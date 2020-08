WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: AUGUST 18, 2020 POSTED :: August 18, 2020 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

DATE REPORTED: 8/18/20

TOP 30

1 L’RESORTS Bad Love Self-Released*

2 IMMORTAL GIRLFRIEND Ride [EP] Black Winchesters*

3 BAD COP BAD COP The Ride Fat Wreck Chords

4 SYLVAN ESSO Free Love [Advance Tracks] Loma Vista*

5 SOUP MOAT Be Brave Run Away Triple Eye Industries*

6 BEAT INDEX, THE Volume One: Juvenilia No Coast*

7 MONDO COZMO New Medicine Last Gang

8 FLOOR MODEL Slightly Damaged Self-Released*

9 PSYCHEDELIC FURS, THE Made Of Rain Cooking Vinyl

10 SPACE RAFT Positively Space Raft Dusty Medical*

11 ABBY JEANNE “Stop And Listen” [Single] Self-Released*

12 CEU APKA! Six Degrees

13 QUILZ, THE “Hello” [Single] Prickly Records*

14 PROTOMARTYR Ultimate Success Today Domino

15 LUXI Luv Infiniti [EP] Self-Released*

16 CORIKY Coriky Dischord

17 KHRUANGBIN Mordechai Dead Oceans/Secretly Group

18 JEFF ROSENSTOCK NO DREAM Polyvinyl

19 DEVIL MET CONTENTION Wait [EP] Self-Released*

20 MADELINE KENNEY Sucker’s Lunch Carpark

21 THRIFTONES Live [EP] Self-Released*

22 LEX ALLEN The Offering Self-Released*

23 RUN THE JEWELS RTJ4 Jewel Runners/RBC/BMG

24 WASHED OUT Purple Noon Sub Pop

25 COURTNEY MARIE ANDREWS Old Flowers Fat Possum

26 FIELD REPORT Brake Light Red Tide Fellesskap*

27 TANYA DONELLY AND THE PARKINGTON SISTERS Tanya Donelly And The Parkington Sisters American Laundromat

28 CAR SEAT HEADREST Making A Door Less Open Matador/Beggars

29 UNITASKERS, THE The Last Pillar of Light [EP] Good Beats*

30 SLEAFORD MODS All That Glue Rough Trade/Beggars

ADDS

1 ALL THEM WITCHES Nothing As The Ideal New West

2 BRYONY JARMAN-PINTO Fish Factory Sessions [EP] Tru Thoughts

3 FANTASTIC NEGRITO Have You Lost Your Mind Yet? Blackball Universe/Cooking Vinyl

4 JAGA JAZZIST Pyramid Brainfeeder

5 LOS RETROS Everlasting [EP] Stones Throw

6 ORVILLE PECK Show Pony [EP] Columbia

7 PAT KEEN Cells Remain Birdwatcher

8 REY PILA Velox Veritas Arts & Crafts

9 SNEAKS Happy Birthday Merge

10 YOUNG JESUS Welcome To Conceptual Beach Saddle Creek

ELECTRONIC

1 IMMORTAL GIRLFRIEND Ride [EP] Black Winchesters*

2 BEAT INDEX, THE Volume One: Juvenilia No Coast*

3 CEU APKA! Six Degrees

4 QUILZ, THE “Hello” [Single] Prickly Records*

5 LUXI Luv Infiniti [EP] Self-Released*

6 WASHED OUT Purple Noon Sub Pop

7 BIBIO Sleep On The Wing Warp

8 NOTWIST “Ship” [Single] Morr

9 LITTLE DRAGON New Me, Same Us Ninja Tune

10 MOBY All Visible Objects Mute

HIP HOP

1 RUN THE JEWELS RTJ4 Jewel Runners/RBC/BMG

2 GUERRILLA GHOST We Get What We Deserve Triple Eye Industries*

3 ANGELA MUNOZ Introspection Linear Labs

4 LEX ALLEN The Offering Self-Released*

5 BIG CRAIG “My City” [Single] Self-Released*

6 THUNDERCAT It Is What It Is Brainfeeder

7 RJD2 The Fun Ones RJ’s Electrical Connections

8 NNAMDI Brat Sooper

