WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: AUGUST 25, 2020 POSTED :: August 25, 2020 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

WMSE’S PROGRAM HOSTS CONSTANTLY SEARCH THROUGH THE LATEST RELEASES AND FEATURE THE BEST IN ALL GENRES ON THEIR WEEKLY SHOWS. AT WMSE, THERE IS NO PROGRAM DIRECTOR CREATING DAILY PLAYLISTS, SO WHAT YOU HEAR IS A REFLECTION OF THE KNOWLEDGE, INTERESTS, AND PERSONALITIES OF OUR DEDICATED ON-AIR STAFF.THE ALBUMS ON THE WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY LIST REFLECT THE DIVERSE INTERESTS OF OUR STAFF, AND THE RANGE OF WHAT IS CONSIDERED “ALTERNATIVE”. AS A QUICK GENRE GUIDE: TOP 30 = MOSTLY POP AND ROCK AND SOME CROSSOVER GENRES LIKE ELECTRONIC, SOUL, HIP HOP AND WORLD, ADDS = TOP BRAND NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK, ELECTRONIC = ELECTRONIC, WORLD = WORLD, JAZZ = JAZZ (PRETTY EASY TO FIGURE OUT, RIGHT?). WMSE REPORTS THESE CHARTS EACH WEEK TO NACC, ALONGSIDE HUNDREDS OF OTHER STATIONS. THE NORTH AMERICAN COLLEGE AND COMMUNITY CHART TABULATES WEEKLY AIRPLAY FROM COLLEGE AND NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO STATIONS IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA. BLUES IS REPORTED AND UPDATED MONTHLY, SO CHECK BACK EVERY FOUR WEEKS FOR THE LATEST NEWS ON THOSE BLUES.TAKE A LOOK THROUGH THE PAST WEEKS’ LISTS AND NOTICE JUST HOW MUCH THINGS CHANGE WEEK TO WEEK HERE AT WMSE. YOU’LL NEVER HEAR US GET VERY STAGNANT.EACH WEEK, WMSE’S MUSIC DIRECTOR, ERIN MAKES THOSE CHARTS AVAILABLE TO YOU, OUR LISTENERS. TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT OUR DJ’S ARE EXCITED ABOUT THESE DAYS IN SIX DIFFERENT CATEGORIES AND GET A SENSE OF WHAT YOU’LL BE HEARING WHEN YOU TUNE IN TO WMSE…FOR NOW.

LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

*= LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 8/18/20

TOP 30

1 FLOOR MODEL Slightly Damaged Self-Released*

2 RUN THE JEWELS RTJ4 Jewel Runners/RBC/BMG

3 LEX ALLEN The Offering Self-Released*

4 BEAT INDEX, THE Volume One: Juvenilia No Coast*

5 IMMORTAL GIRLFRIEND Ride [EP] Black Winchesters*

6 BETHS, THE Jump Rope Gazers Carpark

7 ABBY JEANNE “Stop And Listen” [Single] Self-Released*

8 BLACK MARBLE I Must Be Living Twice [EP] Sacred Bones

9 LAWRENCE ARMS, THE Skeleton Coast Epitaph

10 JARV IS Beyond The Pale Rough Trade/Beggars

11 GUERRILLA GHOST We Get What We Deserve Triple Eye Industries*

12 WASHED OUT Purple Noon Sub Pop

13 BRUCE HUMPHRIES “Bruce Humphries Sings Cold Cold Heart” [Single] Self-Released*

14 DRAMATIC LOVERS Utah Cloud Self-Released*

15 CORIKY Coriky Dischord

16 R.A.P. FERREIRA Purple Moonlight Pages Ruby Yacht*

17 JULIANNA BARWICK Healing Is A Miracle Ninja Tune

18 QUILZ, THE “Peace Of Mind b/w No One Should Hate” [Single] Prickly Records*

19 CEU APKA! Six Degrees

20 HOLY WAVE Interloper RAS/Levitation

21 SOUP MOAT Be Brave Run Away Triple Eye Industries*

22 ARCHERS OF LOAF “Raleigh Days” b/w “Street Fighting Man” [Single] Merge

23 TANYA DONELLY AND THE PARKINGTON SISTERS Tanya Donelly And The Parkington Sisters American Laundromat

24 SYLVAN ESSO Free Love [Advance Tracks] Loma Vista*

25 MY MORNING JACKET The Waterfall II ATO

26 BAD COP / BAD COP The Ride Fat Wreck Chords

27 CHICANO BATMAN Invisible People ATO

28 SHINER Schadenfreude De Soto

29 DEHD Flower Of Devotion Fire Talk

30 OHMME Fantasize Your Ghost Joyful Noise

ADDS

1 ALEX CAMERON Miami Memory [EP] Secretly Canadian / Secretly Group

2 BENT ARCANA Bent Arcana Castle Face

3 BRIGHT EYES Down In The Weeds, Where The World Once Was Dead Oceans/Secretly Group

4 BULLY SUGAREGG Sub Pop

5 DENT MAY Late Checkout Carpark

6 KATHLEEN EDWARDS Total Freedom Dualtone

7 LA WITCH Play With Fire Suicide Squeeze

8 NO JOY Motherhood Hand Drawn Dracula/Joyful Noise

9 OLD 97S Twelfth ATO

10 WILL JOHNSON El Capitan Keeled Scales

ELECTRONIC

1 BEAT INDEX, THE Volume One: Juvenilia No Coast*

2 IMMORTAL GIRLFRIEND Ride [EP] Black Winchesters*

3 BLACK MARBLE I Must Be Living Twice [EP] Sacred Bones

4 WASHED OUT Purple Noon Sub Pop

5 DRAMATIC LOVERS Utah Cloud Self-Released*

6 JULIANNA BARWICK Healing Is A Miracle Ninja Tune

7 QUILZ, THE “Peace Of Mind b/w No One Should Hate” [Single] Prickly Records*

8 CEU APKA! Six Degrees

9 XPOSED 4HEADS “New Wave Apocalypse” [Single] Internal Combustion*

10 TOBACCO “Centaur Skin” [Single] Ghostly International

HIP HOP

1 RUN THE JEWELS RTJ4 Jewel Runners/RBC/BMG

2 GUERRILLA GHOST We Get What We Deserve Triple Eye Industries*

3 ANGELA MUNOZ Introspection Linear Labs

4 LEX ALLEN The Offering Self-Released*

5 BIG CRAIG “My City” [Single] Self-Released*

6 THUNDERCAT It Is What It Is Brainfeeder

7 RJD2 The Fun Ones RJ’s Electrical Connections

8 NNAMDI Brat Sooper

9 WILL ROSE Wilted Self-Released*

10 MC HOMELESS “Home” [Single] Triple Eye Industries

HEAVY

1 ORBIT CULTURE Nija Seek and Strike

2 ONSLAUGHT Generation Antichrist AFM

3 FANGE Poigne [EP] Throatruiner

4 RECORRUPTOR The Funeral Corridor Self-Released

5 PALLBEARER “Forgotten Days” [Single] Nuclear Blast

6 KATALEPSY Terra Mortuus Est Unique Leader

7 ANAAL NATHRAKH Endarkenment Metal Blade

8 YEAR OF THE KNIFE Internal Incarceration Pure Noise

9 INCANTATION Sect of Vile Divinities Relapse

10 DEATHSTORM For Dread Shall Reign Dying Victims

WORLD

1 LEVE LEVE: SAO TOME AND PRINCIPE SOUNDS (70S – 80S) VARIOUS ARTISTS Bongo Joe

2 CEU APKA! Six Degrees

3 CHICANO BATMAN Invisible People ATO

4 TONY ALLEN AND HUGH MASEKELA Rejoice! World Circuit

5 KARAVAN SARAI Torn In Love Electrofone

6 BUSCABULLA Regresa Ribbon

7 KELEKETLA Keleketla! Ahead Of Our Time

8 THIAGO NASSIF Mente Gearbox

9 LIDO PIMIENTA Miss Colombia Anti-

10 MAFALDA MINNOZZI Sensorial MPI

JAZZ

1 AL DI MEOLA Across The Universe earMUSIC

2 SAMOA WILSON WITH THE JIM KWESKIN BAND I Just Want To Be Horizontal Kingswood

3 GOGO PENGUIN GoGo Penguin Blue Note

4 EXPANSIONS THE DAVE LIEBMAN GROUP Earth Whaling City Sound

5 WARREN WOLF Reincarnation Mack Avenue

6 VITO DIETERLE Anemone Ride Symbol

7 3D JAZZ TRIO I Love To See You Smile DIVA Jazz

8 AARON STROESSNER QUARTET Haymarket Station Self-Released

9 WALT WAGNER TRIO, THE Trajectory [EP] Semaphone

10 BRIAN LANDRUS For Now BlueLand

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 Hurricane Ruth Good Life American Showplace Music

2 Peter Karp Magnificent Heart Rose Cottage Records

3 Too Slim and the Taildraggers The Remedy VizzTone

4 Kenny ‘Blues Boss’ Wayne Go, Just Do It! Stony Plain

5 Eric Hughes Band Postcard From Beale Street Endless Blues Records

6 Victor Wainwright & The Train Memphis Loud Ruf Records

7 Mick Hayes My Claim to Fame Move The Needle Music

8 Alex Dixon Alex Dixon Presents…The Real McCoy Dixon Landing Music

9 Jose Ramirez Here I Come self-released

10 Louisiana’s LeRoux One Of Those Days self-released

11 Markus James At The Well Firenze Records

12 Mandalyn Wrecked Shocaroff

13 The Lucky Losers Godless Land VizzTone

14 Mark May Band Deep Dark Demon Gulf Coast Records

15 Bridget Kelly Band Dark Spaces The Blues Foundation

14 Grant Dermody My Dony self-released

15 Ruthie Foster Big Band Live At The Paramoount Blue Corn Music

16 The Nighthawks Tryin’ To Get To You EllerSoul

17 Misty Blues Weed ‘Em & Reap self-released

18 Gerald McClendon Can’t Nobody Stop Me Now Delta Roots Records

19 Lisa Mills The Triangle Melody LLC

20 The Smoke Wagon Blues Band The Ballad of Albert Johnson MAPL

21 Linsey Alexander Live at Rosa’s Delmark

22 Cooker John Path To Nothing self-released

23 JD Taylor The Coldwater Sessions VizzTone

24 Mark Telesca Higher Vibrations – Solo Acoustic Blues self-released

25 Box of Moxie Salt Water Magic self-released