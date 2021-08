WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: AUGUST 3, 2021 POSTED :: August 3, 2021 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

WMSE’S PROGRAM HOSTS CONSTANTLY SEARCH THROUGH THE LATEST RELEASES AND FEATURE THE BEST IN ALL GENRES ON THEIR WEEKLY SHOWS. AT WMSE, THERE IS NO PROGRAM DIRECTOR CREATING DAILY PLAYLISTS, SO WHAT YOU HEAR IS A REFLECTION OF THE KNOWLEDGE, INTERESTS, AND PERSONALITIES OF OUR DEDICATED ON-AIR STAFF.THE ALBUMS ON THE WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY LIST REFLECT THE DIVERSE INTERESTS OF OUR STAFF, AND THE RANGE OF WHAT IS CONSIDERED “ALTERNATIVE”. AS A QUICK GENRE GUIDE: TOP 30 = MOSTLY POP AND ROCK AND SOME CROSSOVER GENRES LIKE ELECTRONIC, SOUL, HIP HOP AND WORLD, ADDS = TOP BRAND NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK, ELECTRONIC = ELECTRONIC, WORLD = WORLD, JAZZ = JAZZ (PRETTY EASY TO FIGURE OUT, RIGHT?). WMSE REPORTS THESE CHARTS EACH WEEK TO NACC, ALONGSIDE HUNDREDS OF OTHER STATIONS. THE NORTH AMERICAN COLLEGE AND COMMUNITY CHART TABULATES WEEKLY AIRPLAY FROM COLLEGE AND NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO STATIONS IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA. BLUES IS REPORTED AND UPDATED MONTHLY, SO CHECK BACK EVERY FOUR WEEKS FOR THE LATEST NEWS ON THOSE BLUES.TAKE A LOOK THROUGH THE PAST WEEKS’ LISTS AND NOTICE JUST HOW MUCH THINGS CHANGE WEEK TO WEEK HERE AT WMSE. YOU’LL NEVER HEAR US GET VERY STAGNANT. EACH WEEK, WMSE’S MUSIC DIRECTOR, ERIN MAKES THOSE CHARTS AVAILABLE TO YOU, OUR LISTENERS. TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT OUR DJ’S ARE EXCITED ABOUT THESE DAYS IN SIX DIFFERENT CATEGORIES AND GET A SENSE OF WHAT YOU’LL BE HEARING WHEN YOU TUNE IN TO WMSE…FOR NOW.

LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

*= LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 8/3/21

TOP 30

1 DEVILS TEETH La Leggenda Di Chong Li Triple Eye Industries*

2 GO TEAM, THE Get Up Sequences Part One Memphis Industries

3 RODRIGO AMARANTE Drama Polyvinyl

4 YUM YUM CULT “If Talk’s All It Is” [Single] Self-Released*

5 COOL DADDY “Greek Freak (Milwaukee Bucks Anthem)” [Single] Self-Released*

6 YOU WIN !!! [FEAT. BLOOD] “The Entrance” [Single] Self-Released*

7 ANIKA Change Sacred Bones

8 RISE AGAINST Nowhere Generation Loma Vista

9 MODEST MOUSE The Golden Casket Epic

10 THE LAST THING WE DO: WARRIOR SONGS VOL. 3 VARIOUS ARTISTS Self-Released

11 GOON SAX, THE Mirror II Matador/Beggars

12 TOM WANDERER Private Revolution Self-Released*

13 PROBLEM OF LEISURE: A CELEBRATION OF ANDY GILL AND GANG OF FOUR VARIOUS ARTISTS Gill

14 MDOU MOCTAR Afrique Victime Matador/Beggars Group

15 GUERRILLA GHOST “Summertime ’86” [Single] Triple Eye Industries*

16 ICEAGE Seek Shelter Mexican Summer

17 ANCHORSONG Mirage Tru Thoughts

18 TYLER THE CREATOR CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST Columbia

19 MATTHEW DAVIES “Get Ready To Run” [Single] Self-Released*

20 FAYE WEBSTER I Know I’m Funny haha Dead Oceans/Secretly Group

21 JABRIL YOUSEF Wild Love [EP] Self-Released*

22 CHRIS TISHLER Reach For the Sun Blck Mountain US*

23 RED FANG Arrows Relapse

24 JAPANESE BREAKFAST Jubilee Dead Oceans/Secretly Group

25 NIGHT BEATS Outlaw R&B Fuzz Club

26 A PLACE TO BURY STRANGERS Hologram [EP] Self-Released

27 REIGNING SOUND A Little More Time With Reigning Sound Merge

28 ALLYSEN CALLERY Ghost Folk Self-Released

29 CUB SCOUT BOWLING PINS Clang Clang Ho GBV Inc.

30 KING GIZZARD AND THE LIZARD WIZARD Butterfly 3000 KGLW

ADDS

1 BRIAN JACKSON, ALI SHAHEED MUHAMMAD AND ADRIAN YOUNGE Brian Jackson JID008 Jazz Is Dead

2 DEATH VALLEY GIRLS Street Venom Suicide Squeeze

3 DURAND JONES AND THE INDICATIONS Private Space Dead Oceans/Secretly Group

4 KING WOMAN Celestial Blues Relapse

5 KOLEZANKA Place Is Bar None

6 LIP TALK Laughing And Eating Cake Northern Spy

7 LUMP Animal Partisan/Chrysalis

8 PRINCE Welcome 2 America NPG/Legacy

9 METZ Live At The Opera House Sub Pop

10 TORRES Thirstier Merge

ELECTRONIC

1 YOU WIN !!! [FEAT. BLOOD] “The Entrance” [Single] Self-Released*

2 STONE GIANTS West Coast Love Stories Nomark

3 ANCHORSONG Mirage Tru Thoughts

4 FLYING LOTUS Yasuke Warp

5 ALESSANDRO CORTINI SCURO CHIARO Mute

6 TWIN SHADOW Twin Shadow Cheree Cheree

7 GABRIELLE PAPILLON “Shout It Out” (Rich Aucoin Remix) [Single] state51 Conspiracy

8 YVES TUMOR The Asymptotical World [EP] Warp

9 HIATUS KAIYOTE Mood Valiant Brainfeeder/Ninja Tune

10 POTE A Tenuous Tale Of Her Outlier

WORLD

1 ALTIN GUN Yol ATO

2 MDOU MOCTAR Afrique Victime Matador/Beggars Group

3 ANCHORSONG Mirage Tru Thoughts

4 U-ROY Solid Gold U-Roy Trojan/BMG

5 OKUTE Okuté Chulo

6 COCHEMEA Vol. II Baca Sewa Daptone

7 ESSO Xicago Self-Released

8 ANGELIQUE KIDJO Mother Nature Verve

9 TEKE TEKE Shirushi Kill Rock Stars

10 MARINERO Hella Love Hardly Art

JAZZ

1 CARLOS NINO AND FRIENDS More Energy Fields, Current International Anthem

2 2B3 Jimi Self-Released

3 CERAMIC DOG Hope Northern Spy

4 VIJAY IYER, LINDA MAY HAN OH AND TYSHAWN SOREY Uneasy ECM

5 ALICE COLTRANE Kirtan: Turiya Sings Impulse

6 SONS OF KEMET Black To The Future Impulse!

7 RAY GALLON Make Your Move Cellar

8 MARK LEWIS QUARTET Naked Animals Audio Daddio

9 MIKE CLARK AND MICHAEL ZILBER Mike Drop Sunnyside

10 ROY HARGROVE AND MULGREW MILLER In Harmony Resonance

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 Sean Chambers, That’s What I’m Talkin About – Tribute to Hubert Sumlin, Quarto Valley Records

2 Various Artists, Alligator Records: 50 Years of Genuine Houserockin’ Music, Alligator

3 Tiffany Pollack & Co., Bayou Liberty, Nola Blue Records

4 Dave Kalz, Relish, Gulf Coast Records

5 Billy F Gibbons, Hardware, Concord Records

6 Gerald McClendon, Let’s Have a Party!, Delta Roots Records

7 Wee Willie Walker and the Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra, Not In My Lifetime, Blue Dot Records

8 Blind Lemon Pledge, A Satchel Full of Blues, Ofeh

9 Eddie 9v, Little Black Flies, Ruf Records

10 The Black Keys, Delta Kream, Nonesuch

11 Mike Zito, Resurrection Rock, Hillside Global

12 Rodd Bland and the Members Only Band, Live on Beale Street: A Tribute to Bobby “Blue” Bland (Live) – EP, Nola Blue

13 Adam Schultz, Soulful Distancing, Blue Heart Records

14 Tony Joe White, Smoke From the Chimney, Easy Eye Sound

15 Steve Marriner, Hope Dies Last, Stony Plain

16 Soulful Femme, It Is Well With My Soul, self-released

17 Polly O’Keary and the Rhythm Method, 50, self-released

18 Mark Cameron, Back From the Edge, Cop Records

19 Jeff Fetterman, Southern Son, Green Tea Music

20 Chris Daniels, Dana Marsh & Hazel Miller, What We Did, Moon Voyage Records

21 Clay Melton, Back to Blue – EP, self-released

22 Debbie Bond, Blues Without Borders, Blind Raccoon

23 Kelly’s Lot, Where and When, Blind Raccoon

24 Deb Ryder, Memphis Moonlight, VizzTone

25 GA-20, Try It…You Might Like It: GA-20 Does Hound Dog Taylor, Karma Chief Records