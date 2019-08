WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: AUGUST 13, 2019 POSTED :: August 13, 2019 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

WMSE’S PROGRAM HOSTS CONSTANTLY SEARCH THROUGH THE LATEST RELEASES, AND FEATURE THE BEST IN ALL GENRES ON THEIR WEEKLY SHOWS. AT WMSE, THERE IS NO PROGRAM DIRECTOR CREATING DAILY PLAYLISTS, SO WHAT YOU HEAR IS A REFLECTION OF THE KNOWLEDGE, INTERESTS, AND PERSONALITIES OF OUR DEDICATED ON-AIR STAFF.

THE ALBUMS ON THE WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY LIST REFLECT THE DIVERSE INTERESTS OF OUR STAFF, AND THE RANGE OF WHAT IS CONSIDERED “ALTERNATIVE”. AS A QUICK GENRE GUIDE: TOP 30 = MOSTLY POP AND ROCK AND SOME CROSSOVER GENRES LIKE ELECTRONIC, SOUL, HIP HOP AND WORLD, ADDS = TOP BRAND NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK, ELECTRONIC = ELECTRONIC, WORLD = WORLD, JAZZ = JAZZ (PRETTY EASY TO FIGURE OUT, RIGHT?). WMSE REPORTS THESE CHARTS EACH WEEK TO NACC, ALONGSIDE HUNDREDS OF OTHER STATIONS. THE NORTH AMERICAN COLLEGE AND COMMUNITY CHART TABULATES WEEKLY AIRPLAY FROM COLLEGE AND NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO STATIONS IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA. BLUES IS REPORTED AND UPDATED MONTHLY, SO CHECK BACK EVERY FOUR WEEKS FOR THE LATEST NEWS ON THOSE BLUES.

TAKE A LOOK THROUGH THE PAST WEEKS’ LISTS AND NOTICE JUST HOW MUCH THINGS CHANGE WEEK TO WEEK HERE AT WMSE. YOU’LL NEVER HEAR US GET VERY STAGNANT.EACH WEEK, WMSE’S MUSIC DIRECTOR, ERIN MAKES THOSE CHARTS AVAILABLE TO YOU, OUR LISTENERS. TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT OUR DJ’S ARE EXCITED ABOUT THESE DAYS IN SIX DIFFERENT CATEGORIES, AND GET A SENSE OF WHAT YOU’LL BE HEARING WHEN YOU TUNE IN TO WMSE…FOR NOW.

LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

* = LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 8/13/19

TOP 30

1. Purple Mountains, s/t, Drag City

2. The Grovelers, Cream City Nights, self-released*

3. Tijuana Panthers, Carpet Denim, Innovative Leisure

4. The Budos Band, V, Daptone

5. Bleached, Don’t You Think You’ve Had Enough?, Dead Oceans

6. Good Riddance, Thoughts and Prayers, Fat Wreck Chords

7. Joseph Huber, Moondog, self-released*

8. Kyle Craft, Showboat Honey, Sub Pop

9. L’Resorts, s/t, self-released*

10. Summer Cannibals, Can’t Tell Me No, Tiny Engines

11. Rosenau and Sanborn, Bluebird [EP], Psychic Hotline*

12. B Boys, Dudu, Captured Tracks

13. Russian Circles, Blood Year, Sargent House

14. Oh Sees, Face Stabber, Castle Face

15. Stef Chura, Midnight, Saddle Creek

16. Wand, Laughing Matter, Drag City

17. Aldous Harding, Designer, 4AD

18. Telethon, Hard Pop, Halloween

19. Cate Le Bon, Reward, Mexican Summer

20. Drahla, Useless Coordinates, Captured Tracks

21. NO/NO, “Detoxification” [single], Gloss Records*

22. Marika Hackman, Any Human Friend, Sub Pop

23. Ada Lea, What We Say In Private, Saddle Creek

24. Marielle Allschwang & The Visitations IV, self-released*

25. Amyl and the Sniffers, s/t, ATO

26. Dramatic Lovers, You Talk Loud, self-released

27. Various Artists, Rocks In Your Head Presents: Volume 1 Hot Sick Vile and Fun New Sounds From San Francisco, Rocks In Your Head Records

