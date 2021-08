WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: AUGUST 17, 2021 POSTED :: August 17, 2021 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

*= LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 8/17/21

TOP 30

1 PROBLEM OF LEISURE: A CELEBRATION OF ANDY GILL AND GANG OF FOUR VARIOUS ARTISTS Gill

2 DEVILS TEETH La Leggenda Di Chong Li Triple Eye Industries*

3 KING WOMAN Celestial Blues Relapse

4 CHRIS TISHLER Reach For the Sun Black Mountain US*

5 DEATH VALLEY GIRLS Street Venom Suicide Squeeze

6 DESCENDENTS 9th & Walnut Epitaph

7 GOON SAX, THE Mirror II Matador/Beggars

8 TOM WANDERER Private Revolution Self-Released*

9 DEADFINGER Deadfinger Spectrogram*

10 REGGIE BONDS The Black Tape Rebel Nxtion*

11 METZ Live At The Opera House Sub Pop

12 YVES TUMOR The Asymptotical World [EP] Warp

13 RODRIGO AMARANTE Drama Polyvinyl

14 MATT SWEENEY AND BONNIE PRINCE BILLY Superwolves Drag City

15 SLEEPERSOUND Idle Voices Indian Not the Arrow*

16 KOLEZANKA Place Is Bar None

17 TY SEGALL Harmonizer Drag City

18 BRITTANY HOWARD Jaime Reimagined ATO

19 LOL, THE “Laguna” [Single] Self-Released*

20 A PLACE TO BURY STRANGERS Hologram [EP] Self-Released

21 GUERRILLA GHOST “Summertime ’86” [Single] Triple Eye Industries*

22 TORRES Thirstier Merge

23 ALDOUS HARDING “Old Peel” [Single] 4AD

24 DARK PSYCHIC Hallucination Self-Released*

25 LIARS The Apple Drop Mute

26 QUICKSAND Distant Populations Epitaph

27 2ND GRADE Wish You Were Here Tour Revisited DDW

28 DESIRE MAREA Desire Mute

29 EMBY ALEXANDER Soars Era Earth Libraries

30 FLYING LOTUS Yasuke Warp

ADDS

1 A GREAT BIG PILE OF LEAVES Pono Topshelf

2 ALEXALONE ALEXALONEWORLD Polyvinyl

3 CARTEL MADRAS The Serpent And The Tiger [EP] Sub Pop

4 CAVEMAN Smash Fortune Tellers

5 CHEB I SABBAH AND PETER MURPHY (FEAT. AZAM ALI) Keep Coming Back [EP] Six Degrees

6 JOEY CAPE A Good Year To Forget Fat Wreck Chords

7 JUNIOR MESA Cirque Du Freak [EP] Nice Life

8 MEDIA JEWELER The Sublime Sculpture Of Being Alive Fire Talk

9 PACHYMAN The Return Of Pachyman ATO

10 QUICKSAND Distant Populations Epitaph

ELECTRONIC

1 LOL, THE “Laguna” [Single] Self-Released*

2 DARK PSYCHIC Hallucination Self-Released*

3 YOU WIN !!! [FEAT. BLOOD] “The Entrance” [Single] Self-Released*

4 DARKSIDE Spiral Matador

5 IMMORTAL GIRLFRIEND “Beyond the Blue” [Single] Black Winchesters*

6 MOONSHINE SMS For Location, Vol. 4 Forseen

7 KDAP Influences Arts & Crafts

8 YVES TUMOR The Asymptotical World [EP] Warp

9 HIATUS KAIYOTE Mood Valiant Brainfeeder/Ninja Tune

10 STONE GIANTS West Coast Love Stories Nomark

WORLD

1 HAILU MERGIA AND THE WALIAS BAND Tezeta Awesome Tapes From Africa

2 INNOV GNAWA Lila Daptone

3 BALKAN TAKSIM Disko Telegraf Buda Musique

4 QUANTIC AND NIDIA GONGORA “Macumba De Marea” [Single] Tru Thoughts

5 LES FILLES DE ILLIGHADAD At Pioneer Works Sahel Sounds

6 MDOU MOCTAR Afrique Victime Matador/Beggars Group

7 LAKOU MIZIK AND JOSEPH RAY Leave The Bones Anjunadeep

8 ALBOROSIE For The Culture VP/Greensleeves

9 JUANA MOLINA Segundo (Remastered) Crammed

10 U-ROY Solid Gold U-Roy Trojan/BMG

JAZZ

1 JEFF PARKER AND THE NEW BREED Modern Love BBE

2 ALICE COLTRANE Kirtan: Turiya Sings Impulse

3 SONS OF KEMET Black To The Future Impulse!

4 PINO PALLADINO AND BLAKE MILLS Notes With Attachments New Deal

5 MARIA MULDAUR WITH TUBA SKINNY Let’s Get Happy Together Stony Plain

6 HAFEZ MODIRAZADEH Facets Pi

7 JAIMIE BRANCH Fly or Die Live International Anthem

8 AMBER WEEKES ‘Round Midnight — Re-imagined Self-Released

9 KENNY GARRETT Sound From The Ancestors Mack Avenue

10 FLOATING POINTS, PHAROAH SANDERS AND THE LONDON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA Promises Luaka Bop

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 Sean Chambers, That’s What I’m Talkin About – Tribute to Hubert Sumlin, Quarto Valley Records

2 Various Artists, Alligator Records: 50 Years of Genuine Houserockin’ Music, Alligator

3 Tiffany Pollack & Co., Bayou Liberty, Nola Blue Records

4 Dave Kalz, Relish, Gulf Coast Records

5 Billy F Gibbons, Hardware, Concord Records

6 Gerald McClendon, Let’s Have a Party!, Delta Roots Records

7 Wee Willie Walker and the Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra, Not In My Lifetime, Blue Dot Records

8 Blind Lemon Pledge, A Satchel Full of Blues, Ofeh

9 Eddie 9v, Little Black Flies, Ruf Records

10 The Black Keys, Delta Kream, Nonesuch

11 Mike Zito, Resurrection Rock, Hillside Global

12 Rodd Bland and the Members Only Band, Live on Beale Street: A Tribute to Bobby “Blue” Bland (Live) – EP, Nola Blue

13 Adam Schultz, Soulful Distancing, Blue Heart Records

14 Tony Joe White, Smoke From the Chimney, Easy Eye Sound

15 Steve Marriner, Hope Dies Last, Stony Plain

16 Soulful Femme, It Is Well With My Soul, self-released

17 Polly O’Keary and the Rhythm Method, 50, self-released

18 Mark Cameron, Back From the Edge, Cop Records

19 Jeff Fetterman, Southern Son, Green Tea Music

20 Chris Daniels, Dana Marsh & Hazel Miller, What We Did, Moon Voyage Records

21 Clay Melton, Back to Blue – EP, self-released

22 Debbie Bond, Blues Without Borders, Blind Raccoon

23 Kelly’s Lot, Where and When, Blind Raccoon

24 Deb Ryder, Memphis Moonlight, VizzTone

25 GA-20, Try It…You Might Like It: GA-20 Does Hound Dog Taylor, Karma Chief Records