9 WILL ROSE Wilted Self-Released*

10 MC HOMELESS “Home” [Single] Triple Eye Industries

HEAVY

1 MISERY SIGNALS Ultraviolet Basick*

2 KATALEPSY Terra Mortuus Est Unique Leader

3 BURIED REALM Embodiment Of The Divine Self-Released

4 DISAVOWED Revocation Of The Fallen Brutal Mind

5 RESIN TOMB EP 2020 [EP] Self-Released

6 SELBST Relatos De Angustia Debemur Morti

7 BARISHI Old Smoke Season Of Mist

8 SUMAC May You Be Held Thrill Jockey

9 MASTODON “Fallen Torches” [Single] Warner

10 GOJIRA “Another World” [Single] Roadrunner

WORLD

1 CEU APKA! Six Degrees

2 KHRUANGBIN Mordechai Dead Oceans/Secretly Group

3 TONY ALLEN AND HUGH MASEKELA Rejoice! World Circuit

4 DUMAMA + KECHOU Buffering Juju Mushroom Hour Half Hour

5 THIAGO NASSIF Mente Gearbox

6 LADAMA Oye Mujer Six Degrees

7 KELEKETLA Keleketla! Ahead Of Our Time

8 MICHAEL FRANTI AND SPEARHEAD Work Hard And Be Nice Boo Boo Wax/Thirty Tigers

9 KARAVAN SARAI Torn In Love Electrofone

10 GAVA One Of One Self-Released

JAZZ

1 ART BLAKEY AND THE JAZZ MESSENGERS Just Coolin’ Blue Note

2 JAKE REED Reed Between The Lines Real & Imagined

3 BRENDA NICOLE MOORER Marrow Ropeadope

4 DAVE SCHOEPKE Tesselated Romance Self-Released

5 SUE ANNE GERSHENZON You Must Believe In Spring Self-Released

6 AMBROSE AKINMUSIRE On The Tender Spot Of Every Calloused Moment Blue Note

7 GEORGE GILLIAM TRIO Steppin’ Lightly Self-Released

8 REBECCA COUPE FRANKS Every Little Thing Counts RCF

9 THROTTLE ELEVATOR MUSIC Emergency Exit Wide Hive

10 GRANT STEWART QUARTET Rise And Shine Cellar

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 Hurricane Ruth Good Life American Showplace Music

2 Peter Karp Magnificent Heart Rose Cottage Records

3 Too Slim and the Taildraggers The Remedy VizzTone

4 Kenny ‘Blues Boss’ Wayne Go, Just Do It! Stony Plain

5 Eric Hughes Band Postcard From Beale Street Endless Blues Records

6 Victor Wainwright & The Train Memphis Loud Ruf Records

7 Mick Hayes My Claim to Fame Move The Needle Music

8 Alex Dixon Alex Dixon Presents…The Real McCoy Dixon Landing Music

9 Jose Ramirez Here I Come self-released

10 Louisiana’s LeRoux One Of Those Days self-released

11 Markus James At The Well Firenze Records

12 Mandalyn Wrecked Shocaroff

13 The Lucky Losers Godless Land VizzTone

14 Mark May Band Deep Dark Demon Gulf Coast Records

15 Bridget Kelly Band Dark Spaces The Blues Foundation

14 Grant Dermody My Dony self-released

15 Ruthie Foster Big Band Live At The Paramoount Blue Corn Music

16 The Nighthawks Tryin’ To Get To You EllerSoul

17 Misty Blues Weed ‘Em & Reap self-released

18 Gerald McClendon Can’t Nobody Stop Me Now Delta Roots Records

19 Lisa Mills The Triangle Melody LLC

20 The Smoke Wagon Blues Band The Ballad of Albert Johnson MAPL

21 Linsey Alexander Live at Rosa’s Delmark

22 Cooker John Path To Nothing self-released

23 JD Taylor The Coldwater Sessions VizzTone

24 Mark Telesca Higher Vibrations – Solo Acoustic Blues self-released

25 Box of Moxie Salt Water Magic self-released