industries

HEAVY

1 MISERY SIGNALS Ultraviolet Basick*

2 KATALEPSY Terra Mortuus Est Unique Leader

3 BURIED REALM Embodiment Of The Divine Self-Released

4 DISAVOWED Revocation Of The Fallen Brutal Mind

5 RESIN TOMB EP 2020 [EP] Self-Released

6 SELBST Relatos De Angustia Debemur Morti

7 BARISHI Old Smoke Season Of Mist

8 SUMAC May You Be Held Thrill Jockey

9 MASTODON “Fallen Torches” [Single] Warner

10 GOJIRA “Another World” [Single] Roadrunner

WORLD

1 TONY ALLEN AND HUGH MASEKELA Rejoice! World Circuit

2 KELEKETLA Keleketla! Ahead Of Our Time

3 THIAGO NASSIF Mente Gearbox

4 CEU APKA! Six Degrees

5 DUMAMA + KECHOU Buffering Juju Mushroom Hour Half Hour

6 SUNNY JAIN Wild Wild East Smithsonian Folkways

7 LADAMA Oye Mujer Six Degrees

8 CHICANO BATMAN Invisible People ATO

9 JAH9 Note To Self VP

10 BUSCABULLA Regresa Ribbon

JAZZ

1 GOGO PENGUIN GoGo Penguin Blue Note

2 MUSIC BY GESTALT Debussy’s Fawn [EP] Self-Released

3 THROTTLE ELEVATOR MUSIC Emergency Exit Wide Hive

4 MARCIN WASILEWSKI TRIO Arctic Riff ECM

5 STEVE FIDYK Battle Lines Blue Canteen

6 BLOTO Erozje Astigmatic

7 LIBERTY ELLMAN Last Desert Pi

8 GRANT STEWART QUARTET Rise And Shine Cellar

9 DAN WILENSKY All In All Self-Released

10 HEISENBERG UNCERTAINTY PLAYERS Gradient Self-Released

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 Hurricane Ruth Good Life American Showplace Music

2 Peter Karp Magnificent Heart Rose Cottage Records

3 Too Slim and the Taildraggers The Remedy VizzTone

4 Kenny ‘Blues Boss’ Wayne Go, Just Do It! Stony Plain

5 Eric Hughes Band Postcard From Beale Street Endless Blues Records

6 Victor Wainwright & The Train Memphis Loud Ruf Records

7 Mick Hayes My Claim to Fame Move The Needle Music

8 Alex Dixon Alex Dixon Presents…The Real McCoy Dixon Landing Music

9 Jose Ramirez Here I Come self-released

10 Louisiana’s LeRoux One Of Those Days self-released

11 Markus James At The Well Firenze Records

12 Mandalyn Wrecked Shocaroff

13 The Lucky Losers Godless Land VizzTone

14 Mark May Band Deep Dark Demon Gulf Coast Records

15 Bridget Kelly Band Dark Spaces The Blues Foundation

14 Grant Dermody My Dony self-released

15 Ruthie Foster Big Band Live At The Paramoount Blue Corn Music

16 The Nighthawks Tryin’ To Get To You EllerSoul

17 Misty Blues Weed ‘Em & Reap self-released

18 Gerald McClendon Can’t Nobody Stop Me Now Delta Roots Records

19 Lisa Mills The Triangle Melody LLC

20 The Smoke Wagon Blues Band The Ballad of Albert Johnson MAPL

21 Linsey Alexander Live at Rosa’s Delmark

22 Cooker John Path To Nothing self-released

23 JD Taylor The Coldwater Sessions VizzTone

24 Mark Telesca Higher Vibrations – Solo Acoustic Blues self-released

25 Box of Moxie Salt Water Magic self-released