28. Nathan Bajar, Playroom, In Real Life

29. Violent Femmes, Hotel Last Resort, PIAS

30. The Gotobeds, Debt Begins At 30, Sub Pop

ADDS

1. Empath, Active Listening: Night On Earth, Fat Possum

2. Homeshake, Helium Remixes, Sinderlyn

3. Infinity Crush, Virtual Heaven, Joy Void

4. Lost Coast, Samsara, New West

5. Maria Usbeck, Envejeciendo, Cascine

6. Marika Hackman, Any Human Friend, Sub Pop

7. Royal Trux, “Suburban Junky Lady” (Ariel Pink Remix) [single], Fat Possum

8. Russian Circles, Blood Year, Sargent House

9. Spike F***, The Smackwave [EP], Partisan

10. WHY?, AOKOHIO, Joyful Noise

ELECTRONIC

1. COM TRUISE, PERSUASION SYSTEM, GHOSTLY INTERNATIONAL

2. HOT CHIP, A BATH FULL OF ECSTASY, DOMINO

3. QUANTIC, ATLANTIC OSCILLATIONS,TRU THOUGHTS

4. LUSINE, RETRACE [EP], GHOSTLY INTERNATIONAL

5. XPOSED 4HEADS, “STUCK IN ORBIT” [SINGLE], INTERNAL COMBUSTION

6. OLIVIA NEUTRON JOHN S/T, SISTER POLYGON

7. THE QUILZ, FISHING FOR KETCHUP, SELF-RELEASED

8. BLOOD ORANGE, ANGEL’S PULSE, DOMINO

9. ROSENAU AND SANBORN, BLUEBIRD [EP], PSYCHIC HOTLINE

10. FLYING LOTUS, FLAMAGRA, WARP

HIP HOP

1. JAMIL HONESTY FT. JAY ROYALE AND CODENINE, “DIMETAPP” [SINGLE], BLACK HOUSE

2. CESCHI, SAD FAT LUCK, FAKE FOUR INCL

3. BIG SEAN, “SINGLE AGAIN” [SINGLE], DEF JAM

4. BROWNS CREW, “MIL AIRES (FEAT. AGRUPACION ILEGAL LOS IMPARCIALES)” [SINGLE], SELF-RELEASED*

5. MEREBA, THE JUNGLE IS THE ONLY WAY OUT, INTERSCOPE

6. BLOOD ORANGE, ANGEL’S PULSE, DOMINO

7. DENZEL CURRY, ZUU, LOMA VISTA

8. LITTLE SIMZ, GREY AREA, AWAL

9. FLYING LOTUS, FLAMAGRA, WARP

10. PHALO PANTOJA AND MOEMAW NAEDON, HARD HEAD MUSH BRAIN, SOUL SLIME

HEAVY

1. Russian Circles, Blood Year, Sargent House

2. Fit For An Autopsy, “Mirrors” [single], Nuclear Blast

3. Chamber, Ripping / Pulling / Tearing, Pure Noise

4. Thy Art Is Murder, Human Target, Nuclear Blast

5. Knaaves, “The Serpents Root” [single], Confluence*

6. Vitriol, Chrysalis [EP], Iron Bonehead

7. Disentomb, The Decaying Light, Unique Leader

8. Knocked Loose, A Different Shade Of Blue, Pure Noise

9. Sanhedrin, The Poisoner, Cruz Del Sur

10. The Rods, Brotherhood Of Metal, SPV

WORLD

1. The Budos Band, V, Daptone

2. Rodrigo y Gabriela, Mettavolution, ATO

3. Mdou Moctar, Ilana: The Creator, Sahel Sounds

4. Sessa, Grandezza, Boiled

5. Altin Gun, Gece, ATO

6. Kokoko!, Fongola, Transgressive

7. The Aggrolites, Reggae Now!, Pirate Press

8. Mariachi Los Camperos, De Ayer Para Siempre, Smithsonian Folkways

9. Aimee Nuviola, A Journey Through Cuban Music, Top Stop

10. Angelique Kidjo, Celia, Decca

JAZZ

1. Jazzmeia Horn, Love and Liberation, Concord

2. Afro Yaqui Music Collective, Mirror Butterfly, Innova

3. Jon Batiste, Anatomy Of Angels, Naht Jona

4. Gretje (Greta Angel) Angell, In Any Key, self-released

5. Dave Schoepke, Drums On Low, self-released*

6. Joey Berkley Band, Moving Forward, self-released

7. Matt Mitchell, Phalanx Ambassadors, Pi

8. Corey Christiansen, La Proxima, Origin

9. Mustafa Khaliq Ahmed, Son Of The Drum Song, Chaos

10. Matt Olson, 789 Miles, oa2